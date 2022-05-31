Ad volume for IPL 15 first play-off up 11% over same game last season

As per TAM data, the average ad volume per channel per match for 71 games showed an increase of 8% during IPL 15 over the previous season

The TAM advertising report for IPL 15 for 71 matches between March 26 and May 24, 2022, showed an increase of 8% during over IPL 14 (April 9- May 2, 2021, and Sept 19-October 10, 2021). The first play-off of IPL 15 saw 11% more advertising volume compared to the first play-off of IPL 14, the report said.

However, the count of categories, advertisers and brands was similar in the first play-off of IPL 14 and IPL 15. The report stated that number of categories in IPL 15 stood at 39 as compared to 41 in IPL 14. Similarly, the count of advertisers was 62 as compared to 63 in IPL 14. There were 80 brands in IPL 15 as compared to 82 in IPL 14.

Meanwhile, ecommerce-gaming topped the list of categories in IPL 15, while it ranked second during IPL 14. Also, till the first play-off, the top five categories' list had four categories from the e-commerce sector with 32% share of ad volumes in IPL 15.

The top five categories together had nearly 40% share of ad volumes in IPL 15, while the top categories accounted for 36% share of ad volumes in IPL 14.

Sporta Technologies, Think & Learn and K P Pan Foods were the three common advertisers among the top five advertisers during IPL 15 and IPL 14, contributing 24% share of ad volumes during 71 matches of IPL 15.

