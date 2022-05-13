BCCI extends date for purchase of IPL media rights tender documents

The cricket body said the move has been taken due to requests from various interested parties

BCCI has extended the date to purchase the tender documents in relation to the invitation to tender for media rights to the Indian Premier League (seasons 2023-2027).

The IPL governing council had issued the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (ITT) documents available on the payment of non-refundable ITT fees on March 29, 2022.

The move has been taken due to requests from various interested parties.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid.

BCCI has also clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion.

