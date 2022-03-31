Himalayan Natives is Official Natural Food Partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bengaluru-based natural foods brand Himalayan Natives is the Official Natural Foods partner of the city’s very own IPL team - Royal Challengers Bangalore. Through this partnership for the IPL 2022, Himalayan Natives strives to amplify the message of healthy and clean eating - #EatStrongPlayStrong to build a robust sportsman-like strength as well to lead a holistic and proactive life as well.

As a part of this partnership, Himalayan Natives will be deploying the RCB brand assets on their retail outlets, packaging and OOH communication, and will also create co-branded merchandise for non-commercial purposes. The brand will also build up customer engagement in the form of contests and giveaways where winners will stand a chance to win the coveted RCB merchandise.

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are thrilled to have Himalayan Natives as our official Natural Foods partner. Himalayan Natives’ mission of “health through right eating” resonates with the franchise and the players. We at Royal Challengers Bangalore are in agreement with and are strongly aligned to this mission. For us, this partnership is a very natural fit.”

Adding to the excitement, Bhupendra Khanal, Founder, Himalayan Natives, further states, “At Himalayan Natives, we have always championed health & clean eating and sportspeople are an epitome of that. IPL is going from strength to strength every year and this is a great opportunity for us to associate with the biggest sports spectacle in India. We are based in Bengaluru and RCB being the home team, is close to our hearts. We are super excited about this association”.

Himalayan Natives is an all-natural food company committed to bringing 100% unadulterated, wholesome, and joyous food. Himalayan Natives was founded by Bhupendra Khanal and Sneh Sharma for their love towards nature, and passion for pure, unadulterated food. The company endeavors to encourage everyone to live a healthy life by consuming food that is pure and untarnished by manual intervention, just as nature intended.

