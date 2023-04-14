Glance launches T20 Fan Fest for cricket lovers during IPL season
Users can access T20 live scores, real-time match updates, live shows, exclusive games and shopping deals
Glance has unveiled Glance T20 Fan Fest to offer users real-time match updates on the cricketing actions both on and off the field. The feature will provide audience with exclusive cricket related games, and even shopping deals, right on their smart lock screens every day.
Glance has over 200 million active users in India while the company is also present in Southeast Asia including Indonesia.
Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer at Glance, said: “As the name suggests, Glance T20 Fan Fest offers the cricket lovers much more than just the live cricket updates. Given the scale and reach of Glance and the unparalleled experience it brings because of the unique nature of its smart lock screen platform, we expect Glance lock screen to become one of the most sought-after destinations for everything related to T20 and cricket, with enthusiastic participation of cricket lovers from across the country."
During this IPL season, Glance is offering the users a daily live show in which sports journalist and commentator Jamie Alter takes users on a trip down memory lane as he discusses the most recent games and players in the news.
In T20 Fan Wars, creator Nachiket Pardeshi and news reporters Rohit Juglan, and Shashank Yagnik interact with the cricket fans across cities during matches to bring their emotions and actions to life, on the lock screen.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The evolution of IPL ads
Industry watchers explain how and why IPL ads have changed from the days of 'Manoranjan ka baap' and 'Jumping Japang' to the age of data-driven campaigns
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 13, 2023 9:12 AM | 4 min read
In the year 2008, IPL ascended the throne of ultimate entertainment in India, bringing cricket enthusiasts together. Every year since then, viewers have been treated to a two-month-long 'cricketainment' with their favourite players.
Apart from the tournament itself, viewers also look forward to the IPL campaigns themselves specially curated for the season by broadcasters and BCCI.
Bollywood camp-style "Manoranjan ka baap" was one such ad that is remembered years after it was first released. "I wish I was in that board meeting in which this concept was pitched," reads one of the adoring comments under the video on YouTube.
The promo song of the maiden season of IPL brings goosebumps to this day. Over the years, we got to see some brilliant ad campaigns for IPL that not only stayed in public memory but also redefined sports advertising in the country.
Perhaps the most memorable of all IPL campaigns was Farah Khan's "Jumping Japang" ads, which became the anthem of 2013. The overarching theme of the ads was the choreographer-turned-director barging into homes and offices, teaching IPL viewers how to dance and celebrate.
Over time, IPL campaigns have changed from being creativity driven to data-driven, marking a significant shift in the mood and reception of these ads. We asked our industry experts for their take on how the campaigns have evolved over time.
Abhijit Avasthi, Founder of Sideways Consulting who was a part of some of the initial campaigns noted that IPL can be used as an interesting opportunity to experiment with creativity, storytelling and other creative aspects.
However, the ex-Ogilvy exec isn't a fan of the recent ads and blames "templatisation", a practice where campaigns follow the same script.
He said, “I think the first few years, IPL was really interesting. It seemed to inspire people to come and watch."
“The launch campaign was all about the game and the rivalry, it was really fresh and it captured the raw emotion and competitive spirit. Manoranjan ka Baap was really interestingly done and said this is not pure cricket, it's basically entertainment. And over the years, the brief primarily used to be cricketenment because they wanted to draw in not only cricket enthusiasts but everyone to take part almost in a festive spirit.” he added.
He said that the campaigns are the same where there is a jingle, cricketers, dance and song, it is a sea of sameness. He said, “I think It's a phenomenal opportunity, you can do such endearing work because cricket and entertainment run so deep with people in India. You can give a fresh cut every single time but in the last couple of years, it's just a sea of sameness, they all look the same.”
When asked about what different creative aspects were seen in the campaigns, Amit Wadhwa, CEO at Dentsu Creative, said, “The whole thing can be clubbed into three segments - entertainment, scale, and tactical communication. Earlier it was pure play entertainment, now it is moved into scale itself which is a different way of storytelling and they also move into tactical pieces of communication.”
Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder of Efgh Brand Innovations believes that IPL campaigns have evolved more to just add value to the brand than to persuade people to watch. “IPL has taken a life on its own and it doesn't require a campaign to go and tell people to watch it. The opportunity was to build a brand for IPL," he noted.
