Van Heusen to hold musical concert on PartyNite Metaverse
The event is being held in collaboration with Paytm Insider
Van Heusen, dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), has entered the metaverse as they set sail on a fantastical journey with a virtual musical concert in association with Indian pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’. The lifestyle brand from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. has teamed up with PartyNite Metaverse to create a virtual performance space for the immersive musical experience called Van Heusen MetaPlay and has put together a full length showcase of their merchandise. Viewers can RSVP on Paytm Insider and get ready to enjoy and experience the first-of-its-kind Metaverse Music concert in India.
Fans and viewers can style their avatars with the latest collections and ensembles from Van Heusen and enjoy the show with their friends on the Partynite app. The viewers would be introduced to Van Heusen's clothing line which are virtual versions of real-life ensembles under the brand’s catalogue that can be worn for the concert.
Speaking about this unique event, Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer-Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, “As an ever-evolving fashion brand that has always been anchored in innovation, we have not only entered this virtual space of Metaverse, but have also started creating next-gen retail experiences, with an aim of tapping into newer and more dynamic forms of engagement with our consumers. Fashion in the metaverse is poised to emulate what we already see in day-to-day life; it’s engaging to dress-up avatars and use fashion as a form of self-expression and personal status. This musical concert is just the perfect amalgamation of Fashion, Music and cutting-edge technology that we would like to share with our discerning consumers. We are also the first ever fashion brand to enter the Metaverse in India with such an immersive experience”.
Rajat Ojha, CEO, Partynite Metaverse said, “From marketplaces filling in the gaps in streaming services, to full-blown NFT bands, the metaverse is ushering a new dawn for brands in terms of consumer engagement and fashion as an industry can mine gold on the metaverse, it fits in seamlessly. With the metaverse we will be able to push the envelope further. Not just see and buy but experience and buy is the name of the game. We as a metaverse platform are here to bring in a step-change and enable brands to use technology to communicate, express themselves and create shopping opportunities for consumers in the near future.”
Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider said, “We are thrilled to present Van Heusen’s first outing in the music metaverse. Whether it's a live event or digital, we at Paytm Insider always strive to offer unique experiences for today's audience. This time too, we have left no stone unturned in curating this larger-than-life event that bridges the gap between the physical and digital space to deliver a truly shared experience like no other. Recent times have witnessed major artists conducting metaverse performances and that leads us to believe that the music metaverse offers artists a new canvas for creativity as well as a new format for fans to experience music that is immersive. We bring to the audience this metaverse-inspired show, with the conviction that imaginative live events are a taste of the future that is here right now, and we are looking forward to organizing many such events in the future. We are also happy to partner with PartyNite for this one-of-a-kind music and fashion event.”
Once the registration is made on the Paytm Insider app, the consumers will receive an email with instructions and they will have to download the PartyNite app, log in and then enter the Van Heusen Metaverse experience to customize the avatar and attend the show slated to happen on February 2nd, 2023 at 7 pm.
Zen Digital Media celebrates Republic Day at Juhu Beach with Nehru Nagar residents
The media house invited residents of Nehru Nagar slum to view the Republic Day parade happening in Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 11:32 AM | 1 min read
Zen Digital Media took it upon themselves to utilise their exclusive floating digital hoardings at Juhu Beach to celebrate patriotism and values of nationalism on the occasion of Republic Day.
The entirety of the neighbouring slum, Nehru Nagar, that hasn’t been privileged with home television facilities was invited to view the Republic Day parade happening in Delhi. This parade was broadcasted LIVE after they gathered and sang the national anthem along with other visitors at the beach against the national flag being digitally hoisted on these vessels that they call “Broadcoasters”.
The Mumbai Police who have been actively supporting and promoting helplines and awareness on the topic of domestic violence through this media company also decided to join along in a force of 50.
ABP Majha honours unsung heroes of Maharashtra at its annual event ‘Shourya Puraskar’
This year Shourya Puraskars were awarded to eight brave individuals
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 2:03 PM | 2 min read
ABP Majha hosted its annual event 'Shourya Puraskar' in Mumbai on 24th January 2023. This event is an initiative by the channel to recognize and celebrate the courage and heroism of common people across the Maharashtra region. Dedicated to celebrating the bravery of the common people, the event was aired on the occasion of Republic Day today.
