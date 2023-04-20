37 cr viewers tuned in for live broadcast of first 19 IPL matches this year: Disney Star
The broadcaster stated that the viewership numbers were the highest ever in IPL history, even after considering the two editions of the tournament played during Covid
Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of TATA IPL 2023, said that it has broken all viewership records for the first 19 matches of the marquee tournament. As per BARC, 36.9 crore viewers tuned in to Disney Star’s Live broadcast of the first 19 matches, which happens to be the highest ever in IPL history even after considering the two editions of IPL played during Covid.
The broadcaster said that it has also clocked an astounding 11350 crore (113.5 billion) minutes* of watch time for the Live broadcast of first 19 matches. Disney Star has also seen a growth of ~25% in match TVR in comparison to the last edition, for the Live broadcast of the first 19 matches, fuelled by engagement levels touching new highs. "This massive growth is a testament to the success of the marketing campaign, the standard of broadcast on Disney Star Network, and a huge reaffirmation of TV’s incomparable capacity to aggregate audiences," said the broadcaster.
Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star, said "It has been a record-breaking start to Tata IPL 2023 on Disney Star eclipsing all previous benchmarks for viewership of the first 19 matches. Close matches and scintillating individual performances combined with the power of Star Sports' #BetterTogether campaign and world-class storytelling capabilities have ensured that viewership for IPL 2023 in just 19 matches is within touching distance of the viewership registered by the full season last year. We are seeing record viewership in multiple audience cohorts across age groups, gender, and SECs, which is indicative of Television being the most preferred destination for family/community viewing of marquee sporting events. We are thankful to fans for the outpouring of love and support for Disney Star's coverage of IPL. We will strive to continue elevating the viewing experience.”
CSK-RCB match clocked 2.4 cr in concurrent viewership: JioCinema
Additionally, the platform claimed that it has registered the highest ever number for any apps installed
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 9:51 AM | 1 min read
The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) TATA IPL 2023 match clocked the highest-ever concurrent viewership, said JioCinema.
The last over of the second innings of the match saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touching 2.4 crore. Chennai won the match by 8 runs. JioCinema has been free streaming IPL matches for all viewers.
The streaming app claimed that it has been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on daily basis.
JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views, said the platform. It revealed that JioCinema has registered the highest-ever number for any apps installed.
In terms of sponsorships and advertisers, the streaming app has roped in 23 marquee sponsors for the tournament, along with most top brands in the country as advertisers.
BCCI waives off Rs 78.90 cr from 2018-2023 media rights deal with Star India: Reports
The BCCI has decided to "waive off" one match from its media rights agreement with Star India
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 6:02 PM | 1 min read
The BCCI has reportedly decided to "waive off" one match from its media rights agreement (MRA) with Star India, amounting to Rs 78.90 crore.
According to media reports, the MRA for the 2018-2023 cycle which ended on March 31 had an "indicative schedule" of 102 games at a value of Rs 6138.1 crore but the BCCI ended up organising 103 matches in the five-year cycle.
"It has been resolved to waive off (one) match from the scope of Star India Private Limited under the BCCI-Star Media Rights Agreement dated 5th April 2018 for BCCI International and Domestic Matches. The total number of matches during the rights period has now been reduced from 103 to 102," reports quoted a BCCI note as mentioning.
The reports, however, quote sources close to Star India saying that as per the MRA signed in 2018, the board was expected to organise 102 matches, so the scenario of waiving off one match fee should not arise.
"The MRA had 102 games and Star will pay for those matches. I don't see an issue here," a source has been quoted as saying.
CSK-Rajasthan Royals match breaks record with 2.2 cr in concurrent viewership: JioCinema
The platform says that the free streaming of the tournament has resulted in a record-breaking number of views till now – over 550 Cr
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:08 PM | 1 min read
The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals TATA IPL 2023 match on JioCinema clocked the highest-ever concurrent viewership.
JioCinema broke all previous records as the concurrent viewership touched 2.2 crore when CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes.
But Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep Sharma nailed a couple of perfect block-hole deliveries to earn a three-run victory for Rajasthan Royals over Chennai Super Kings in a close IPL encounter at Chepauk on Wednesday. The nail-biting second innings garnered the highest viewership recorded ever in this season of the Indian Premier League
Viacom18's streaming app has stated that it has been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on daily basis.
JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views till now – over 550 Cr. This followed a robust first weekend which amassed 147 Cr. views, yet another record for being the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital. Additionally, JioCinema has registered highest ever number for any apps installed.
