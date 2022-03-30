CenturyPly spending 25% of ATL budgets on IPL: Keshav Bhajanka

The brand’s TVCs for its firewall technology are being aired in between the IPL matches

One of the leading Indian manufacturers, sellers and exporters of plywoods, laminates, doors, PVCs & veneers, CenturyPly is spending 25% of its ATL marketing budget on the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, the brand’s Executive Director Keshav Bhajanka told exchange4media.

The brand is advertising on IPL, touted as the Super Bowl of India, for the third year in a row. “When it comes to reach and mark, no media property can beat the IPL. It is a very good space to build brand reputation and we have benefitted greatly in the past two years,” Bhajanka said.

He added that the top-of-mind recall for the brand and its messaging has increased significantly post their association with the league. “We keep taking active feedback from the community and consumers, and we have been told that the key messaging and the product specifications are getting a better recall. IPL has a significant reach and no one can deny that.”

This year, the brand is advertising its firewall technology through TVCs in between matches. The ad has been created in association with film production agency Eeksaurus, which is also regarded as the Oscar of Animation. The conceptualization and script of the film have been done by creative agency Walter Thompson.

Speaking about the ad, Bhajanka shared, “We wanted our new technology to be central to our communication. We want the viewers to know that we create superior, best-in-class, and technologically advanced products, and that was our brief to the agency.”

Apart from TVCs, the brand is working with a solid BTL strategy as well. “Apart from IPL, we are quite active on news channels and other relevant channels. We have been working on a strong BTL strategy that includes branding, in-shop promotions, and communications with dealers and retailers. Additionally, we are quite active on social media and other digital platforms. We believe in working with a long-term communication strategy that talks in detail about our products and propositions,” he concluded.

