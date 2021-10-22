Ahmedabad, Lucknow favourites as bases for 2 new IPL Teams: Reports

From 2022 season onwards, the IPL will have 10 teams instead of 8

The Indian Premier League is all set to add new franchises, making it a 10-team tournament. According to reports, Lucknow & Ahmedabad are the hot favourites as bases for two new franchises.

From the Adani Group to Manchester United's owners, and from corporates to state bodies, many of them have expressed their interest in being the home for one of the two new franchises.

BCCI has announced through a release that it has extended the deadline to receive the tender documents for the 9th and 10th IPL teams, that said, "Pursuant to requests from various interested parties, BCCI has now decided to further extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 20, 2021."

Reports further suggested that the bidding process for the two new IPL teams is likely to be held on October 25.

The BCCI is expecting anything between Rs. 7000 crore to 10,000 crore from the team bidding of IPL.

The board has set the base price for new IPL teams at Rs. 2000 crore and companies with an annual turnover of Rs. 3000 crore and more are allowed to bid for the newly introduced teams, according to the report.

