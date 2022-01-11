BBH ropes in Alex Grieve as Global Chief Creative Officer
Prior to this, Grieve was Chief Creative Officer at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
BBH has appoointed Alex Grieve as its Global and UK Chief Creative Officer, as per media reports. He replaces Joakim Borgstrom.
Prior to this, Grieve was Chief Creative Officer at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. He will now lead creative direction and product.
News reports also say that Grieve will co-chair BBH's global board along with Publicis Groupe UK's Annette King and also report to the latter.