The event was graced by Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan, Ex-Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Vivek Phansalkar (IPS), Commissioner of Mumbai Police, and Shivaji Satam, Veteran TV & Film Actor, who also felicitated the bravehearts.
This year Shourya Puraskars were awarded to eight brave individuals who selflessly put their lives at risk for others. The recipients of the award were - Kishore Gadhe, Namrata Kale, Pravin Rathod, Latabai Koli, Mayur Patil, Sanjana Pavde and Satish Kamble.
• Kishore Gadhe jumped into a flooded river and saved three lives.
• Namrata Kale jumped into a well to save her brother’s life.
• Deepak Gharat who was also one of the recipients of the award ran to rescue a family trapped in a fire and saved their lives.
• Pravin Rathod was awarded for evacuating 25 people trapped in a fire due to gas leakage.
• Latabai Koli saved her life from a leopard by swimming for 13 hours in flood waters.
• Mayur Patil received the award for showing exemplary courage by saving the life of a girl from a knife attack while sustaining a few stabs himself.
• Sanjana Pavde was awarded as she fought away a leopard to save her husband from certain death.
• Late Satish Kamble was posthumously recognised as he suffered a heart attack while driving a school bus, yet managed to control the bus and stop it, saving the lives of the children inside. The recognition was received by his wife Pramila.
ABP Majha’s Shourya Puraskar was presented by RCC. The event was powered by Dear Lottery and its digital partner was ABP Live.
#OrientLightsUpIndia in Tricolour for Republic Day
Rail Bhawan, Baroda House and Travancore House in New Delhi, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and Bareilly Junction are some buildings that have been illuminated
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 26, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Orient Electric Limited, part of the CK Birla Group, has illuminated a number of landmark buildings and sites across India in the colours of the Indian flag, ahead of Republic Day, as part of its #OrientLightsUpIndiav campaign. The list includes prominent locations like Rail Bhawan, Baroda House and Travancore House in New Delhi, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, Bareilly Junction railway station, Dobra Chanti bridge in Tehri, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal, Ganga Barrage in Kanpur, and Bharathi Park in Pondicherry.
The company has used indigenously developed Façade lighting solutions to illuminate these iconic buildings, with the option to program lighting levels, colours, and effects through controllers.
Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Orient Electric said, “We are proud to have partnered with the concerned Government authorities to illuminate these places of cultural and historic significance in Tricolour with our Façade lighting solutions in celebration of Republic Day. The Tricolour illumination has been done in a way to bring out the architectural aesthetics of these buildings and turn them into a unique visual experience for the visitors while igniting the spirt of patriotism. Façade lighting as a category is growing fast in India, with one of the key drivers being the Government’s greater impetus on decorating and illuminating prominent buildings and monuments to bring them to life and promote night tourism. We are among the few Indian lighting brands that have successfully developed design competencies for such projects which require superior technical expertise, aesthetic design sensibility, and project execution capabilities.”
The company is running #OrientLightsUpIndia campaign around this initiative, showcasing these beautifully lit buildings and also highlighting how façade lighting can add charm and character to any structure. Orient Electric carries a wide range of Façade lighting solutions including LED Linear profiles, Spotlights, Projectors, Uplighters, Underwater lights, Controllers, and other accessories.
Palki Sharma to host ‘Vantage’ on Firstpost from Jan 26
‘Vantage’ will air at 9pm on weekdays on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 7:22 PM | 2 min read
Palki Sharma will host a new show on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel from this Republic Day.
Christened ‘Vantage’, the show will have many firsts to its credit. This will be the first time audiences will be treated to global stories and geopolitical developments that have an Indian perspective.
‘Vantage’ will also mark the first time a top TV news personality will host a digital-first show.
The show will also bring to the fore India’s take on the world for global audiences.
Spearheaded, curated and hosted by Palki Sharma, ‘Vantage’ promises well-researched and unbiased insights into global events that have the capacity to impact human lives.
“While a lot of international news channels report on India, they tend to view developments from their own editorial lens. They seldom offer the full story, let alone the story from India’s perspective. It’s important for us as a nation to be heard internationally, with a detailed reportage on things that matter to us, and I will be trying my best to deliver that,” said Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.
