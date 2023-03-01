BeanstalkAsia wins integrated creative mandate of Walplast

Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd., an associate of DryChem India Private Ltd, a producer of building materials in India announces the appointment of BeanstalkAsia, an Integrated Marketing Communications firm, to drive its integrated creative mandate.

BeanstalkAsia will curate the full range of brand-building solutions and high-decibel purpose-led launches across media platforms, and will also lead the social media and content strategy through their digital solutions team.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aniruddha Sinha, SVP & Group Marketing, PR & CSR Head, DryChem India, said, “Walplast is a respected and trusted name in the building materials space. Our consumer brand HomeSure represents the spirit of trust, partnership & innovation. We are ready to deliver superior customer experience and live the brand ethos by remaining progressive, reliable, responsive, agile and a solution specialist. We are thrilled to have BeanstalkAsia onboard and are extremely confident that the consumers will love the magic we intend to create together.”

Upendra Singh Thakur, Founder & Director, BeanstalkAsia, said on the mandate, “Every client account matter to us but some are extraordinary, solely by virtue of the challenges involved. Walplast Products has reset its business ambitions to redefine the hyper-competitive building materials space. We at BeanstalkAsia are delighted to collaborate with Walplast on this journey and look forward to working very closely with their amazing team. We are excited to use our expansive experience and deep understanding of this segment to build strong integrated marketing campaigns for Walplast.”

The Group Companies of DryChem India have collectively pledged to “be a brand of choice for the construction ecosystem by delivering superior customer experience and achieve a topline of INR 2000 Crore by Year 2025. The Company firmly believes in delivering superior customer experience and also building stronger communities. They are determined in playing an active role in the development story of India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)