IPL 2023 ads that hit it out of the park
Here is our roundup of the most interesting ad campaigns so far for the tournament
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly the king of “cricketainment” in the country and a big draw for brands due to its mass connection. Advertisers benefit from the millions of eyes that stay glued to the television and OTT screens for close to two months. Like the years prior, brands have leveraged their big marketing budgets to crank out some eye-catching campaigns this year.
As we complete a fortnight of IPL 2023, we take stock of some of the interesting ads this year. They have been listed alphabetically.
Dream11
Gaming platform Dream11’s 3 Idiots campaign titled #SabKhelenge has been winning all kinds of accolades this season. The multi-starrer ads can be best described as the meeting of India’s two biggest obsessions – Bollywood and cricket. After releasing the initial ad, the brand also launched a series of ads where th3 3 Idiots actors and cricketers are seen engaging in hilarious banters. This one’s definitely for the books.
Fevicol
Adhesive brand Fevicol revisited the age-old acrimony between brothers-in-law in India for its jija-saala ad. The campaign by Ogilvy India titled “No Chindichori” showcases the consequences of skimping on good quality adhesives. The ad, in trademark Fevicol style, is humorous but departs from the usual exaggerated style of the brand where the focus is on the glue’s godlike adhesion.
Frooti
Basking in RRR’s Oscar success, actors Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are the flavours of the season. Parle Agro’s Frooti ad for IPL leveraged their twin star power to appeal to the audience at a pan-India level. The campaign has been conceptualised by &Walsh, showcasing a quirky debate between the two stars over Frooti. The ads are refreshingly quirky and follow the same colourful aesthetics of &Walsh’s previous Frooti campaigns.
JioCinema
JioCinema has launched a slew of fan-friendly features to make IPL viewing on OTT more enjoyable for the cricket-loving nation. To demonstrate these features, the platform teamed up with Ogilvy for a quirky ad with actors Shweta Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee and cricketers MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav. The spot, according to JioCinema, is a satire on the redundancy of appointment viewing. The ad combines the magic of a song-dance routine with a rustic appeal to highlight the new features of the platform for IPL.
JioMart
The age of e-comm may have ushered in convenience but at the cost of the human element of transactions. The underlying thought behind JioMart’s latest campaign is the relationship between shopkeepers and customers that often go beyond business. The each of the four films of the campaign focuses on a different aspect of customer-shopkeeper equation in India.
RuPay
Undoubtedly one of the most memorable ads of the season belongs to RuPay. The payment app brought in cricketer Dinesh Karthik for a hilarious ad that demonstrates the importance of linking RuPay credit card to UPI. The campaign has een conceptualised by DDB Mudra.
Gaming continues to be top spender on TV during IPL 2023: TAM report
14 new categories and 53 new brands advertised in 16 matches of IPL this season compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 8:45 AM | 2 min read
The e-commerce gaming category maintained its top position on TV during IPL 16 as it was for IPL 15, according to the TAM advertising report on the ongoing Tata IPL 16.
According to the report, 14 new categories and 53 new brands advertised in 16 matches of IPL this season compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15. Overall new categories consisted of three e-commerce categories during IPL 16.
IPL 16 also saw a growth of 15 per cent and 11.11 per cent in the count of categories and advertisers, respectively, compared to IPL 15.
Among the 53 new brands, Airtel 5G Plus was the leading brand followed by Parle Platina Hide and Seek Bourbon. Out of the top five new brands, two of them belonged to the food and beverage (F&B) sector and two from the Telecom sector, the report said.
Top five new brands include – Airtel 5G Plus, Parle Platina Hide and Seek Bourbon, Vivo V27 Series, Thums Up Charged, Joy Hello Sun Sunblock Anti-Tan Lotion.
Top five new categories include biscuits, moisturising lotions/creams, luggage, tyres and Ecom-auto products and services.
25 categories which were in IPL 15 did not make their way in IPL 16.
eCommerce-gaming and Pan Masala retained their 1st and 2nd position in IPL 16. These two were the only common categories between IPL 15 and 16.
As per the report, the top five categories, out of which three are from F&B sector, together had 57 % share in the Ad volumes in IPL 16.
It said that the top five advertisers contributed 38 % share of ad volumes during 16 matches of this IPL.
Top advertisers for IPL 15 were Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com), K P Pan Foods, Dreamplug Technologies (Cred), Bundi Technologies (Swiggy) and PepsiCo.
Top advertisers for this year’s IPL are Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com), K P Pan Foods, Coca Cola India, Bharti Airtel and Vishnu Packaging.
The percentage share (based on Ad Volumes) of Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com) and K P Pan Foods, increased from 7% and 4%, respectively in IPL 15 to 11 % and 8% in IPL 16.
