Walplast unveils corporate makeover to become Rs 2000 cr group by Y2025

Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of DryChem India Private Ltd has embarked on a new purpose to accomplish a positive change in the ecosystem through innovative and reliable products, services, solutions and partnerships under the leadership of Managing Director, Mr. Kaushal Mehta.

The Group Companies have renewed its business pledge with a new vision to “be a brand of choice for the construction ecosystem by delivering superior customer experience and achieve a topline of INR 2000 Crore by Year 2025.” To achieve this, the company has forayed into new product categories of Gypsum products, Construction Chemicals / Admixtures & Blocks business.

An astute business professional and visionary leader, MD Mr. Kaushal Mehta said “Every drop adds up to make an ocean. In the same vein, every employee is an integral part of the organization. An organization that is driven by all of us, to drive the future!” Mr. Kaushal Mehta advised all stakeholders to imbibe the new Brand Purpose with Innovation, Reliability & Customer-centricity as the cornerstone. He also unveiled a new Corporate Video; the jingle echoing the corporate makeover message.

In addition, Mr. Aniruddha Sinha, SVP & Group Marketing Head released the new Corporate Vision, Mission & Values, reinforcing that the business objectives will be achieved if each individual starts believing in this new vision. “We promise to deliver superior customer experience by remaining agile, competitive and responsive to every stated and unstated need of the customer. The Core Values will be the guiding force towards our new mission as we embrace performance with passion.”



Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of DryChem India Private Ltd. is an Indian Multinational Corporation was founded by visionary Mr. Ashok Mehta in 2004. It is one of the leading and most reputable producers of building materials and 3rd largest manufacturer of Wall Putty in India.

Walplast has 25 manufacturing units that are strategically located across the country. It is also equipped with NABL certified state-of-the-art R&D Labs that are fully equipped with cutting-edge testing equipments that meets international standards. Globally, Walplast exports to more than 14 countries across GCC region & North & Central Africa. It is one of the largest exporters of Wall Putty from India.

Our B2C interface Homesure is a preferred brand for the construction ecosystem that delivers superior customer experience on product performance, solutions and services. We help create strong and sustainable communities, with a network of 800+ active Distributors, 10000 + Dealers & more than 65000+ influencers engaged in our business operation. We also provide direct employment to over 1000 employees.

Our HomeSure product range includes Wall Putty, Tile Adhesives, Gypsum based products, Construction Chemicals, Admixtures, AAC blocks and other building materials in our ever-growing business portfolio

