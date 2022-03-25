BCCI announces Swiggy Instamart as official partner for IPL 2022

The partnership aims to bolster Swiggy Instamart’s growing popularity while celebrating one of the most popular sporting events in the country

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced today that Swiggy Instamart, is the official partner for the 2022 season of the TATA IPL tournament. The IPL 2022 is scheduled to be played in the country starting this month from March 26 till May 29.

This partnership brings together India’s undying passion for snacking and its special fervor for cricket. There is no better event than IPL, for consumers to sit back and enjoy their favorite snacks and beverages, while watching their favored team battle it out on the field.

“IPL is one of the most celebrated sports leagues in the world, and we are excited to partner with the BCCI to offer a wholesome experience to audiences with our large assortment of munchies, beverages and other snackable options through our quick commerce service Instamart. We look forward to engaging with customers/fans and catering to their needs, be it mid-match snack cravings, beverages and popcorn for nail biting finishes or sweet indulgences to celebrate team victories”, said Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand at Swiggy.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of the TATA IPL, Brijesh Patel said, “We are delighted to onboard Swiggy Instamart as an official partner of the IPL 2022. We believe that IPL's success is bolstered by the presence of well-known brands like Swiggy Instamart. Snack, entertainment, and cricket go hand in hand, and I am excited for the value this association will add for both Swiggy Instamart and IPL.”