Putting nuance over news, ‘Vantage’ will truthfully give the viewers facts, analysis and context, addressing the need of educative and informative content on a global scale.
‘Vantage’ will air at 9pm on weekdays on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel.
The show will also be aired on CNN-News18 on weekdays at 10pm.
Nickelodeon unveils new anthem
Written by Gulzar and sung by Armaan Malik, the anthem opens with the brand's promise of ‘Nick for Kids, Kids for Nick’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 10:38 AM | 4 min read
Kids’ entertainment channel Nickelodeon is ushering 2023 with a brand-new anthem and campaign ‘#DoTheNickNick’. The campaign features Nicktoons, celebrates kids, and encourages them to look forward to 2023 with a positive and exciting outlook.
Written by Gulzar and sung by Armaan Malik, the anthem opens with the brand's promise of ‘Nick for Kids, Kids for Nick’, reiterating that as a franchise Nickelodeon has kids at the heart of all that it does and is by their side through happy and tough times.
“Nickelodeon has planned elaborate interactive initiatives with kids across cities in a bid to enhance audience engagement and experience. The campaign is being amplified with on-air playouts across the Viacom18 Network along with a host of social and digital initiatives, a series of interactive dance challenges, contests, influencer engagement, partnerships, and on-ground initiatives. The campaign will see expansive promotions across online platforms, radio & music apps like Gaana and JioSaavn. To make the new anthem more engaging for kids, a simple and fun hook step has also been created which is sure to catch on and stay with kids for a long time,” the channel said.
‘#DoTheNickNick’ is an ode to all the love received from kids while Nickelodeon welcomes another year of innovation in stories, characters, and campaigns.
Speaking on what the franchise has in store for the year, Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network Head, Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “2022 was a year of milestones. We entertained, engaged, and empathized with our young audiences through the highs and lows in new and innovative ways. As we begin the new year, we once again reiterate our promise to our viewers of bringing the best stories and characters. Our new anthem champions exactly what Nickelodeon stands for – ‘Nick for Kids and Kids for Nick.’ We are excited on presenting a power-packed year, further reinforcing our bond with kids.”
Talking about his experience as the lyricist for the anthem, Gulzar Saab commented, “I have always enjoyed writing for Nickelodeon, because I am still a kid at heart. This anthem is an ode to the young minds to celebrate their zest and the unshakeable bond with their Nicktoons.”
Singer Armaan Malik further added, “Being a part of the creation of 'Do The Nick Nick' is a nostalgia trip for me, as Nickelodeon was a huge part of my childhood. The anthem, written by the legendary Gulzaar Saab, captures the spirit of youth and encourages them to wear their hearts on their sleeves. It's an honour to be a part of something that brings back so many fond memories for me, and I hope that this anthem will create some unforgettable memories for others as well."
In addition to the latest campaign, the franchise has also planned a line-up of new episodes and shows to kickstart the new year. The adorable Motu Patlu and the playful banter between Chikoo Aur Bunty will entertain kids with all new episodes on Nick. Kids are also in for a treat with all-new episodes of Pakdam Pakdai, Ninja Hattori and Pinaki & Happy – The Bhoot Bandhus on Sonic. Filled with thrill and enthusiasm, Nick Jr. has launched a brand-new show Ricky Zoom and will also be airing all-new episodes of Masha and the Bear.
Further to its content plans, Nickelodeon is bringing back its annual global pro-socio campaign ‘Together For Good’, an initiative which always looks out for kids and tackles causes that are relevant to them. The globally acclaimed ‘Kids Choice Awards’, a property that empowers kids to voice their choices will also be back in a dazzling new avatar in the upcoming months. The leading kids’ franchise also has special plans for Holi, Global Recycling Day, and International Happiness Day.
&TV and Mumbai Traffic Police join forces for Road Safety Week
Artists of popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai urge commuters to follow safety rules
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 4:51 PM | 2 min read
Road Safety Week is organised annually to promote awareness on road safety measures and rules. This year the Mumbai Traffic Police has teamed up with &TV for an awareness campaign starting January 11-17, 2023. &TV’s immensely popular and beloved bhabhis, Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Anita (Vidisha Srivastava), will reinforce numerous road safety measures like wearing helmets, seatbelts, no drinking and driving, among others. Both the bhabhis kicked off the public awareness drive, urging Mumbaikars to follow the rules in their unique style, characteristic of their on-screen personalities.
