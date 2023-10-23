India vs NZ match: Disney+ Hotstar posts peak concurrency of 4.3cr viewers

The match also crossed the earlier concurrency of 2.5 crore viewers, clocked during their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals

e4m
Published: Oct 23, 2023
india new zealand

Disney+ Hotstar has recorded a peak concurrency of 4.3 crore viewers during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand on Oct 22, 2023. This represents the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket, breaking their own recent concurrency record of 3.5 crore viewers that was created during the India Vs. Pakistan match earlier in this tournament, according to the platform. Moreover, the on-ground cricket battle between India and New Zealand also crossed the earlier concurrency of 2.5 crore viewers, clocked during their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals.  

Commenting on this, Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, "We want to thank our users who flocked to Disney+ Hotstar for the thrilling game between India vs New Zealand, and helped us reset the world record for concurrent viewers for a live streaming event. We served 4.3 crore concurrent viewers (43 Million) at its peak during the match - a historical high and easily surpassed the 3.5 crore number (35 Million) previously set for the India vs Pakistan match in the same tournament. As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 enters its business end and as it grabs the attention of India increasingly, we will continue to strive towards bringing these memorable moments to our users' screens."

 

