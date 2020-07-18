Lionsgate Play celebrates World Emoji Day to engage with the youth

OTT player Lionsgate Play is marking World Emoji Day by launching an interesting social media contest to become a part of new trends that the youth enjoys.

The premium OTT player will share multiple fun-cryptic-edgy creatives which will describe movies using emojis. Whoever guesses all movies correctly, will win exciting gift vouches from Lionsgate Play. Cinephiles can watch all movies on partner platforms of the brand – JioFiber, Vodafone Play, Airtel Xstream, Idea Movies&TV.

Commenting on the same Rohit Jain, Managing Director of Lionsgate Play said: “Lionsgate Play is always looking for fun interactive ways to connect with the audiences. We are committed to bring entertainment to our consumers’ universe, be it via our exclusive content or fun social media campaigns. To stay connected with the youth, it’s important to be a part of pop culture and that’s what we aim to achieve via World Emoji Day campaign. Everyone loves fun challenges and the most exciting part of this contest is to be able to answer emoji posters correctly to unearth movie titles. We are certain people will enjoy this contest on social media.”