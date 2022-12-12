BCCI invites tender for media rights to Women’s IPL 2023-2027
As per reports, the inaugural edition of Women's IPL is likely to be played from March 3 to 26
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the release of 'Invitation to Tender for Media Rights to the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027’.
The IPL Governing Council has invited bids to acquire the media eights for Women’s IPL through a tender process.
The Invitation to Tender (ITT) will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022, a communication by Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, says.
According to reports, the inaugural edition of women's IPL is likely to be played from March 3 to 26, 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL ad rates likely to soar: Are advertisers ready to loosen their purse strings?
Ad rates for the upcoming IPL season are expected to be double, according to experts. Also, since the entry cost will be high, casual spot buy may have to go away
By Sonam Saini | Jul 5, 2022 8:14 AM | 4 min read
Disney Star India recently won the TV rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) (2021-27 cycle) at Rs 23,575 crore. The broadcaster had paid Rs 16,347.5 crore in 2017 for a combined bid for TV and digital rights for the 2018-22 cycle, which means they paid approximately 36% more this year.
So, if Disney Star has paid twice as much to secure the media rights, they must raise advertising rates in order to break even. Industry experts say ad rates for IPL are expected to double for the upcoming season. Notably, the ad rates for the previous season (IPL15) were around Rs 14.5 lakh per 10 seconds.
"A lot also depends on market conditions and, of course, what IPL delivers. While there is no doubt that the IPL provides the best in the country, the big question that marketers and advertisers will ask themselves is whether it is worth that price," said a senior media planner who did not wish to be named.
He explained that previously, the cost per match, including digital rights, was approximately Rs 54 crore. But this year, the price per match is Rs 57 crore only for TV, so there is a 20% premium, and on digital, prices have risen by 60-70 per cent. That's where a 90-100% hike is coming, he shared.
Another media buying head of a leading media agency explained that the broadcaster has paid approximately 20% more for television rights, which means they have to hike rates by 20-25%. “The price gradually rises over the five years, with an average increase of 20%. That doesn't mean they have to raise the price by 20% every year.”
About viewership, he stated that the drop in viewership of IPL 15 will most likely have an impact on the upcoming season's ad deals. “The broadcaster will need to come up with some innovative ideas to get more out of television." He is, however, confident that Disney Star India will succeed. "Don't forget that they had the IPL for five years and made it profitable. It will undoubtedly be difficult, but I am confident that they will break even."
"There is no choice but to raise ad rates now that the bidding price has skyrocketed," said the head of a media buying agency. "IPL is now equivalent to NFL in the US, which is the most expensive media buy that can happen, so it will also take that kind of stature," he added. As part of the launch and marketing strategy, advertisers will run campaigns around this type of event."
He went on to say that in the past, broadcasters would sell 60-65 percent of their inventory to lead sponsors and then sell the rest to casual advertisers (spot buy) at a huge premium. “Those people who thought they could do casual spot buy, will have to go away. The ROI will not justify itself in any case unless they are there for sure to build stature. Therefore, a lot of shifting will happen.”
He also mentioned that because the entry cost has increased, the broadcaster will have to rethink their sales strategy and will try to target the major advertisers. "The profit-making aspect from casual buyers will be undermined."
Disney Star India has secured TV rights for the Indian subcontinent, while Viacom18 has secured digital rights. Viacom18 has also secured media rights in Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, while Times Internet has secured rights in the Middle East and the United States.
Other media experts believe that because the digital rights have been moved to a different party, the broadcaster may face difficulties. "Previously, they could package deals (combining TV and digital), but now that they don't have digital rights for IPL, they might face additional challenges."
A lot will also depend on Viacom18's plans for its digital platform around IPL. However, it significantly reduces the broadcaster's leverage, he added.
