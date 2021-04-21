STARZ launches Lionsgate Play in Indonesia

Streaming platform STARZ has launched its direct to consumer OTT app ‘Lionsgate Play’ in Indonesia, expanding its presence in Asia following the successful launch of Lionsgate Play in India.

The launch of the independent direct-to-consumer OTT app makes Lionsgate Play’s deep library of Hollywood blockbusters, film franchises and first-to- Indonesia original series and boxsets immediately accessible to a wide Indonesian audience. Commenting on the launch Jeffrey A. Hirsch, President and Chief Executive Officer, STARZ said, “Indonesia is an exciting market for us. The large and diverse population, increased data usage in urban and rural markets, and adoption of OTT across all demographics created an exciting opportunity for us to launch Lionsgate Play. We’re confident that our unique, exclusive and exceptionally curated content will generate a great response from Indonesian audiences.”

Lionsgate Play Indonesia will bring blockbuster film franchises including The Hunger Games and Twilight Saga, the star-studded global box office hit Now You See Me, Academy Award®-winning films from other studios like The Aviator and Babel, the romantic drama Remember Me and acclaimed original television series Weeds, Power, Mad Men, and The Spanish Princess directly to Indonesian consumers.

Rohit Jain, Managing Director of South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia said, "We are thrilled to bring Lionsgate’s global brand to Indonesia with the eagerly-awaited launch of the Lionsgate Play app. We want to provide the finest, never before seen content that will captivate our audiences with bespoke entertainment drawing on the most exciting current releases and our premium library.”

The service has also launched with an attractive price point in Indonesia, making the app available as part of two subscription models, IDR 35.000 per month and IDR 179.000 for a year, price points that give Indonesian consumers the opportunity to enjoy the best of global entertainment affordably and at their convenience. Lionsgate Play content will also be made available through various bundle offerings with key partners such as Telkomsel and Telkom. The attractive price points and flexible availability give Indonesian viewers multiple convenient options to enjoy Lionsgate Play.

Guntur Siboro, General Manager of Lionsgate Play Indonesia, believes that the combination of the OTT app launch and the previously-announced partnership with big players Telkomsel and Telkom will bring a seamless customer experience and easy access to Lionsgate Play content for their subscribers. “The partnership allows us to give more Indonesians the best entertainment experience. With a diverse audience reach, Lionsgate Play can be exposed to various levels of society. Everyone can enjoy Lionsgate Play content. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)