Disney+ Hotstar top SVOD platform in Indonesia with 2.5 mn subs: AMPD

Star India-owned video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar is creating waves in the Indonesian market ever since it debuted in September 2020. The platform has notched 2.5 million paid customers to become Indonesia's top SVOD platform.

According to research by Media Partners Asia’s consumer insights division AMPD Research (AMPD), the top four platforms account for 83% of the total subscriber base in Indonesia with Disney+ Hotstar grabbing 2.5 million customers followed by Viu (1.5 million), Vidio (1.1 million) and Netflix (0.85 million).

AMPD said that the total cumulative paying customers across the top 10 operators in Indonesia has reached approximately 7 million as of mid-January 2021. This represents a net addition of 3.6 million new subscribers between 5th September 2020 and 6th January 2021. SVoD customers in Indonesia are now subscribing to an average of 2.8 services versus 2.1 in Q1 2020. Customers are now paying an average of $2.1 per month for SVoD services versus $2.8 in Q1 2020.

Commenting on the findings, MPA Vice President & AMPD MD Anthony Dobson, said, “The growth of SVoD in Indonesia, the most populous market in Asia after China & India, is encouraging but has a long way to go. Cumulative subscribers represent less than 3 percent of the population and 10 percent of households. Much of the recent growth is driven by aggressive mobile distribution and pricing with Disney+ Hotstar leading the way through its partnership with Telkomsel. At the same time, Viu and Vidio continue to grow through mobile, and Netflix has capitalised on its mobile pricing plans. SVoD consumption through the big screen has also started to grow, benefiting players such as Vidio in particular along with the broader market.

“Disney’s consumption continues to grow on the back of its core franchises, including family movies & series, local movies, general entertainment episodic series, and animation. Vidio & Viu, both freemium services, continue to experience heavy consumption with Vidio benefiting from original local dramas and Viu capitalising on acquired Korean day & date content. We also expect subscribers to WeTV and iQIYI to grow in the future as both players are starting to experience significant consumption for local, Chinese, and Korean dramas and Japanese anime on their free tier,” added Dobson.