The bidding war for IPL has clearly indicated that digital is going to be the future, though TV is here to stay and one can not ignore the fact TV earns more revenue than digital when it comes to IPL. Experts noted that the pay-TV universe is diminishing in the country as people are moving towards digital. “The subscription revenue is also under pressure due to TRAI’s NTO 2.0. Having said that, in the last five years Star has taken IPL to every part of the country in different languages and I am sure they will be able to break even.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘You cannot deny Lalit Modi’s imprint on IPL, you can question the way he ran it’
Sports historian & journalist Boria Majumdar talks to e4m about his new book ‘Maverick Commissioner’ and how it is not a biography of Lalit Modi but gives him his due & documents what the IPL story is
By Ruhail Amin | Jun 20, 2022 8:22 AM | 5 min read
The IPL media rights saga is over but the league is again in focus. This time the attention is on its founder, Lalit Modi.
Noted sports historian and journalist, and Founder RevSportz, Boria Majumdar’s new book ‘Maverick Commissioner’ is an insider account of what led to the ouster of the man who changed Indian cricket forever.
According to Majumdar, this book is not a biography of Lalit Modi, nor his official version either. This book gives the man his due and documents in black and white what the story is.
Majumdar spoke to e4m about his new book and more.
Excerpts:
Why this book and why now?
I was first asked to write this book by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who is the producer of the film 83.
He wanted to know about the next big cricket moment in India after 1983, and no doubt it's the IPL. Induri wanted me to do something that could document the formation of IPL and Lalit Modi in good and bad, and not a whitewashed biography.
So, this is not a biography of Lalit Modi, this is not his official version either. This book gives the man his due and documents in black and white what the story is.
IPL is one of the riveting stories of modern India creating its first global sports brand that is speaking out to the world. It’s a story waiting to be told. I don't judge Lalit Modi in this book, instead, I leave my readers to judge him.
It's said that Modi’s personality became bigger than IPL and that finally led to his ouster?
IPL belongs to every Indian and not to the board (BCCI) or Lalit Modi, not to the sponsors or the broadcasters. IPL was turning into Lalit Modi’s legacy and that is perhaps why he couldn't stay on.
But you have to give it to him because without him there was no IPL. However, the institution is far bigger than the individual. Ultimately, he was banking on the passion of the Indian cricket fan. For me, IPL belongs to the fans.
With IPL, cricket has changed forever. Look at the Rs 50K crore, today the cricket ecosystem has become a self-sustaining industry, thanks to one property.
Do you think IPL has become an overpriced property?
No, I don't think so. It’s definitely viable. When Sanjiv Goenka, (Chairman, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group) put in the Rs 7K Cr bid, people thought it was over the top and an ego bid. Now, when you put it in the context of the recent media rights bids, all of these teams will be valued at a billion-dollar-plus, and each of them will be unicorns in a couple of years.
Also, if you see, there is not a single brand that is pan-India, not even Bollywood. The only pan-India brand is the IPL.
Disney-Star and Reliance-Viacom are some of the world's top companies with some top minds working for them, and such bids should make business sense, that is why people are bidding what they are bidding.
Will IPL be able to shrug off the Lalit Modi imprint?
You cannot deny Lalit Modi’s imprint on the IPL. The institution of IPL will always be bigger than the individual. He made the IPL, and in doing so made his own destiny. He had a meteoric rise and subsequently an even bigger meteoric fall. It is that. You can never deny his role. Yes, you can question the way he ran it.
Had he not taken the calls in the manner he did, would there have been an IPL? So, when we judge Lalit Modi, we have to judge him keeping these parameters in mind.
The overall deal for the 2023-27 cycle is 2.96 times or 196% higher than the previous IPL rights deal (2018-22). Do you think marketers will be willing to loosen their purse strings given the fact they had some concerns last season?
The TV ratings shifted in the middle, although the last four games were brilliant. There is one fundamental reason - and that is what Lalit Modi got right, and the BCCI will get right next year - there was no home venue. A Kolkata Knight Riders fan following a KKR match in Mumbai is never going to be the same. It has to be the Eden Gardens.
