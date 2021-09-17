Did CSK bag Rs 23 crore sponsorship deal with TVS Srichakra?

Reports of Chennai Super Kings onboarding TVS Srichakra as a sponsor for a three-year deal for Rs 23 crore a year have been doing the rounds. According to these reports, the deal will come into effect in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League and will feature TVS Eurogrip.

There were speculations whether the move would lead to TVS pipping Myntra as the official sponsor of the team. Earlier this year, Myntra was onboarded after CSK's deal with Skoda failed to materialise.

However, TVS has categorically denied the reports, stating that the media will be apprised in case there's such an announcement in the future: "Please note, there is recent speculation in the media about a CSK-TVS SRICHAKRA association in IPL 2022, we would like to inform that this is not true. We will keep media informed if there is any announcement in the future.

Please avoid any kind of speculation at this point of time which will mislead the customers, shareholders, and stakeholders."

