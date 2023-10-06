From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant to singing sensation in just 3 weeks
The success of Albert Lepcha's first original single 'Mere Soneya' cements Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's legacy as the ultimate launch pad for future music icons
Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returned with a fresh season in late August, making quite a stir on the back of its new promise of gratifying its best talent with week-on-week opportunities of releasing original singles via Zee Music Co. Within barely 3 weeks of the season going on air, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has stayed true to its promise and identified its first ‘OG’ singer of the week - West Bengal's incredibly talented Albert Kabo Lepcha.
Having dazzled judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik right from his auditions to the grand premiere with his soulful singing, Albert seized the lifetime opportunity that millions of aspiring singers wait with bated breath for - He recorded a romantic ballad called ‘Mere Soneya’ and performed it LIVE on stage in an episode that had the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit as a special guest. This original single was released through Zee Music Company and was available across all major streaming platforms. The song swiftly became a sensation on social media platforms! Albert Kabo Lepcha's 'Mere Soneya' has amassed a staggering amount of 10 million-plus views on Zee Music's YouTube channel, accompanied by the creation of over 119,000 reels on Instagram using the infectious track.
The reel-making frenzy extended far beyond just fans, as several prominent celebrities, including Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jasmin Bhasin with Aly Goni, and Vijayendra Kumeria & Himanshi Parashar, joined the trend, showcasing their love for the song. The campaign's overall views and reach are undeniably remarkable, serving as a powerful testament to the impact of authentic music and voice!
Aparna Bhosle, Zee TV Business Head said, “Every aspiring singer, today, eagerly awaits that one big break where they release their own original single and are recognized globally. So when we revisited the format of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the new season, we introduced a new dimension wherein our best performing talent wins an opportunity to record a single to be released via Zee Music Co. every week. We're thrilled about the overwhelming response to the original single ‘Mere Soneya’ recorded by our contestant Albert. He is only the first amongst many of our contestants who will record their own singles this season. The platform remains committed to nurturing future music stars."
Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Co. said, "We are extremely delighted to collaborate with Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the Industry's first, never-seen-before OG voice initiative. Mere Soneya is a very sweet and romantic song, and with the kind of response we have been receiving, we can say it is connecting really well with the younger generation that loves ballads and romance as part of their music consumption choices. Contestant Albert Lepcha is indeed a very talented singer, in fact, within the first 24 hours his rendition was trending on YouTube and other platforms. We believe, just like his song, he will continue to grow in the industry. We congratulate Zee TV for unearthing and nurturing future talent in the industry and look forward to many such collaborations.”
Albert Kabo Lepcha's 'Mere Soneya' has not only won the hearts of fans but also stands as a historic milestone in the music industry. This achievement reaffirms Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's role as a launchpad for future music sensations!
Stay tuned for more exceptional talent and original music as the season unfolds. Witness the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants’ magical performances, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!
Hyundai EXTER campaign: Igniting the wanderlust spirit in India’s youth
Energetic exterior, Xtra spacious and comfortable interior, technologically advanced, eco-friendly powertrain and robust & reliable safety, EXTER has everything to make outside more exciting
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 18, 2023 2:07 PM | 8 min read
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched a campaign for its game-changer SUV, Hyundai EXTER.
Sculpted to Perfection
EXTER stands tall with its energetic exterior, promising to turn heads wherever it goes! But it’s not just about looks, the interior offers an Xtra level of spaciousness and comfort, ensuring every journey is an oasis of relaxation. There are a host of reasons to fall in love with the stylish SUV like ample space, dashcam with dual camera and comes with as many as 60 Bluelink features. Scoring big on safety, EXTER has over 40 advanced safety features and 6 airbags as standard. With a 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine, it is built to deliver a power-packed performance. One can choose from MT and AMT variants and can also opt for the environment friendly CNG fuel option.
