Watch Bruce Willis’s ‘Extraction’ on Lionsgate Play

The film will be available on partner platforms of Lionsgate Play - Vodafone Play, Airtel Xstream, Idea Movies &TV on July 10

Recognising demand for action-thriller films, Lionsgate Play will be showcasing Bruce Willis starrer Extraction, directed by Steven C. Miller and written by Umair Aleem. The film is about a former CIA operative who is kidnapped by a group of terrorists. When his son learns there is no plan for his father to be saved, he launches his own rescue operation.

The film captures journey of a son in search for his kidnapped father. A terrorist group kidnaps retired CIA field operative Leonard Turner (Bruce Willis), his son Harry Turner (Kellan Lutz), a government analyst who has been repeatedly turned down for field service, launches his own unsanctioned rescue operation. While evading highly skilled operatives, deadly assassins, and international terrorists, Harry finally puts his combat training to the test in a high stakes mission to find his father and to stop a terrorist plot. Watch this film to see if the son succeeds in rescuing his father.

Extraction is an intriguing action-packed movie that will certainly keep audiences entertained from beginning to end.