HSM records highest viewership in IPL history, up 30% from last year: Disney Star
The broadcaster said that 20.4 crore fans tuned in for the first 10 matches of the series
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 5:06 PM | 3 min read
Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of TATA IPL 2023, has witnessed a massive growth in regional viewership of the marquee tournament. The Hindi Speaking Markets (HSM) have recorded the highest viewership in IPL history with 20.4 crore fans tuning in for the first 10 matches, 29.5% increase in comparison to the last edition. HSM also clocked a massive 4380 crore minutes of watch time, 25% increase in comparison to last year. Significant centers for growth in HSM markets are UP, Bihar, MP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana. Apart from HSM, the South markets have also witnessed a substantial growth of 21% compared to the last edition, with AP/Telangana witnessing a 33% consumption growth and Karnataka recording a 30% growth, clocking 680 crore minutes for the first 10 matches, highest ever consumption (other than covid years) in IPL history.
Star Sports Spokesperson, said, “We are thrilled with the response we have received for our regional feeds. The Hindi speaking market has broken all viewership records to register the highest ever reach for the first 10 games in the history of IPL. Our feeds have been designed to bring fans closer to the game and provide an engaging experience. We have created surround programming for each language, keeping their unique culture in mind and this has helped us connect with fans in different parts of the country and provide them with an experience that is tailored to their needs.”
Star Sports roped Bollywood superstar and sports aficionado Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. Ranveer, in his role as 'sutradhaar' for the Incredible League is involved in creating a stream of immersive and entertaining content which brings alive compelling narratives from the marquee tournament. The innovative Hindi feed boasts some of the finest former cricketers as experts such as Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, and more allows fans to deep dive into all the action in real-time. Additionally, exclusive association with Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings for their new shows ‘Halla Bol’ and ‘Chak De’ has increased consumption by 53% in Rajasthan, and 37% in Punjab & Haryana. Similarly, Star Sports has witnessed a growth of 58% in consumption in UP by delivering engaging surround programming through an exclusive association with KL Rahul for ‘Stars on Star’ and Lucknow Super Giants for a new show ‘LSG Junction’ along with LIVE telecast of IPL 2023 on Star Utsav Movies (FTA) channel.
The increase in consumption for the South Markets can be attributed to the region-specific themes and the vast range of in-house experts like Gundappa Vishwanath, MSK Prasad, K Srikkanth, L Balaji, S Badrinath, Murali Vijay and S Sreesanth among others bringing fans closer to the game. The launch of Star Sports Telugu HD along with the association with legendary actor & cricket enthusiast Nandamuri Balakrishna - has helped fans in AP/Telangana markets to connect further with the tournament. Adding to the fan fervor were special initiatives like the IPL trophy tour, #MySocietyStadium, and Fan Buses organized by Star Sports, making it an engaging and unforgettable experience for cricket enthusiasts across the country.
Star Sports has been at the forefront of fuelling fandom for sports. The ‘Shor On, Game On!’ campaign by the broadcaster generated significant excitement and support before the tournament. The campaign captured the true essence of fans' passion, excitement, and togetherness while watching the Incredible League LIVE on television sets. Disney Star clocked 6230 crore minutes of watch time for the opening 10 matches with a cumulative reach of 30.7 crore viewers for the first 10 matches, both of which are the 2nd highest across IPL History*.
Glance launches T20 Fan Fest for cricket lovers during IPL season
Users can access T20 live scores, real-time match updates, live shows, exclusive games and shopping deals
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 1:29 PM | 1 min read
Glance has unveiled Glance T20 Fan Fest to offer users real-time match updates on the cricketing actions both on and off the field. The feature will provide audience with exclusive cricket related games, and even shopping deals, right on their smart lock screens every day.
Glance has over 200 million active users in India while the company is also present in Southeast Asia including Indonesia.
Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer at Glance, said: “As the name suggests, Glance T20 Fan Fest offers the cricket lovers much more than just the live cricket updates. Given the scale and reach of Glance and the unparalleled experience it brings because of the unique nature of its smart lock screen platform, we expect Glance lock screen to become one of the most sought-after destinations for everything related to T20 and cricket, with enthusiastic participation of cricket lovers from across the country."
During this IPL season, Glance is offering the users a daily live show in which sports journalist and commentator Jamie Alter takes users on a trip down memory lane as he discusses the most recent games and players in the news.
In T20 Fan Wars, creator Nachiket Pardeshi and news reporters Rohit Juglan, and Shashank Yagnik interact with the cricket fans across cities during matches to bring their emotions and actions to life, on the lock screen.
