Cadbury Dairy Milk becomes sponsor of MCA ground staff

As fans across the country gear up for the much-awaited cricket season cheering their beloved teams, Cadbury Dairy Milk has partnered with Mumbai Cricket Association to celebrate and support the often-unnoticed heroes of the league, the ground staff.

This season, the brand has become the official sponsor for the ground staff, taking its generosity narrative a step ahead as it acknowledges the unacknowledged. As a part of this initiative, the brand has introduced efforts focused on treating the ground staff at par with the cricketers, making them the real stars of the tournament. This includes best-in-class travel, accommodation, taking care of their nutritional needs and providing customized jerseys designed by renowned Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta, throughout the season.

The brand has also extended its collaboration with Mumbai Indians as the official goodness partner supporting this initiative.

Commenting on the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India said, “As a brand, Cadbury Dairy Milk has always believed that a little bit of generosity can go a long way and it is often the small acts of kindness that have the biggest impact. Taking this narrative and purpose a step ahead, our partnership with Mumbai Cricket Association this year celebrates the lesser-known heroes of cricket, the ground staff. Through our initiative, we want to support and bring forth stories of these members who tirelessly work behind the scenes to create magic for the entire nation. We hope our initiative acts as a springboard and spreads the message of acknowledging the unacknowledged.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India added, “Building further on our generosity platform, this cricketing season we are proud to celebrate an unknown team of superstars, the team of ground staff. We are grateful to have them as our team. As proud sponsors, we hope that this team becomes the most loved team not just for the players but for the entire country.”

“The ground staff are the unsung heroes of cricket, so it was only fair that we now acknowledged the heroes behind this massive event. The biggest challenge for us, however, was to ensure that they get their dues, while cricket & the players continue to be at the center of this event. To do this we decided to acknowledge their efforts, where they sweat it out the most, their grounds. From recognizing them off screen to recognizing them on screen, we aim to give the people of India a glimpse into the lives of the ground staff, so that when they watch cricket next, they celebrate, both: on screen and off-screen heroes’’ said Jigar Rambhia, National Director, Sports & Entertainment Partnerships, Wavemaker India.

“Acknowledging the real heroes behind the scenes is a very generous gesture. Mumbai Cricket Association is delighted to be a part of this never done before heart-warming activity for the ground staff at Wankhede stadium. Paying special attention to their stay and food, providing them with designer jerseys from Masaba Gupta must be an overwhelming experience for the staff members” MCA- Spokesperson highlighted.

