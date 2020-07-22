IPL 2020 to take place in UAE, confirms Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel

BCCI will make an official announcement about the venue after the next IPL Governing Council meeting

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be conducted in the United Arab Emirates said IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday. The tournament comprising 60 matches will span 44 days, between September 26 to November 8.

BCCI picked the dates to ensure that the India team can wrap up by November to face Australia on December 3 for the Test series. Reports say that BCCI was waiting for ICC to arrive at a decision on the T20 World Cup this year. With the World Cup postponed, BCCI decided to use the window to host IPL.

Patel informed BCCI has sought permission from the Indian government to conduct IPL in UAE and may get a go-ahead soon. He also said that BCCI will make an official announcement about the venue after the next IPL Governing Council meeting later this week.