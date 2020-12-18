Zee TV partners with Fathom Pictures to present ‘Indian Pro Music League’

In what will be a clutter-breaking format innovation on reality television, Zee TV in collaboration with FATHOM PICTURES will present audiences in early 2021 with the world’s first ever music league, the ‘Indian Pro Music League’ (IPML). While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this first-of-its-kind music league will have six team mascots by the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Govinda, Rajkummar Rao, Bobby Deol and Suresh Raina, representing different regions of India. Each of these teams will have celebrated playback singers, one male and one female vocalist as their captains. To add to this pool of talent, the Bollywood music celebrities are in search of 6 fresh voices from various regions of the country, one for each team, who will get a chance to be a part of this league!

Taking forward its own legacy of recognizing amazing singers and giving them a platform to showcase their talent, Zee TV is launching the biggest digital audition for Indian Pro Music League to scout for six fresh and talented music aspirants. If you think that you have what it takes to become India's next big singing sensation, then here’s what you need to do to be a part of this first-of-its-kind show. The digital auditions started from 12th December 2020 and will go on till 26th December, 2020. So, hurry up, join the hunt, and stand a chance to be a part of the Indian Pro Music League.

Participation will only be possible for contestants who register. So, if you think you have the potential and the talent to win the nation’s heart with your melodious voice, then it’s time to block your spot. Log on to www.ipml.in and once you’ve filled a simple form, you need to upload a video of your performance on the site. The video should be no more than 3 minutes long and no less than 2 minutes. Sung completely in Hindi with no background score of the original track, the performance should be crisp and clear. Once you upload the video and accept all the rules and regulations, you will receive a confirmation that your entry has been successfully accepted. Amongst countless talented singers who will send in their audition videos, only six of the best voices will be selected, so send in your entries right away.

Talking about the mega search for six talented singers for the Indian Pro Music League, Zee TV Business Head, Aparna Bhosle mentioned, "Zee TV has always believed in leveraging the strength of its reality formats to give the country's fresh talent an opportunity to chase their dreams. Having announced world's first ever music league last month, we now set out in search of six fresh voices from across the length and breadth of the country to each be a part of the six teams that will compete in the league. With the show presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train under some of the finest playback singers in the industry and be a part of teams whose mascots are entertainment industry’s biggest celebrities; singing aspirants are advised not to miss the bus and send in their entries via the digital auditions. With the Indian Pro Music League, the idea is to infuse the space of music reality television with the same energy and competitive spirit that is typical of a sports league, so the excitement only mounts from here on.”

Encouraging the budding singers across India, team captain and renowned singer Ankit Tiwari mentioned, “Indian Pro Music League is a first-of-its-kind music reality show which sees six regional teams battling it out in a league format. While Zee TV has shaped the careers of many aspiring singers, with Indian Pro Music League, they are launching the biggest digital search for six fresh singing sensations and giving them a platform, not only to write a better tomorrow, but also to learn from musical geniuses who will be a part of their team. I’m extremely happy that I am getting the opportunity to be part of such a game changing show and I would like to urge India’s incredibly talented singers to send in their digital auditions to be a part of the show.”

Get ready to watch the world’s first music league reality show, the Indian Pro Music League, coming soon only on Zee TV.