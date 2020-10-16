Zee Telugu to kickstart Dussehra celebrations with ‘Saaho’

The channel is set to telecast the Telugu premiere on 18th October at 4.30pm only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD channels

While you stay safe indoors and enjoy the festival space, Zee Telugu is all set to take you on a blockbuster rollercoaster ride with the Telugu world television premiere of the biggest action thriller ‘Saaho’. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho showcases a power struggle amongst crime lords, to rule the underworld and how one man brings down all of them. The channel is set to telecast the Telugu premiere on 18th October at 4:30 pm only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD channels.

With a gripping storyline and hair-raising action sequences, this movie marked the debut of Prabhas in Bollywood along with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie also features Chunky Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

Commenting on Saaho’s Telugu world television premiere, Prabhas shared a video from Italy stating, “Hi, Darlings, world television premiere of Saaho on 18th October at 4:30 PM only on Zee Telugu. Do enjoy.”