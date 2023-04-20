37 cr viewers tuned in for live broadcast of first 19 IPL matches this year: Disney Star

Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of TATA IPL 2023, has witnessed a massive growth in regional viewership of the marquee tournament. The Hindi Speaking Markets (HSM) have recorded the highest viewership in IPL history with 20.4 crore fans tuning in for the first 10 matches, 29.5% increase in comparison to the last edition. HSM also clocked a massive 4380 crore minutes of watch time, 25% increase in comparison to last year. Significant centers for growth in HSM markets are UP, Bihar, MP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana. Apart from HSM, the South markets have also witnessed a substantial growth of 21% compared to the last edition, with AP/Telangana witnessing a 33% consumption growth and Karnataka recording a 30% growth, clocking 680 crore minutes for the first 10 matches, highest ever consumption (other than covid years) in IPL history.

Star Sports Spokesperson, said, “We are thrilled with the response we have received for our regional feeds. The Hindi speaking market has broken all viewership records to register the highest ever reach for the first 10 games in the history of IPL. Our feeds have been designed to bring fans closer to the game and provide an engaging experience. We have created surround programming for each language, keeping their unique culture in mind and this has helped us connect with fans in different parts of the country and provide them with an experience that is tailored to their needs.”

Star Sports roped Bollywood superstar and sports aficionado Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. Ranveer, in his role as 'sutradhaar' for the Incredible League is involved in creating a stream of immersive and entertaining content which brings alive compelling narratives from the marquee tournament. The innovative Hindi feed boasts some of the finest former cricketers as experts such as Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, and more allows fans to deep dive into all the action in real-time. Additionally, exclusive association with Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings for their new shows ‘Halla Bol’ and ‘Chak De’ has increased consumption by 53% in Rajasthan, and 37% in Punjab & Haryana. Similarly, Star Sports has witnessed a growth of 58% in consumption in UP by delivering engaging surround programming through an exclusive association with KL Rahul for ‘Stars on Star’ and Lucknow Super Giants for a new show ‘LSG Junction’ along with LIVE telecast of IPL 2023 on Star Utsav Movies (FTA) channel.

The increase in consumption for the South Markets can be attributed to the region-specific themes and the vast range of in-house experts like Gundappa Vishwanath, MSK Prasad, K Srikkanth, L Balaji, S Badrinath, Murali Vijay and S Sreesanth among others bringing fans closer to the game. The launch of Star Sports Telugu HD along with the association with legendary actor & cricket enthusiast Nandamuri Balakrishna - has helped fans in AP/Telangana markets to connect further with the tournament. Adding to the fan fervor were special initiatives like the IPL trophy tour, #MySocietyStadium, and Fan Buses organized by Star Sports, making it an engaging and unforgettable experience for cricket enthusiasts across the country.

Star Sports has been at the forefront of fuelling fandom for sports. The ‘Shor On, Game On!’ campaign by the broadcaster generated significant excitement and support before the tournament. The campaign captured the true essence of fans' passion, excitement, and togetherness while watching the Incredible League LIVE on television sets. Disney Star clocked 6230 crore minutes of watch time for the opening 10 matches with a cumulative reach of 30.7 crore viewers for the first 10 matches, both of which are the 2nd highest across IPL History*.