Varun Anchan, Executive Creative Director at VMLY&R advised young creatives to keep in mind that IPL is more than a sporting event. He said, “I think young creatives need to remember that sporting events like the IPL are more about the event than the sporting. They need to talk to the fans in a language they understand, not just cricket enthusiasts but all fans of the players, of the teams and maybe just of the game. For events like these it’s very important to be differentiated cause every brand is out there for the eyeballs and saying the same thing as everyone else will do little to drive home that objective.”
In conclusion, the experts agreed that over time the campaigns have become less quirky and memorable. “As an observer, there is nothing sparkling, nothing would be lost if they have not existed”, concluded Avasthi.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL 2023 being paid or free on digital has no impact on TV viewership: Ajit Varghese
Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales at Disney Star, in a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman, asserts that TV will walk away with 75% of the IPL ad revenue
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Apr 12, 2023 11:59 PM | 7 min read
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 enters the third week, the battle between Disney Star and Reliance Jio for eyeballs and ad monies has intensified the TV vs Digital debate further. With this year being the first time when the media rights for the league has been split between two networks, the market is abuzz with claims and counterclaims about the viewership numbers on the two mediums. While it may still take some time for a clear picture to emerge, Ajit Varghese, Head of Network Ad Sales at Disney Star, has no doubt about TV scoring over digital when it comes to IPL. In a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman, Varghese asserts that IPL being paid or free on digital has no impact on TV viewership. According to him, TV would walk away with 75% of the ad revenue as IPL is all about community and family viewing.
Edited excerpts of the conversation
Our sources say you are holding back your inventory this time, unlike previous years when you would go full right at the start of the season. Is it being done on purpose or it is happening because of market conditions? How has the IPL been for you so far?
Overall, the industry has been going through a headwind for the last six months and it has nothing to do with IPL per se. You can see any sector or business, be it the start-up or e-commerce. This is visible across mediums and businesses. Additional factors are global headwinds leading to financial pressures. Also, the marketing calendars are much more spread out and not pre-decided in the way one wants. A lot of decisions are happening as we go and as we speak. Marketers are thinking on the go and spreading out investments. It has nothing to do with the medium. The key point here is that we have not seen any change in the marketing mix of the spends when it comes to Digital vs TV.
Also, there is a lot of negative narrative in the market about IPL this time. Sources in the industry say this has confused the marketers, leading some of them to adopt a wait & watch policy. Do you agree?
The negative commentary never came from us. We have only spoken about our achievements and our strength. We are not in the business of negativity. We feel every platform has its own importance. We are also in an ecosystem that sells sports on digital. The only piece of confusion in the market could be because of a lot of misleading data out there. We definitely believe that someone needs to ratify the confusion. I do feel clients want clarity. We are here to sell our TV story and not negate someone else’s story.
A report last month claimed that Star India is likely to lose ground this IPL. It also claimed that the larger share of the ad revenue, up to 60%, is expected to go to digital and you may get just 40%. What do you have to say about it?
We look at IPL from three angles- consumer experience, the metrics that come after the IPL starts and the advertiser support.
If I talk of consumer experience per se digital versus digital itself, we have seen that digital going free has had no impact on television and I can give you data on all the three claims. We have not seen any shift in the TV vs digital mix, and nor has there been any change in the budgets. There are always clients who do digital more and there are clients who do TV more and that mix has been the same. The report that you are talking about looks completely exaggerated to me and probably doesn’t even have enough research or backing to the numbers they have claimed.
What is your estimate of the split of the ad revenue between TV and digital?
The range, as per our current analysis, is around 75% TV and 25% digital. We have done this analysis basis our data of previous years and after speaking with our agency partners and clients who are doing business with both. We have not seen any drastic shift at all. If you look at the BARC data, the TV ratings on the first day itself have gone up 31% compared to last year and the viewing time/engagement has gone up by 50%. The increase in viewing time is a clear indicator of consumer enjoying the experience. It shows the strength of the medium where people spend time with family and friends and watch it on a large screen. We believe that this game is all about community and family viewing. We have also seen the reach going up in double digits. These metrics reaffirm our confidence that IPL being paid or free on digital has no impact on TV viewership.
