Zee Kannada to return with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 17

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has put everything to a standstill, Zee Kannada is continuing to provide talent opportunities while keeping their audiences entertained. Strongly adhering to government guidelines, the channel is all set to comeback with the 17th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, having discovered and catering to Kannada’s musical prodigies for more than a decade. Starting July 19th, Kannada’s most loved musical entertainment show will return with new episodes every Sundays at 7.30 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

Known for their unabating innovation, the channel never fails to enthrall the audience with such unique initiatives that open doors to possibilities, as per the channel’s tagline. At the grand return of season 17, Mahaguru Nada Brahma Hamsalekha commenced the new episodes along with Rajesh Krishna, Vijaya Prakash and music director Arjun Janya. The episodes will be resumed with Mahaguru Hamsalekha and judges Rajesh Krishna, Vijaya Prakash and Music director Arjun Janya revealing the music unlock.

Get ready to witness exceptional talent from all walks of life, impress the judges and audience to earn the winning tittle of SRGMP season 17 The mammoth task of grooming and guiding these contestants’ rests on the shoulder of the accomplished judges – Nada Brahma Hamsalekha, Rajesh Krishna, Vijaya Prakash and Music director Arjun Janya. Anchor Anushree will helm the show as the charming host.

Speaking about this new offering, Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head, Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar said, “At Zee Kannada, we are constantly working towards creating new content to engage with our audiences. We focused on learnings during this lockdown period and are determined to make a stronger comeback with reality shows. We understand that viewers have been missing out their weekend dose of authentic entertainment and with the comeback of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 17, we intend to bring the entire family together once again to create a wholesome viewing experience. During these difficult times, it would be a celebration of singing talent across the State that is bound to increase the entertainment quotient of this season substantially. We will continue to urge our viewers to be socially responsible as it is the need of the hour.”

The episodes had shot with very minimum crew and without the audience. The entire unit has taken utmost precautions by continuing to practice social distancing norms, wearing masks when not on camera, alongside maintaining high standards of sanitation on sets.