A Chennai Super Kings Fan in Chennai will always be different compared to a Chennai game in Pune. It has to be played on the home ground and it's premised on that rivalry.
With Covid under control and with crowds allowed, BCCI will get it right next year.
Has the IPL bid reinforced that India is a one-sport nation?
If you see, in the middle of the last IPL, India won the Thomas Cup and if you see the news coverage, it got more space than the IPL.
Look at PV Sindhu, she has some 20 brands, next only to Virat Kohli. Look at the way badminton stars are getting the sponsorships, look at the way our Prime Minister is involved. Neeraj Chopra today is the biggest brand today in India post-Tokyo. I think India is at the cusp of a sporting revolution, and the IPL is way ahead in terms of the brand. But that doesn't mean we cannot be a multi-sport nation.
Why should people read this book? Three reasons.
If you are in the business of sports you should, second if you are interested in the backstage story as to what exactly transpired between the formation of IPL and between Lalit Modi and BCCI, you should read this book. And finally, if you are interested in a no-holds-barred account as to what the story of modern India’s sports is like, you should read this book.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL media rights: Did simultaneous e-auctions help BCCI get a better value?
According to people in the know, the simultaneous e-auction ensured that each of the players put their entire purse on the table before they pulled out
By Javed Farooqui | Jun 20, 2022 8:45 AM | 4 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) strategy to conduct simultaneous e-auctions for Packages A and B followed by Packages C and D has helped it to extract the maximum value for the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights, a source close to the development has asserted.
The source, who was closely involved in the e-auction process, noted that each individual bidder had entered the e-auction with a certain purse which was approved by their respective boards. He further added that the simultaneous e-auction ensured that each of the players put their entire purse on the table before they pulled out. This, the source said, helped the BCCI to get incremental value for each of the packages.
"BCCI followed a simultaneous auction methodology. The BCCI could have done Package A first followed by Package B. But the BCCI was advised to do a simultaneous e-auction for Package A/B and Package C/D. Hypothetically speaking, when a media company wants to bid for Package A, let's say that the company is willing to go up to Rs 55 crore per match. In a simultaneous e-auction, the media company can keep on increasing the bids if they see that digital is also going to come their way," the source elaborated.
A senior official with one of the big 4 networks said that a simultaneous auction might have played a role in the sharp increase in the value of Package A and B rights. "Each player had a purse so maybe the simultaneous auction might have played a role in increasing the value of IPL media rights," the official said, requesting not to be named.
The IPL media rights for the 2023-27 cycle have been sold for Rs 48,390.32 crore, with the value of digital rights overtaking TV for the first time. The media rights were divided into four packages namely Package A (TV rights for Indian sub-continent), Package B (digital rights for Indian sub-continent), Package C (non-exclusive digital rights for Indian sub-continent), and Package D (Rest of the World media rights).
Disney Star India won Package A rights for Rs 23,575 crore while Viacom18 paid Rs 23,758 crore for Package B and C rights. Package D attracted bids worth Rs 1058 crore from Viacom18 and Times Internet. The overall base price for IPL media rights stood at Rs 35,803 crore including Rs 20,090 crore for Package A, Rs 13,530 crore for Package B, Rs 1,568 crore for Package C, and Rs 615 crore for Package D.
As is known, the e-auction kept rolling over after every 30 minutes with incremental bids of Rs 50 lakh per match which in raw terms translated to an increase of Rs 205 crore per match (Rs 50 lakh x 410 matches) for the BCCI. The e-auction saw participation from Disney Star India, Viacom18, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), and Times Internet.
The source informed that the bidding for Package A started at Rs 49 crore and at one point stopped at Rs 53 crore because everyone started bidding for Package B, which went up from Rs 33 crore to Rs 46 crore in no time.
"All this while there was no bidding on Package A. It had stopped at Rs 53 crore for two hours while the digital rights went up from Rs 33 crore to Rs 46 crore. When the digital rights started hitting the ceiling, people again started bidding for Package A which went up from Rs 53 crore to Rs 57.5 crore," the source noted adding that the Department of Telecom (DoT) had earlier conducted the spectrum auctions simultaneously.
