DoubleVerify names Doug Campbell as Chief Strategy Officer

Campbell will be responsible for global strategy and corporate development and will report to Mark Zagorski, CEO of the company

DoubleVerify ("DV"), a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Doug Campbell as Chief Strategy Officer. In his role, Campbell will be responsible for global strategy and corporate development. He will report to Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify.

“I’m excited to add Doug to our outstanding senior leadership team,” said Zagorski. "From Magnite to Nielsen, he has demonstrated a track record of success and achievement and brings exceptional experience and knowledge to the Chief Strategy Officer role. I look forward to Doug’s leadership as we continue to build momentum, expand globally and deliver on our mission to build a stronger, safer and more secure digital advertising ecosystem."

Campbell has more than two decades of experience successfully growing public and private companies in the arenas of advertising technology, connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) video, digital measurement, data analytics, and software-as-a-service (SaaS). Prior to joining DV, he was Chief Strategy Officer at Telaria (NYSE: TLRA), where he oversaw the successful merger with Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) and the acquisition of SpotX to form Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) – the largest global, independent sell-side platform.

Previously, Campbell was Chief Operating Officer at eXelate where he led the sale of the company to Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and went on to serve as Nielsen’s Senior Vice President of Global Strategy and Corporate Development, where he oversaw strategic acquisitions in digital media and consumer measurement. Prior to eXelate, he was an entrepreneur and held various leadership positions at local digital media pioneer, WorldNow. Campbell began his career as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch.

“I’m thrilled to join a company as trusted and innovative as DoubleVerify,” said Campbell. “DV has taken the lead in providing sophisticated measurement solutions that power media quality and performance in virtually every media environment – including priority, high growth channels like CTV. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to help strengthen our leadership position globally and accelerate company growth.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)