A Star-Studded Affair
Adding to the oomph of the stunning SUV, Hardik Pandya was roped in as the brand ambassador. Pandya’s charismatic personality is the perfect embodiment of EXTER’s dynamic spirit. He’s the man who lives life in the fast lane, making him the ideal ambassador for EXTER. Pandya is known for his sporty persona, positive aura, and dynamic presence, which made him the perfect fit for Hyundai EXTER. After all, outside is where he is in his true element; it is where his game is! Everything about him, from his personality to his energy, is dynamically outdoorsy. There couldn’t have been a better brand ambassador than the celebrated all-rounder to endorse the all-rounder SUV!
When outside is your playground, EXTER is your ride.
Cricketing Marvels Unite
Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodriguez joined forces for the EXTER launch TVC, a historic moment where three icons from the cricket world came together for the first time.
Buckle up for a thrilling journey as we dive into what makes EXTER an SUV like no other.
Think outside. Think EXTER
The vibrant and energetic campaign has been created keeping in mind the youth of India, their lifestyles and interests. Driven by wanderlust, Gen MZ is constantly looking to explore, learn and experience new things. For a generation that is always on the go, outside is home and it is the place where the youth belongs! Think outside, Think EXTER aptly captures the outdoorsy vibe of those who it is created for. Easy to recall and fun to repeat, the line is catchy and lends itself beautifully to the campaign.
EXTER embodies the free spirit of those who love to explore and seek new experiences every time they set out. Be it the signature H-LED DRLs, the branding on the front bumper, sporty bridge type painted black roof rails, everything makes Hyundai EXTER look spectacular and ready for exploration. The spacious interiors have been crafted to offer utmost comfort so there is room for everything that one might need when exploring outside.
The campaign rollout was a journey in itself! To drive home the brand message of Think outside. Think EXTER, a fun campaign spread over multiple phases was conceptualized. The first phase was about building anticipation. To do this, a series of posts featuring animals looking curiously in the outside rear view mirror was rolled out on social media. These quirky posts worked well to generate curiosity on social media, thus helping to build anticipation among the TG and leaving them wanting for more.
In the second phase, the name ‘EXTER’ was revealed. For this, alphabets that comprised the name EXTER were shot in the wilderness in keeping with the SUV vibe, creating the much-needed buzz among the youth. Soon after the name reveal came the first glimpse of the SUV. In this phase, a render of EXTER was released, followed by more key visuals of other noteworthy features of the SUV. At this point, social media was abuzz with excitement about EXTER. Comparisons were being made between the upcoming SUV and luxury SUVs. The stupendous response from auto enthusiasts was all that was needed to set the stage for the next phase.
After the pre-buzz phase, it was time for the big announcement about Hardik Pandya being the brand ambassador for EXTER. This got the youth excited like never before and they couldn’t wait to see the charismatic cricketer and the stylish SUV together.
The fourth phase consisted of the ‘Bookings Open’ campaign which had a series of unique stop motion films targeting those who love to set out and explore. These films depicted how EXTER, with its performance and features, seamlessly fit into the lifestyle of the Indian youth. The final creative in this phase made the wait worth it. The fun commercial, set to a hummable number, featured Hardik Pandya standing next to Hyundai EXTER, the duo looking smashing in every sense of the word. It hit the right chord with the youth and fuelled positive conversations on social media. It was clear that the youth wanted more of EXTER and Hardik Pandya and that’s what they were going to get.
Digital Engagement
Digitally, the focus of the campaign was on interactive creatives. From digital innovations like end-less zoom (an interactive creative piece where one can keep zooming in till they want) to meme marketing and a gamified IG filter using EXTER, a lot of buzz was created. In addition to this, two videos centred on dashcam were created. The overall response was overwhelming that gave a clear indication that EXTER campaign was on point and was speaking to the youth in their language. The creatives in this phase led to a massive spurt in bookings.
The fifth and the concluding phase of the campaign was what the nation was waiting for - the exciting launch TVC.