What would have happened if each package was auctioned separately? The source said that the value of TV rights might have ended on the lower side. "If simultaneous methodology had not been followed, Package A would have halted at Rs 53 crore. Let's assume, the Disney board had approved Rs 40,000 crore for the auction for both packages. The simultaneous auction ensured that Disney was putting Rs 40,000 crore on the table before they backed out," the source stated.
It is believed that Disney Star had bid aggressively for both Package A and B rights while Sony and Viacom18 were keen on Package A and Package B rights, respectively. ZEEL was also in the race to buy Package B rights along with key contenders Disney and Viacom18. Package C saw a tough contest between Disney and Viacom18 since the former was desperate to bag rights to the 18 to 22 non-exclusive games for its streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Argus Partners was the legal advisor to BCCI and assisted in the entire tender process. While KPMG was the advisor to BCCI, MJunction Services provided the platform for the smooth conduct of the e-auction.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IPL will have 2.5-month window in next ICC FTP calendar: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
The BCCI Secretary also said that the bidding war for digital rights under Package B and C is testimony to the growth of cricket consumption on digital
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2022 6:35 PM | 4 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) will have an official 2.5-month window in the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has told newswire PTI.
"Let me inform you that from the next ICC FTP calendar, IPL will have an official two-and-a-half-month window so that all the top international cricketers can participate. We have had discussions with various boards as well as the ICC," said Shah.
Shah is also elated about the kind of response that the IPL media rights e-auction witnessed. The IPL media rights have been sold to Disney Star India, Viacom18, and Times Internet for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore.
"The auction was always going to be exciting for every stakeholder. We have been able to realise the true value and the numbers in front of you are a testimony to that. These numbers show the potential of the Indian economy and the faith of investors in new India," he stated.
The BCCI Secretary also said that the bidding war for digital rights under Package B and C is testimony to the growth of cricket consumption on digital. "The digital India push has changed the way cricket is watched in India. So the bid outcome of digital rights bears testimony to that," Shah noted.
Answering a question about the stiff base price set by the BCCI, Shah said that the base price wasn't high considering the growth in the number of games in the 2023-27 rights cycle. Another reason for setting an aggressive base price was the growth in the number of digital viewers.
"You need to understand that in 2018, it was for 60 games. For the next cycle, we will have 410 games, with 74 games each in the first two seasons and then 84 games in the next, and finally 94 in the 2027 edition. You also need to check the digital numbers -- there were approximately 560 million digital viewers in 2017 and 665 million in 2021."
Shah said that the number of internet users in India is expected to touch 900 million by 2024 which will fuel content consumption on digital platforms. "Obviously linear viewership (TV) will remain but there is a transition towards digital viewership and that's how you realise the value."
Explaining the rationale behind the Package C rights, Shah said that the BCCI's aim was to ensure maximum participation, maximum value, and better price discovery. "So if someone is winning A and B, they need to shell out more for buying Package C. It is as simple as that. This is called better price discovery. I think the manner in which we pulled off the e-auction was the most transparent one," he elaborated.
On the speculation about splitting the IPL season into two halves, Shah said that the BCCI is having discussions with various stakeholders. "There are also multiple proposals for all the IPL franchises of playing friendlies overseas. That idea is being seriously contemplated but for that, we also need to speak to other boards as we would need to know the schedule of international players."
Responding to a question about the dip in IPL's TV viewership, Shah said that the viewership hasn't dipped as it is not fair to compare the IPL 2022 season with the 2021 or 2020 seasons. "You have to factor in pre-COVID and post-COVID numbers. The 2020 and 2021 IPL viewership numbers skyrocketed because cricket was the only source of live sporting entertainment for the Indian public. People were unable to venture out due to COVID-19. So the figures saw a sharp rise. Now in 2022, the same public after the return of a certain amount of normalcy is venturing out. People are socialising, going out for dinners, taking vacations which they didn't do in the last two years," he explained.
