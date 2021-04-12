Zee Tamil's brings special showcase for this year’s Tamil Puthandu celebrations

Since its inception, Zee Tamil has been committed towards satiating the entertainment needs of its diverse set of viewers, with great focus on presenting unique and wholesome content for all occasions that audiences can enjoy in the comfort of their homes. Therefore, if you’re planning to begin your new year with a bang, Zee Tamil has announced its line-up of special shows and programming. This Puthandu, tune in to Zee Tamil and witness an all-day long celebration mixed with fun and entertainment that has been specially arranged to add a unique flavour to your celebrations. There is something for everyone, so that your entire family can sit back, relax, and enjoy the best of entertainment only on Zee Tamil and Zee Tamil HD.

Begin the day at 9:00 AM with an exclusive interview with the team behind the upcoming film – Thalaivi – starring Kangana Ranaut, that is already making waves across the Indian Film Industry. The Thalaivi special will feature Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Director AL Vijay & Music Composer GV Prakash, as they come together to share their unique experiences through the shoot of the film. Following the fervour for cinema, don’t miss – Karnan-in Kanda Vara Sollunga – a special interview with the team that has created the masterpiece film – Karnan at 10 AM, helmed by Actor Dhanush. The show will present Director Mari Selvaraj, Lyricist Yuga Bharathi, Music Composer Santhosh Narayanan along with Kidakuzhi Mariyammal and dancers as guests wherein they celebrate the grand success of the film which has been praised by the critics & audiences.

At 11 AM, catch the telecast of the superhit political drama – Ka Pae Ranasingam – starring ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. The story follows the life of Ariyanachi, a poor woman, who strives to bring her deceased husband's body back to India from Dubai, battling the odds of political agenda, corruption and a treacherous bureaucracy that stand in her way.

The highlight of the day is the special show – Moi Virundhu at 3 PM, where Zee Tamil’s top stars will come together to usher in the new year festivities along with the villagers of Thanjavur. With dance, music, drama and a grand feast, the show is sure to present the Zee stars in a never-seen-before avatar and create a new definition to top-class entertainment. The special show hosted by RJ Vijay & VJ Kathir will feature Zeelebrities Anjana Srinivas, Jai Akash, Puvi Arasu, Deepak, Nithin, Keerthana, Sowmya, Bhavya, Ashish, Santhosh, Niyaz, Sasikala, Fowsie, Dharshan, Rajesh, Puli, Rishmitha, Chandini, and Divya.

The grand element of the new year celebrations will be marked with the World Television Premiere of the sports-based drama ‘Kalathil Sandhipom’, which will be telecasted at 5:30 PM. The film stars Jiiva, Arulnithi Tamilarasu, Manjima Mohan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. The plot of the film is centred around Anand (Arulnithi) and Ashok (Jiiva) who are rivals on the Kabaddi court but are the thickest of friends outside it. The film explores the hurdles they face together with regards to their families and personal romantic relationships, and how they overcome them.