The film shows Hardik Pandya stepping outside in Hyundai EXTER and more friends joining him in their EXTER. They head to a beach and get ready for? Any guesses? A cricket match! The match soon turns into a beach party when Smriti and Jemimah make a surprise entry in their EXTER! To keep with the vibe of the SUV, the launch event was packed with unique experiences. The SUV made an innovative and extraordinary entry from up the roof to fuel the excitement of those present. To make the launch event more immersive, a 270-degree LED display was used. An ‘Experience Zone’ was created around the SUV and journalists were invited to create engaging content. The new Ranger Khaki colour was well received by all. It was the colour that aptly captured the essence of EXTER, its sturdiness and solid stance.
Taking Over India
Mall activations, showroom POPs, digital posts, and outdoor advertising ensured that EXTER was everywhere. It goes without saying that Hardik Pandya was part of it all. From showroom POPs to digital posts and OOH, the iconic cricketer and EXTER took over much to everyone’s delight.
Record-Breaking Billboards
An astonishing billboard, made from over 3 lakh Lego bricks showcasing EXTER’s boldness and solid presence, captured the world’s attention. The unique billboard, installed at Cyber Hub in Gurugram, won the India and Asia Book of Records and found a mention on the world’s largest Facebook Lego fan page.
Unmissable Presence
A comprehensive data-driven digital marketing campaign was devised and implemented to keep the conversations around EXTER going. YouTube Masthead takeover during prime time, 3D audio ads, sponsored playlist, 30-min ads free sponsored sessions on Spotify app, and video ads on all popular OTTs were planned to engage with the target audience.
On TV, split screen and headline branding took over all major news channels like Times Network, Republic Network. Show integration with the most popular programs on Star Plus, Star Vijay, and Star Pravah was planned for greater impact, visibility and reach.
Radio is an important part of the integrated campaign. RJ-led activities and interactive programs have been planned across 30 cities.
Hyundai EXTER is a co-presenting sponsor of Asian Games. Four renowned Indian athletes are being engaged to create content around the SUV. Hyundai EXTER was also the Driven by sponsor of the biggest Influencer Awards “InfluencEX” held in Goa.
All in all, the integrated campaign for EXTER worked like a charm with the target audience, resulting in 50,000+ bookings in the month of launch.
EXTER: Where Every Journey Begins
Hyundai EXTER brings with it many firsts! It is the first SUV in the segment with a voice-enables smart electric sunroof. The dashcam with dual camera is an exciting first, as is the long wheelbase, giving the SUV ample space inside for everything that is needed to be outside. It is also the first time that three cricketers -- Hardik, Smriti and Jemimah shared the screen together.
The campaign was rolled out across India on all major platforms. It received a phenomenal response from car enthusiasts and the youth who are loving Hyundai EXTER as much as they love the outside.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Driving Business Impact: 5 reasons why brands must not miss World Cup on television?
2023 broke all viewership records on TV delivering a tournament reach of over 500 million viewers and a 34% increase in TVR compared to 2022, as per BARC
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 12, 2023 6:45 PM | 3 min read
The most awaited sporting event of the year is slated to be an advertising extravaganza on television this festive season. Here are 5 reasons why associating with the Cricket World Cup on television is an unmissable opportunity for advertisers.
The Towering Growth of Cricket Viewership and Ratings on Television
Cricket viewership on TV both in terms of reach and ratings has witnessed a meteoric rise in 2023. What makes it more compelling is that the viewership growth has been agnostic of formats whether it be T20, Tests or ODIs. IPL 2023 broke all viewership records on TV delivering a tournament reach of over 500 million viewers and a 34% increase in TVR compared to 2022, as per BARC. The World Test Championship Final recorded the highest ever reach for any test match drawing 124 million viewers, 32% higher compared to the previous final in 2021. In the year of the ODI World Cup, the format recorded a massive 63% increase in TVR, setting up for yet another record-breaking cricket megaevent on television.
Proven Might of Cricket World Cup on Star Sports
In the last edition of the ODI Cricket World Cup in 2019 when the overall TV and HD homes penetration was relatively less than what it stands it currently, a mammoth 552 million viewers were reached on television. Any India match during the World Cup delivers an incredible reach of 210+ million, which is more than the total number of online shoppers in India. With India set to play a minimum of 9 and a maximum of 11 matches this time, advertisers are in for a treat. Even Non-India matches are a media plan by itself having reached 380 million viewers in 2019, driving 3.5X higher reach than KBC and 3X higher reach than Bigg Boss.
Surging Superiority of HD in Capturing Affluent Viewers
HD continues to be the superlative platform to reach premium audiences with HD homes increasing by 30% (56 Million to 73 Million) and 2X growth in cricket viewers (46 MN to 109 MN) in the year 2023. As per industry sources, HD sponsorship is in high demand for the upcoming World Cup with multiple clients onboarded and closures expected from several more.
Power of Collective Viewing in Enhancing Advertiser Impact
Given the heightened level of passion for Cricket World Cups, viewers strongly prefer watching the event on television in the company of friends and family, driving the largest aggregation of collective viewing. Engagement and discussions for brands viewed during ads contribute to higher discoverability and brand recall for ads. As per a YouGov research, co-viewing on TV among friends and family leads to 2.2X higher brand recall among viewers. Additionally, 92% cricket viewers on TV discuss with family or friends before purchasing products. As Indian families often make collective purchase decisions to buy for the household, collective viewing on TV during live sports significantly enhances the impact of brand communications.
Differentiated Brand & Business Impact
World Cup on television has powered advertisers to supremacy both in terms of brand and business impact. As per brand lift studies conducted during the World Cup, advertisers have consistently seen an increase in awareness by 2x whereas consideration has gone up by 1.7X. Search interest for brands advertising on TV during the World Cup has seen an uplift to the tune of 2X. Digital first brands like PhonePe, Spotify, Policy Bazaar and MakeMyTrip have developed their respective categories and became market leaders on the back of associations with World Cup on TV.
As per recent media reports, the likes of Coca Cola, Mahindra Auto and HUL have announced their associations with Disney Star with the deals valued over Rs.150 Crore each. The stage is set, and the world is watching; it's a momentous occasion for advertisers to shine on the grandest stage of them all.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Adscholars-iion enters into dynamic partnership to transform gaming in India
The alliance brings one-of-a-kind technology and programmatic-enabled gaming inventory solutions to the Indian market
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 11, 2023 10:51 AM | 3 min read
The leading ad tech provider Adscholars has partnered with global gaming advertising leader iion which aims to transform the gaming advertising landscape in India amidst an industry boom.
The partnership brings one-of-a-kind technology and programmatic-enabled gaming inventory solutions to the Indian market. iion will scale immersive gaming solutions in this market, using Adscholars' programmatic expertise. It will offer multiple activation options and unique experiences to connect with consumers on their preferred platforms.
This partnership enables iion to utilize Adscholars' market knowledge and brand collaborations, resulting in immersive and contextually fitting in-game advertising encounters.
iion’s immersion is the first platform to connect game publishers and brands seamlessly across all digital worlds, providing a holistic targeting experience in-game, around the game, and beyond.
Levelling Up: The Online Gaming Boom Hits India
Statista reported India's online gaming industry was valued at around INR 135 billion in 2022, up from 101 billion rupees the previous year. Projections indicated it could surpass INR 231 billion by 2025, with a robust annual growth rate of 19%. With a substantial youth population, India is poised to become a prime gaming market. With a significant youth population, India is poised to become a prime gaming market. The country's market growth is propelled by the expansion of IT infrastructure, fueled by the increasing adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet.
Brands tap gaming's audience engagement potential. Gameloft finds in-game ads boost brand awareness and likability. Messages over 15 seconds yield +23% purchase intent, highlighting gaming's unique immersive impact.
The strategic partnership between Adscholars and iion places them at the forefront of innovative monetization and advertising ushering in a new era of industry growth amid the nation's burgeoning gaming landscape.
He further added,
Srikanth Rayaprolu, CEO of Adscholars said, “We are delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with iion, a prominent advertising platform with a far-reaching presence in diverse gaming environments. As the gaming industry continues its rapid expansion within the Indian market, Ad Scholars, in partnership with iion Gaming, is primed to offer brands an exceptional opportunity to engage with gamers both within the gaming ecosystem and its surrounding landscape.
He further added, This partnership promises to open captivating creative avenues, actively connecting your brand with the vibrant gaming audience. Adscholars has been collaborating with brands and agencies in India. With this new partnership, we're excited to introduce innovative gaming inventory options for our clients.”
Yun Yip, iion’s Chief Commercial Officer said, “With AdScholars, we are poised to reshape the game advertising landscape in APAC. Our collaborative efforts and platform will empower brands and agencies to explore new ways of engaging with an ever-growing audience, whilst delivering superior marketing outcomes in-game advertising. A successful gaming strategy is a now possible, accessible, and measurable.”
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
ShareChat & Moj in Kolkata to highlight power of language-first move this festive season
Powered by e4m, this initiative underscores the significance of regional languages in India's digital landscape
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 31, 2023 1:52 PM | 2 min read
ShareChat and Moj is set to host its next City Connects event in Kolkata on September 13, filled with insightful discussions, engaging insights, and ample valuable networking opportunities.
Following the major successes of the City Connects events in Ahmedabad and Chennai, where participation and acclaim were at an all-time high, the upcoming event in Kolkata is anticipated to continue this trend and experience the buzz. Powered by e4m, this initiative underscores the significance of regional languages in India's digital landscape, especially as brands and agencies prepare for the festive season.
The festive season in India is synonymous with a surge in consumer engagement and spending. As brands vie for the attention of a diverse and expansive audience, the challenge lies in crafting messages that resonate with language-first audiences. Here's where the expertise of ShareChat and Moj shines as they lead brands in delivering impactful campaigns by harnessing the power of diverse and customisable ad solutions—a strategy that holds the potential to substantially accelerate brand growth.
With a strong user base of over 325Mn+, the majority of whom prefer native language interaction on social media, ShareChat and Moj have consistently highlighted the effectiveness of regional content, enabling brands in driving incremental reach.
The event will feature expert sessions and panel discussions with top industry voices, enabling attendees to gain insights into crafting compelling content and leveraging regional content creators and short-form videos for brand campaigns.
The Kolkata chapter will help marketers gain insights that will allow them to tailor their marketing initiatives to suit the unique needs and keeping in mind the cultural nuances of India’s diverse language-first audiences, a large untapped market. The perfectly timed session will allow brands and agencies to use these insights to curate strategies to make the most of the upcoming festive season.
Furthermore, the ShareChat and Moj City Connects event in Kolkata will put the spotlight on the evolving landscape of digital marketing, where content creators and diverse advertising solutions in regional languages are becoming increasingly pivotal.
As brands gear up to captivate audiences during the festive season, understanding the broader spectrum of tools and strategies in regional languages will be their key to success.
To register for ShareChat and Moj City Connects, Kolkata, click here.
Maximizing cricket season: A complete guide to effective advertising on Disney+ Hotstar
Disney+ Hotstar has announced free viewing of the two tournaments for all mobile users, this will prove to be a game changer
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 14, 2023 3:00 PM | 6 min read
As anticipation builds for the Asia Cup and the forthcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the clamour of brands capitalizing on these sporting spectacles' immense popularity is hitting an all-time high. Disney+ Hotstar, with its free viewing, innovative ad formats, and precise targeting options for the two tournaments, has made it into a formidable digital platform for brands to associate with.
Disney+ Hotstar has announced free viewing of the two tournaments for all mobile users, this will prove to be a game changer in making the games accessible to more than *540 million smartphone users across India (FICCI * EY report). Besides this, the leading OTT platform is set to revolutionise live cricket advertising with special pricing offers, sharp targeting capabilities and innovative ad formats.
However, achieving success requires more than enthusiasm. It demands insightful analysis of past campaigns, understanding their implications, and translating these learnings into powerful future advertising strategies.
To empower brands in maximizing this opportunity, Disney+ Hotstar has assembled a guide based on an analysis of close to 50 campaigns from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 campaigns. The gleaned insights, spanning across Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), serve as a valuable resource for brands seeking enhanced results from their associations with cricketing events.
The Power of Effective Media Planning:
A key takeaway from the brand lift study is the remarkable success rate of ad campaigns during the ICC T20 World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar. With a staggering success rate of 96%, these campaigns surpassed industry norms significantly. Such a number demonstrates the vital role effective media planning plays in crafting successful advertising strategies.
This success underscores the importance of Disney+ Hotstar as a platform for brands, especially during prominent sporting events like the upcoming cricket season. Its broad viewership, precise targeting options, and innovative ad formats make it a strategic platform to engage potential consumers effectively. Disney+ Hotstar is offering a range of cutting-edge ad formats which include 3D breakout ads on mobile, an integrated Whatsapp as a Call-to-Action for ads which will open a direct line of communication between brand and target audience.
With a commitment to deliver the most successful Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Disney+ Hotstar has brought in innovation to offer over 75 unique targeting options, creating a highly specific and tailored approach to reach their target audience. The targeting parameters provides immense flexibility of cross-tabbing, allowing brands to combine multiple parameters like location, demographics and many more to create a highly specific targeting approach. This allows advertisers to precisely reach their desired audience and optimize their campaigns for maximum impact.
The success of an ad campaign also hinges on the strategic utilization of multiple platforms and innovative ad formats. Brands leveraging both mobile and Connected TV (CTV) platforms reported 2X brand favourability and 1.2Xpurchase intent, as compared to those that focused solely on mobile platforms. This demonstrates the potential of a multi-platform approach in deepening consumer engagement and broadening the brand's reach. In addition to platform diversity, the choice of ad formats significantly influences the campaign's success.
In essence, effective media planning on Disney+ Hotstar has the potential to turn the imminent cricket season into a rewarding advertising playground for brands.
Balancing Frequency and Budgets:
Data suggest a strong correlation between the duration of the campaign and its subsequent impact on key brand metrics such as brand awareness and purchase intent. Brands that maintained a continuous presence throughout the tournament reported a more significant impact on these metrics compared to those that were active for a shorter duration. Moreover, a higher level of financial investment also directly corresponds to brand uplift.
The study showed that larger investments led to a significant surge in brand awareness. Brands investing Rs 5 Crores or more realized a 1.9-fold uplift, whereas those investing Rs 2 Crores saw a 1.4-fold increase.
Ensuring the right balance allows brands to maintain their visibility, keep their message at the forefront of consumers' minds, and maximize their return on investment, ultimately enhancing results from their ad campaigns on Disney+ Hotstar during the cricket season. Sponsor brands experienced a greater uplift in comparison to inventory buyers, illustrating the advantage of varied ad formats in promoting brand recall and favourability. Moreover, campaigns that supplemented midrolls with other ad formats witnessed 2X impact on brand favourability and purchase intent. Disney+ Hotstar offers interactive ad formats suited to each advertiser’s requirement for example live video ads (midroll/pre-rolls), to display ads (L-bands/ billboards) with added options to contextualise their ads based on key moments during the live feed (such as 6s and 4s, fall of wickets, extras etc).
This finding underscores the importance of diversifying ad formats within a campaign, with a combination of midrolls and other formats leading to a more profound impact.
Creative Development Guidelines for Successful Advertising:
When crafting advertisements for this monumental cricket season, brands should not neglect the power of clear and strategic creative guidelines. The brand uplift study of past successful campaigns reveals some fundamental principles that significantly enhance brand recognition and message association.
Firstly, establishing a clear role of the brand is crucial. Campaigns that effectively convey the brand's identity and positioning have been observed to yield twice the success in terms of brand awareness and favourability. This makes it essential for brands to project a strong and distinctive brand role that resonates with the viewers.
The power of simplicity cannot be understated. Campaigns with a simple and direct message deliver 2.6 X success in establishing the brand message vs. the ones that don't. Complex messages can often be lost on viewers, particularly in the high-energy context of a cricket match.
Humanizing your brand is a key strategy. By showcasing human involvement and connection, brands build relevance and drive brand metrics across the marketing funnel. The presence of relatable figures or narratives within the advertisement can foster a sense of familiarity and affinity among viewers, enhancing their connection to the brand.
Finally, brands that engage in active dialogues with their audience have twice the impact on brand favourability. This could be through real-time interactions during live matches or via digital platforms, fostering a sense of community and involvement.
As brands navigate their creative strategy, these guidelines can serve as a robust roadmap for optimized performance.
In conclusion, by understanding and integrating these crucial learnings into their strategies, brands can optimize their advertising efforts on Disney+ Hotstar during the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, thereby amplifying their return on investment.
Regional influencers unveil the true potential of brands: Atul Pujar of ITC
During the Chennai chapter of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj, industry leaders spoke on revolutionizing the digital landscape to empower brands in engaging India's language-first user base
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 14, 2023 11:34 AM | 3 min read
As digital marketing continues to evolve, regional languages have surged to the forefront of tailored messaging. This shift was prominently discussed during the recent Chennai chapter of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj.
Top industry voices congregated at the event to deliberate on regional marketing strategies. Their aim was to harness the growing regional audience on social media, especially from the smaller Indian towns which are the emerging business centres of the country.
Setting the tone for the event, Gaurav Jain, the head of emerging business at ShareChat and Moj, noted, "The internet isn't just for English-speaking elites anymore. Much of today's content is consumed in diverse regional languages. It's crucial for brands to capture this diverse essence of 'Bharat' for optimal outreach." Jain further spotlighted impressive user engagement statistics for ShareChat and Moj, including their staggering monthly user base of 400 million.
The rise of regional marketing also intersects with an influx of new social media users hailing from India's smaller cities. Seema Walia, Director, scaled business at ShareChat, moderated a panel discussion called - Creator, Content and Campaigns: Embracing Cultural Diversity and Language First Approach to Drive Brand Strategies, emphasized on the unique character of India's tier 2 and tier 3 towns. "These towns resonate with representatives who grasp regional subtleties and cultural depth. A generic marketing strategy just won't cut it anymore," she stated.
Highlighting the role of local influencers in making a brand more relatable, Atul Pujar, marketing manager at ITC said, "India's consumption patterns have undergone a drastic transformation. The generic 'one size fits all' strategy is obsolete. Regional influencers, especially from smaller towns, unveil the true potential of brands in these markets," he asserted.
Establishing that the smaller towns will define the growth of a brand, Hari Hara Sridhar, Head of Marketing Communications at Nippon Paint said that platforms like ShareChat and Moj will play a crucial role in helping brands tap these markets. "ShareChat and Moj provide unparalleled access to tier 2 and tier 3 markets, which are pivotal for future business. Traditional mediums simply can't offer the same reach," he said.
The symposium also explored the ascending trend of short-form videos in regional languages through an engaging panel discussion-- Beyond translation: The roadmap to captivating Bharat and young India through culture, language and short form videos.
Arjun Dhananjayan, founder of 88GB, highlighted the discerning nature of young Indian consumers and how short form videos help brands reach them. "Traditional ads won't retain their attention. However, short-form videos in regional languages, particularly those featuring local influencers, can captivate them," he explained.
Highlighting that brands with a large consumer base like personal care items, food items, FMCG brands are all set to benefit from the language first approach, Neeraj Moorjani, founder of BLeap Strategy and marketing, said brands must explore the festive season to begin with. Sharing insights on seasonal advertising, Moorjani said "Festive seasons present a golden opportunity for brands to emotionally resonate with the consumers, especially in their regional context. Platforms like ShareChat and Moj are ideal for such endeavours due to their customizability for content creators and users," he elucidated.
In essence, the convergence underscored the imperative of a 'Language First' strategy to untap the potential of smaller towns of India. In this ever-changing digital environment, marked by a surge in regional content and evolving consumer tastes, it's paramount for brands to resonate with the multifaceted Indian consumer base in the language they speak.
Disney+ Hotstar revolutionizes mobile advertising for Asia Cup & ICC Men's World Cup
The platform is offering free viewing, innovative formats & targeting options
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 3, 2023 1:08 PM | 4 min read
With the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's World Cup around the corner, cricket's euphoria is set to sweep over India. To heighten the sports fervour, Disney+ Hotstar, a leading OTT platform, has announced that these major tournaments will be available as free-to-view for all mobile phone users, thus enabling more than 540 million (*FICCI E&Y report) smartphone users in the country to watch the matches for free, anytime, anywhere on their handsets.
The sheer scale will make Disney+ Hotstar one of the largest digital advertising destinations in the country. The timing of the cricketing calendar could not have been better this year. The most popular sport in the country coincides with the festive season, thereby heightening the sense of anticipation and excitement. This will not only take the reach of the matches to new heights, but has also created an unparalleled opportunity for advertisers to encash on the cricketing euphoria ahead of the festive season.
The platform's advertising success stems from its extensive targeting capabilities, boasting over 75 unique options - the highest ever for live sports in India. This wide array of targeting options includes the usual demographic and geographic targeting, in addition to categories like New Consumer Classification System (NCCS), online transacting audience, first-party data, and multi-layer targeting. The precision targeting allows advertisers to reach their desired audience with optimized campaigns. By leveraging niche targeting, brands can tailor their messages to specific segments, enhancing the effectiveness of their marketing efforts. This allows for zero spillage and gives brands superior ROI for their campaigns and maximize impact.
Innovation is at the heart of Disney+ Hotstar's offering, with a range of cutting-edge ad formats. The platform has introduced industry-first 3D Breakout Ads on Mobile - Billboards, the first ad that users see when launching the app. Both Static and video 3D Billboard ads give advertisers an opportunity to showcase their products with multiple layers, outside the standard video player, offering a richer viewer experience. The OTT leader has also integrated WhatsApp as a Call-to-Action (CTA) for ads, another groundbreaking feature. Viewers clicking on the CTA are redirected to a WhatsApp chat, opening a direct line of communication between brands and their target audience. Brands can engage with potential customers, share offers, and more, creating a personalized interaction.
Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar allows advertisers to leverage its unique social feed, featuring branded moments, feed cards, and scorecard ads, providing a seamless blend of content and advertising. With so much on offer, Disney+ Hotstar is also setting a benchmark in advertising diversity, they are flipping the script, proving that it's not just a playground for behemoth advertisers. The flexibility of packages starts as low as Rs. 2 Lacs, making it an attractive entry point for smaller brands eager to connect with cricket fans. At the same time, brands with deeper pockets are not left out, as they can step up to a co-presenting sponsorship as well. This well-tailored strategy ensures that the platform is an accessible platform for advertisers of all scales, championing the notion that every brand, regardless of size, can truly make the most of the cricket season's excitement and reach millions of ardent fans.
In an exhilarating alignment of events this year, the rhythm of cricket is set to match the beats of the vibrant festive season. The Asia Cup is scheduled to commence on the 30th of August, the same day as Raksha Bandhan. As we delve further into the cricketing spectacle, the mellifluous chants of Ganesh Chaturthi, occurring from the 19th to 29th of September, will coincide with the thrilling climax of the Asia Cup. And before the echoes of Ganesh Chaturthi's celebrations fade away, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup takes the center stage on the 5th of October, adding to the growing anticipation of the festive season. Finally, as the country lights up with the joyous celebration of Diwali from the 10th to the 14th of November, the World Cup's nail-biting finale brings an added sparkle to the festivities.
As India's economic environment starts to rebound, the anticipation for the upcoming festive season is palpable. The upcoming festive season is traditionally a high transaction time for sectors like automobiles, ecommerce, fashion & retail, consumer durables, and FMCG. With two major cricket tournaments coinciding with this festive period, Disney+ Hotstar's free access for mobile viewers turns it into a must-have platform for every brand looking to capitalize on this vibrant season.
In a country where cricket unites people, the stage is set for the most significant cricketing face-off. It offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with their audiences over the shared passion for cricket during the peak festive season. As the game progresses on the pitch, brands can hit the perfect advertising score with Disney+ Hotstar.