He also pointed out that the out-of-home viewership for IPL games, which is a sizeable portion of the overall viewership, is not getting measured adequately. "Also, when you calculate viewership, this year, during evening games, you would have hundreds watching it on TV while sitting in a pub or a restaurant. So there are hundreds of fans watching an IPL match on one DTH (Direct To Home) connection. Therefore, if you calculate viewership numbers, I would want you to calculate on the basis of 2019 viewership numbers vis-a-vis 2022."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Celebrity-endorsed advertising up 6% in IPL 15: TAM report
Shahrukh Khan most visible celebrity, followed by Ranveer Singh
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2022 3:07 PM | 1 min read
The volume of celebrity-endorsed advertising jumped up by 6% in IPL 15 over IPL 14, according to a report released by measurement company TAM Sports. Celebrity-endorsed advertising accounted for 54% of total ad volume in IPL 15.
Among all professions, film actors led in brand endorsements with had almost 50% share of ad volumes, followed by sports persons with 34% share during IPL 15. Share of TV actors & actress-endorsed ads contribute only 3% share of ad volumes in IPL 15.
In IPL 15, Shahrukh Khan was the most visible celebrity followed by Ranveer Singh. Among sportsperson, M S Dhoni was the most visible, followed by Rohit Sharma.
In comparison to IPL 14, the overall number of celebrities endorsing ads in IPL 15 reduced by 12%, from 85+ to 75+.
Top 5 categories and advertisers accounted for 64% and 44% share of Celebrity ad volumes respectively in IPL 15. Pan Masala, Ecom-Gaming, Ecom-Wallets, Ecom-Education and
Ecom-Online Shopping were the top five categories.Four out of Top 5 categories endorsed by celebrity belonged to e-Commerce sector during IPL 15.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Media Rights: BCCI real winner as IPL value jumps 196%
According to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, the league has now become the second most valuable sports property globally
By Javed Farooqui | Jun 15, 2022 8:53 AM | 5 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights e-auction is finally done and dusted. Disney Star India, Viacom18, and Times Internet were announced as the winners of different packages. However, it is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that has emerged as the real winner with the IPL media rights fetching a record Rs 48,390 crore or Rs 118.02 crore per match over the next five-year cycle from 2023 to 27. The media rights value fell short of Rs 1610 crore to touch the magic figure of Rs 50,000 crore.
The media rights value for the next media rights cycle comprising 410 games has recorded a huge appreciation, of nearly 196 per cent, over the Rs 16,347.5 crore that Star paid for the previous five-year cycle at Rs 54.5 crore per match. After being with a single player for the last five years, the IPL TV and digital rights will now be owned by separate companies which will have huge implications on both viewership and monetisation front.
After a three-day gruelling battle for one of India's most loved media properties, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday officially declared Disney Star India as the winner of TV rights for the India sub-continent with a bid of Rs 23,575 crore. He also stated that Viacom18 has won the exclusive and non-exclusive digital rights package for Rs 23,758 crore.
In terms of media rights for international territories, Shah revealed that Viacom18 has won the international media rights for Australia, South Africa, and the UK while Times Internet bagged the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and US rights. Package D comprising global territories outside the Indian sub-continent also called Rest of World (ROW), received bids worth Rs 1058 crore or Rs 2.58 crore per match.
The third day of the e-auction began with Disney Star and Viacom18 slugging it out for Package C rights. After a bidding war, Viacom18 cornered Package C rights with a payout of Rs 3,257.52 crore for five years. The per match value for Package C stands at Rs 33.24 crore. Package C includes the opening match, playoff matches, and double-header matches which are scheduled to start between 7 pm and 9 pm. Depending on the format, each season will have 18 to 22 non-exclusive games.
