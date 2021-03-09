upGrad appoints Sendy Filemon as Country Head, Indonesia

Following the appointment of Zubin Gandevia as CEO for Asia Pacific in January 2021, upGrad today announces Sendy Filemon as its Country Head for Indonesia. Sendy’s appointment to specifically look after the Indonesian market is a follow through of the company’s commitment to the country’s EduTech sector and puts into motion to grow in the Asia Pacific region. Sendy is a digital entrepreneur who has founded two fintech startups and is a lifelong learner. He is currently taking a law degree from a top Indonesian university, which due to current conditions, is forced to accelerate its online learning model. This personal experience has motivated Sendy to join upGrad and help fellow Indonesians to upskill and stay competitive as they face a new digital world and navigate through the revolutionary Industry 4.0 era.

As a global edtech company, upGrad provides industry-relevant online higher education programs and aims to empower career success for each and every member of the global workforce. Under Sendy’s leadership, upGrad is committed to providing access to quality education for Indonesians through a unique and deep learning approach, which will help them accelerate in their career. In the long run, upGrad believes this will ultimately help improve the quality of life of Indonesians.

As the market for education, training and learning continues to evolve, technology has become a more important component in the industry and education technology players will play a big part in redefining and paving the future of education in Indonesia. “The combination of economic growth, changes in the workforce requirements, and increasing priority towards education have brought different challenges for both job seekers and employers, including here in Indonesia. upGrad is committed to address those challenges through locally relevant courses and become the bridge between job seekers and employers. I am very thrilled to join upGrad and am excited to bring real impacts for Indonesians through accessible higher education, regardless of time and distance,” said Sendy, Country Head - Indonesia, upGrad.

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairman, upGrad, added, “Thrilled to welcome Sendy Filemon as upGrad's Indonesia Country-Head who’s strong cultural intellect coupled with sharp entrepreneurial skills will help us strengthen our presence in the APAC. At upGrad, we highly value local talents around the globe. Therefore, we will co-create Indonesia’s customised programs by synergizing with local industry experts, university partners, corporates, and course mentors from Indonesia.

With upGrad, participants do not need to leave their jobs in order to enhance their skill and talents to become a well-rounded professional. upGrad continues to foster partnerships with higher education institutions and experts around the globe. In Indonesia, upGrad is partnering with both public and private universities to hand in hand accelerating the growth of Indonesian talents. upGrad highly values local talents around the globe. Therefore, upGrad will co-create Indonesia’s customized programs by synergizing with local industry experts, university partners, corporates, and course mentors from Indonesia.

Zubin Gandevia, CEO - Asia Pacific, upGrad stated, “The appointment of Sendy Filemon as Indonesia Country Head emphasizes our commitment to support the Indonesian government's continued efforts in enhancing the quality of higher education. Sendy will lead our mission to leverage upGrad’s proven online model and world class technology and bring it to life with 100% Indonesian flavour to equip learners for the jobs of today, accelerating the careers of tomorrow”.

Spearheading upGrad’s expansion in Indonesia, Sendy has taken up his new role and is currently based in Bali.