Your competitor has released reach numbers, which you, in a mailer, have countered with your 2019 numbers when IPL was streamed for free on Hotstar as well. Do you believe that multiple narratives are leading to confusion among marketers and agencies?
There have been lots of claims and counterclaims in the market about number of downloads of the app. I would love to clarify a few metrics there which allow us to track where these numbers are compared to previous year’s data and reality.
Let’s talk about platform reach. Even if I go by the public data that has been released claiming 10 crore in the first weekend, it is actually 26% lower than Hotstar’s 2019 numbers when we were showing it for free.
But, overall, digital is growing drastically across globe. How can it show a decline for IPL?
We are not questioning the overall growth of the digital universe. The point that I am talking about is the current IPL scenario. I don’t know the exact answer but it could be because of the change of the app. We have seen that consumers are still coming to Hotstar. On the opening day, we saw a huge number of downloads of Hotstar app since it was the IPL’s go-to destination for last four to five years.
Coming back to the metrics, we have also seen claims of watch time, which again is 25-26% lower than Hotstar in SVOD last year.
A lot of these data points show that the whole narrative of the landmark moment of more people watching it on digital has not yet happened.
Meanwhile, the experience of digital is available on social media. It’s all about app crashing, buffering and logging issues. This probably has dented the numbers as compared to previous year’s numbers. Also, again considering it’s a new app, a lot of shifting has not happened; people are used to seeing IPL on Hotstar. Thirdly, the number of app installed and download has not increased much. It has been claimed that 25 crore people downloaded the app (on the opening day) and another 50 crore over the weekend. But we have seen published sources and third-party data, and these numbers are nowhere close to the claims. It could be true that a lot of things they planned for hasn’t happened.
Disney Star has paid Rs 23,575 crore for the TV rights of IPL, which means you will be paying Rs 57.5 crore for each match, how do you plan to recover this money?
Markets go through cycles. At the end of the day, we don’t decide when a recession happens or a war takes place and what will be the implications of that. This is a five-year property that we have invested in. We are confident that spends on TV will continue and that’s the reason why we are so hopeful. As long as we can convince marketers about the strength of TV, I don’t see any reason to worry in future as well.
For us, the most important factor is to ensure consumers have a great IPL experience on our medium. That’s our focus, and money will follow.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MPL’s IPL spot misses the mark, say creative heads
The fantasy gaming firm’s ad with Virat Kohli is not convincing enough, say industry experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 12, 2023 2:35 PM | 2 min read
Fantasy sports gaming firm MPL last week rolled out a brand film featuring Virat Kohli to capitalise on the reach of the IPL.
Unlike last season, when the brand took a quirky route, this year the brand took a direct route to deliver the message of ‘safe play’. In the latest campaign, Kohli is seen
talking about the dangers of fraud and cheating and how MPL works in a safe environment.
Ad industry observers have not been much impressed with the way the ad has been conceived. Subodh Chaubey, Creative Director, Infectious Advertising says, “In the age of AI, where deep fakes are the rage, the idea of a fraud Virat Kohli certainly gets attention. While the ad does establish that MPL is safe, it still fails to end on a convincing argument, unless, of course, you take the real Virat Kohli's word for it.”
For Nitika Parmar, Group Creative Director, VMLY&R, the ad fails to deliver the message well. “Security of the gaming apps is indeed a matter of great concern. And many are coming forward to maximize the level of security barriers in their applications. MPL’s player-first approach illustrates its commitment towards offering a safe and secure gaming experience. The visual device of an alert sign and the glitch are popular symbols, we all recognise. Overall, it’s comforting to know that this gaming platform is safe but it doesn’t tell me how do they achieve that.”
Sharing the missing element of the ad, Vedanshi Saraogi, Copy Supervisor, FCB Ulka, said, “The ad has a nice visual device to show fraud in the form of a glitch. However, the entire angle of being scared to be on one of these apps is getting missed in the storyline. It is communicated in the dialogues, making it a very direct communication.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL 2023: Will fantasy sport firms take home the trophy?