With Viacom18 winning both digital packages, the IPL matches will stream exclusively on Viacom18/Jio platforms. The aggressive stance by Viacom18 to retain the Package C rights has dashed the hopes of Disney Star India which was desperately looking to grab the non-exclusive rights for its Disney+ Hotstar platform.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) were unlucky as neither company was able to win any of the packages. Going into the e-auction, SPNI is believed to have identified TV rights as its key target while ZEEL had decided to go after digital rights.
The main highlight of the three-day e-auction was the fact that digital overtook TV in value. Viacom18's Rs 23,758 crore bid for digital rights was higher than Disney Star's Rs 23,575 crore bid for TV rights.
Following the conclusion of the e-auction, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted that IPL has become the second most valuable property globally. "Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 crore value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value!" Shah said in a series of tweets.
He also said that the BCCI, its state associations, and IPL franchises will work together to bring world-class cricket action to the fan. "Now, it’s time for our state associations, IPL Franchises to work together with the IPL to enhance the fan experience and ensure that our biggest stakeholder – ‘the cricket fan’ is well looked after and enjoys high-quality cricket in world-class facilities," Shah noted.
Expert views on IPL media rights
Media Partners Asia VP Mihir Shah said that the fact that digital rights value is higher than television showcases the scale and future potential of streaming in India. He noted that Disney will have to capitalise on TV ad growth of 8-10% p.a. though growth in affiliate fees may be challenged due to rate regulation and growing adoption of CTV.
“The new streaming platform from Reliance-controlled Viacom18 will leverage from gaining Day 1 access to Jio’s 400 million broadband customers. Moreover, the rights value could be justified as the venture aims to address a much larger revenue pool of video, data, and e-commerce," Shah said.
Elara Capital SVP Karan Taurani noted that 49% of media rights is from digital, however, this segment accounts for a mere 22% of revenue. "We believe the hefty premium paid by Viacom18 is more from a strategic standpoint, to benefit 1) Jio subs retention (possibility of a bundling plan) and 2) improve valuation for the OTT platforms. Digital media revenues are estimated to grow at a faster pace of 30% (SVOD and AVOD), whereas TV revenue is estimated to grow in a narrow band of 6-8% over the next five years."
With the TV and digital rights going to separate players, Taurani foresees a stiff competition between Disney Star and Viacom18 for ad dollars. He believes that new-age categories will swing towards digital while traditional categories will bet on TV.
"In terms of advertising verticals, key segments like e-comm, FMCG, auto, and banking dominate the overall ad pie across TV and digital (60% of the ad pie). However, in case of IPL rights being sold separately, we expect stiff competition within the TV and digital platforms for advertising budgets. We expect some verticals like fintech, commerce, Ed-tech, and EV to see a rapid shift towards digital, whereas FMCG and auto will continue to rely heavily on TV for their mass campaigns," he stated.
A veteran sports media executive said that the TV and digital have their inherent strengths and weaknesses when it comes to IPL. "TV is an established medium which will allow the broadcast rights owner to monetise IPL on an immediate basis. Digital is a growing medium which will get its due share of subscription and ad dollars as the market expands," he stated.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Will evaluate every sports property from the prism of value creation: Rahul Johri, ZEEL
ZEEL participated in the IPL media rights auction with a focus on digital rights
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 14, 2022 7:47 PM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has issued a statement following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights e-auction.
ZEEL President - Business Rahul Johri has said that the company evaluates all business decisions through the prism of value creation and will continue to evaluate every sports property from that prism.
“ZEE would like to congratulate the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for running an extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process. We are grateful to the BCCI, President, Mr. Sourav Ganguly, Hon’ble Secretary, Mr. Jay Shah, and Hon’ble Treasurer, Mr. Arun Dhumal; for their able leadership and unwavering support in enabling ZEE’s participation in the IPL Media Rights tender process," Johri said.
"At ZEE, we evaluate all business decisions through the prism of value creation for all our stakeholders and we will continue to evaluate every sports property with the same prism," he added.
ZEEL had participated in the IPL media rights e-auction process. The company's main focus was digital rights.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube