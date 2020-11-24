ZEE Entertainment donates 20 ambulances & 5,000 PPE kits to Uttar Pradesh

In the virtual handover ceremony presided by the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, the government expressed its gratitude to ZEE for handing over the healthcare requirements for Covid-19 relief

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) today, in line with its national level CSR drive against Covid-19, officially handed over critical healthcare equipment to the state of Uttar Pradesh, further strengthening its fight against Covid-19. In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, critical healthcare requirements were handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Government by Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE, in a digital flag-off ceremony.

The Company has utilized the sanctioned CSR budget (for the fight against Covid-19) to provide the following essentials to the state:

Ambulances – 20 ambulances donated to the state.

PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) Kits – 5,000 kits donated to the state.

Speaking on this initiative, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “As a responsible player in the media & entertainment ecosystem, ZEE has taken positive steps to enhance the overall healthcare infrastructure of the Nation, to strengthen its fight against the pandemic. We are committed to provide a strong support to the state of Uttar Pradesh in its fight against Covid-19. We sincerely hope that the donated healthcare requirements will further enable the frontline workers in the state to fight the pandemic."

In the virtual handover ceremony presided by the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, the government expressed its gratitude to ZEE for handing over the healthcare requirements for Covid-19 relief.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said, “The Uttar Pradesh Government has strengthened the health infrastructure on a wide scale through programmes and initiatives during this pandemic to ensure that health of citizens is safeguarded in the state. We would like to thank Mr. Punit Goenka and ZEE for their support in this time of need towards Covid-19 response and relief.”

In its national level CSR drive towards enhancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure against Covid-19, ZEE had committed to donate 240+ ambulances, 46,000+ PPE kits, 90+ oxygen humidifiers & 6,00,000 daily meals. The donation to the state of Uttar Pradesh is in line with this CSR drive.

At a national level, ZEE has also financially supported over 5000 Daily Wage Earners working directly or indirectly with the Company. Further, 3400+ employees have contributed towards PM CARES Fund. The amount generated was matched by ZEE, and the collective proceeds were donated to PM CARES Fund