Gaming revenue of fantasy sports during IPL season to reach Rs 3,000 crore in 2023. They will see a spike in their transacting users as well, says a report
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 11, 2023 9:13 AM | 6 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is growing bigger and bigger each season. While the real action is still confined to the stadiums, the league’s glamour has spread across several spheres. Fantasy sports (FS) platforms too have seen phenomenal growth over the past few years along with IPL.
The FS industry is likely to clock Rs 2900-3100 crore in the current season, 30-35% up compared to the previous season, says an analysis by Redseer Strategy Consultants. Their transacting users during IPL season is also expected to grow by 25-30% in 2023, reveals the report.
Ujjwal Chaudhry, Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants, says “Steep growth in fantasy sports gaming will come from tier 2 cities driven by increasing adoption of fantasy platforms and cross-migration of users from other games. Increased internet accessibility will give a push to the IPL economy."
Redseer's estimates suggest that the average revenue per user is expected to grow from Rs 410 in IPL 2022 to Rs 440 per user in IPL 2023.
Over the years, FS has become an integral part of the sports ecosystem in India, largely driven by cricket. Some of the homegrown startups even acquired the status of unicorns within a few years of their existence.
Top fantasy sports platforms Dream11, which is the official Fantasy Partner of IPL and associated with a few teams and media partners, reported 56 % growth in revenues last season compared to 2021. Likewise, My11Circle, the title sponsor of Lucknow Super Giants, clocked a 30 percent growth in the same period. My11Circle, for example, has declared Rs 1 crore along with an Audi A4 car as the first prize for their fans. Even their second prize is worth Rs 1 crore.
The growth of fantasy sports platforms is not only limited to cricket but is also being seen across other sports like football, basketball, and volleyball, among others.
Market size
A 2022 report titled "Fantasy Sports: Creating a Virtuous Cycle of Sports Development" conducted jointly by Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte estimated that India is the fastest-growing FS market with close to 13 crore fantasy sports users by 2021. It also stated that the market will grow at a CAGR of 38% from Rs 34,600 crore in FY21 to Rs 1.65 lakh crores by FY25.
Tier 2 a huge market
Citing affordable data plans and cheaper smartphones as the prime factors leading to a surge in popularity of fantasy sports, Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), noted, “India has always been known for its love of cricket, but the rise in popularity of sports such as football and basketball contributed greatly to the growth of the fantasy gaming sector and vice versa.”
By offering a unique and engaging way for fans to participate in the IPL, fantasy sports platforms have created a new level of excitement and interest around the tournament, particularly in tier 2 cities. Fans who may have had a regular interest in the IPL before are now becoming invested in the tournament,” Bhattacharya added.
Jigar Rambhia, COO, Sporjo said that Tier 2 was always a large market for fantasy gaming companies. “With IPL being free on the Jio Cinema app, it has allowed more viewers to access the content and likely increase usage”, he points out.
Win-win
It's a win-win situation for IPL and fantasy sports firms both, experts say.
“Fans share their virtual teams and discuss the tournament on social media platforms, thus creating buzz and increasing the overall visibility of the IPL”, Bhattacharya opines.
There are strong and organic synergies between IPL and FS. Results of a FIFS study indicate that 60 percent of users follow or watch sports more when engaged in FS.
“Currently, there are 13 crore users who engage in Fantasy Sports, while there are 80 crore viewers of sports content suggesting more than 85 percent viewers are still potential users for the FS industry to seek future growth,” the study states.
Rambbia has a different point of view though. “I am not sure whether growth in IPL viewership will happen because of FS alone. With IPL going back to the home and away format, viewer interest is very high which can be seen in the 1st match performance,” Rambhia said.
Many teams and leagues have partnered with fantasy sports platforms to offer exclusive content, prizes, and experiences to fans, creating additional revenue streams for these entities.
The stage is set for further growth in Bharat, thanks to FS regional offerings. “We communicate with users in respective regional languages on the platform which helps us to reach the right audience and concentrate on user behavior in these cities in order to provide them with what they require,” says Sunil Yadav, CEO, PlayerzPot.
According to Sarfaraz Ansari, Senior VP – Integrated Media, Mudramax, DDB Mudra Group, most of the fantasy leagues pay cash prizes hence fans playing these games are highly invested in the sports they are betting on.
“This not only interests these fans in the sporting event, but also the individual players and their Stats. India being cricket crazy nation and the hype created around IPL, and with growing reach of the league via multiple means and platforms, in totality it is going to help expand the reach of the format,” added Ansari.
He also pointed out that according to a 2022 report from NITI Aayog, fantasy sport is estimated to attract Rs 10,000 crore foreign direct investment in India in the next few years.
Real money gaming a grey area
While the Deloitte and FIFS report insists that the FS industry has emerged as a key driver for economic growth, and technological growth, and is creating a multi-pronged impact on sports, the economy, and technology, real-money gaming is still a grey area in the country.
Though some states and platforms ban gambling apps, there is no nationwide mechanism to regulate online real-money games – including games considered skill-based such as some fantasy sports and poker.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) last week allowed multiple self-regulatory organizations (SROs) that will determine whether a real-money game is permitted to operate in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL 2023: playR teams up with Rajasthan Royals as Exclusive Global Merchandise Partner
The merchandise range will include apparel, accessories and lifestyle products for fans
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 4:08 PM | 2 min read
playR, a sports and lifestyle brand, have announced that they have associated with Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the T20 Tournament, as the team’s Exclusive Global Merchandise Partner starting with the 2023 season.
This partnership will enable Rajasthan Royals to create a vast range of fan merchandise for their supporters worldwide. The merchandise range will include apparel, accessories and lifestyle products for fans to show their loyalty to the team.
The objective of this partnership is to increase the brand’s visibility and reach a global audience. This will allow the team to expand their international fanbase and attract new supporters. The partnership will also enable Rajasthan Royals to provide their fans with unique and exclusive merchandise.
Zameer Kochar, Chief Marketing Officer, Rajasthan Royals said, “One of the core values at the Royals that we believe in is to cater to the needs of our supporters, and this global partnership will enable us to offer them a specially curated range of merchandise which they can proudly don while they cheer for the team.”
Ravi Kukreja Co-Founder, Director - playR, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Rajasthan Royals for the 2023 season. This partnership will allow us to create a unique range of merchandise for Rajasthan Royals fans around the world. We look forward to working with the team and helping them to create a strong fan base.”
playR is a sport and lifestyle brand founded in 2021.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
23 sponsors onboarded for opening week of IPL 16: JioCinema
The sponsors include names like Dream11, JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS and Oreo
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 10:10 AM | 1 min read
JioCinema has said that it has onboarded 23 sponsors on the platform for the opening week of this IPL.
The sponsors include (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar and Indeed.
“The consistency with which we are delivering these numbers is evidence of the paradigm shift in sports viewing in India. Our sponsors and advertisers are rest assured of delivery and return on investment on JioCinema as through digital, they have the security that they are paying only for the actual impressions delivered unlike the legacy services,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Besides advertising on JioCinema offers brands greater precision, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility than TV advertising which is why we are convinced that we will have more and more advertisers shifting their focus and budgets towards digital.”
JioCinema has also announced Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, a new contest that gives everyone a chance to win one car every match. Introduced on April 8th, JioCinema recorded over 1.5 Cr. plays on the contest on the first two matches between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
JioCinema unveils TATA IPL contest ‘Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan’
The contest has been introduced to increase active engagement and enhance the overall experience of watching TATA IPL on the app
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 9:55 AM | 1 min read
JioCinema has announced Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan for the TATA IPL. The contest gives fans a chance to win one car every match.
Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan aims to enhance the viewer’s experience while watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema vis-à-vis passively watching the league on legacy platforms. Introduced on April 8th, the platform has said that JioCinema recorded over 1.5 crore plays on the contest on the first two matches between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
Actor Alia Bhatt is the face of the TVC campaign introducing the Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. She is also engaging with the viewers on JioCinema explaining how to play the contest and win exciting prizes.
“By offering interactive and immersive features on JioCinema, we are creating an unprecedented level of engagement and personalization with fans and becoming their preferred platform to watch TATA IPL,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Our focus is to elevate the fan’s viewing experience throughout the season, and Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan is one among a plethora of reasons that Alia is helping us amplify.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube