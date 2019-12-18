Vigo Video and VOOT announce launch of ‘Vigo Comedy Mahasabha’

Vigo Video, India’s fastest growing short-video platform, announced the launch of a unique comedy talent show, Vigo Comedy Mahasabha. A hunt for the Comedy Capital of India, the show will feature 12 promising Vigo comedy creators on India’s second-largest video-on-demand platform- VOOT. The 12 creators will be pitted against each other to win the coveted title for the State they represent. The 4 episode show beginning Jan 2020 will be hosted by popular comedian Paritosh Tripathi.

With over 20 million monthly active users, Vigo Video empowers users to share 'real' stories from their daily lives as well as connect with a like-minded community of similar people.

"Vigo Video brings Indians together through entertaining and heartfelt visual stories. We are excited to launch Vigo Comedy Mahasabha in partnership with VOOT, where users will create content on one of our most popular categories - Comedy. Our endeavour is to give a platform to our comedy creators to reach a large audience and also determine the Comedy Capital of India,” said Vigo Spokesperson.

Speaking about the show and partnering with Vigo, Akash Banerji, Head-AVOD business, VOOT said, "We are happy to partner with Vigo to bring to life this new show. Our focus at VOOT Studio is to curate interesting brand solutions for advertisers that allow them to connect with their right audience effectively and seamlessly, delivering on their brand story. We are sure that the new show crafted by the VOOT Studio team for Vigo will ensure that the brand continues to scale new highs of popularity and reach.”

Vigo Video is an engaging platform for the next generation of storytellers and connects with like-minded users sharing similar interests. Within a short span of time, the brand has transformed into a community building and relationship moulding platform and created a strong and unique identity amongst users.