ZEE5 Global launches OTT content festival for independent filmmakers

In line with its vision of bringing the best of entertainment content across languages to the fore for audiences across the globe and encouraging local talent across countries, ZEE5 Global, has announced the launch of a global OTT content festival. The Content Festival will give independent filmmakers, students of cinema, and young content creators a global platform to showcase their talent on and find audiences in 190+ countries.

Through the Content Festival, ZEE5 Global is inviting entries for content created in any language across fiction and non-fiction TV shows, movies, documentaries, stories, short films, music videos and more. The duration for music videos or albums can be between 3 to 5 minutes, and audio-visual content comprising of episodic content, film, web-series etc. must have a minimum duration of 30 minutes.

Participants are required to send in their entries to contentfest@zee5.com. Entries will be open for a month. An expert panel of judges at ZEE5 will shortlist the top 50 entries which will then be premiered exclusively on the platform. ZEE5 will also drive promotional efforts around the content globally on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Content Festival is expected to attract the largest aggregation of entries across languages from multiple markets. Not only is the Festival a singular unique opportunity for content creators to attain global fame instantly, but it will also add vastly to the slate of language content already available on ZEE5.