Talking about Road Safety Week, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pravinkumar Padwal, said, "Road safety is one of the most important goals for the Mumbai Traffic Police and it is our constant endeavour to create safer streets for the citizens of Mumbai. In continuation of this endeavour, we are happy to partner with &TV to spread awareness of various safety measures and traffic violations. Through the use of their popular characters, we hope to positively influence Mumbaikars to take road safety very seriously, for themselves and the safety of others.”
On joining forces with the Mumbai Traffic Police for Road Safety Week, Vishnu Shankar, Chief Cluster Officer, &TV, Zing, Big Magic and Anmol, said, “The Mumbai Traffic Police has always been at the forefront when it comes to road safety and their campaigns have been outstanding. We at &TV are honoured to partner with them on the occasion of Road Safety Week and keep our roads and communities safer together. Angoori Bhabhi and Anita Bhabhi, who enjoy tremendous love from their fans, will be seen urging Mumbaikars to follow the safety rules in their unique style. Apart from the on - ground campaign in Mumbai, we have developed a microsite where people across the country can send personalised road safety videos to their loved ones.”
Adding to this, actor Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhab hi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, said, “I am delighted to be a part of a campaign that generates awareness about road safety. Understanding and following traffic rules are imperative to avoid endangering your life and others’ lives. My fans can click on andtvroadsafety.zee5.com and send my safety message videos to their loved ones.” Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabhi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, adds, "Kudos to the Mumbai Traffic Police for their consistent efforts on educating and sensitising commuters on road safety. Let us all do our bit to make our roads safer for everyone.”
Ogilvy Mumbai wins Best of Show & Agency of Year in 2022 ONE Asia Creative Awards
A jury of more than 70 top creatives judged this year’s entries
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 4:08 PM | 5 min read
At the One Asia Creative Awards 2022, Ogilvy Mumbai picked up Best of Show, two Best of Disciplines, and the Cultural Driver Award for “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” on behalf of Cadbury Celebrations, and ranking as 2022 ONE Asia Agency of the Year.
The work, created with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai, won Best of Discipline in Experiential & Immersive and Public Relations, three Golds (one each in Experiential & Immersive, Public Relations, and Social Media), a Silver in Social Media, and three Merits.
Ogilvy Mumbai, working with Vanilla Films Mumbai and Ronin Labs Pune, also won the ONE Asia Sustainable Development Goals Award for “Memory Karaoke” on behalf of MTV and ARDSI.
Based on cumulative points for awards won, Ogilvy Mumbai is ranked as ONE Asia Agency of the Year, “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” is the Highest Ranked Work of the Year, Cadbury is Client of the Year, and Kainaz Karmakar, Sukesh Nayak and Harshad Rajadhyaksha are tied for CCO of the Year.
Other wins for India were as follows.
Bronze:
- Ek Type Mumbai “Anek Multi-script” for Google Font in TDC Typography Discipline
- Ogilvy with Wavemaker, both in Mumbai, “Perk Disclaimers” for Cadbury Perk in Integrated
- Ogilvy with Vanilla Films, both Mumbai, and Ronin Labs Pune, “Memory Karaoke” for MTV and ARDSI.
Merit:
- Byju's Bangalore with Dora Digs Mumbai for its own “Master Ji” in Brand-Side
- Byju's Bangalore with Dora Digs Mumbai for its own “Master Ji” in Film & Video Craft
- Ogilvy India Gurugram with Vikas Maurya Films New Delhi and Gameplan West Bengal, “The Legacy Project - Indian Handcrafted Textiles” for Pernod Ricard India in Print & OOH Craft
Other Best of Discipline winners were Ogilvy Singapore with Ogilvy Kuala Lumpur for “Flags of Generosity” on behalf of Cadbury in Design, Ogilvy Group Thailand with Illusion CGI Studio, both Bangkok, for Live Long Life Company/Googo Green “No Pests Allowed” in Print & Out of Home, and Dentsu with (Tsuzuku) and Dentsu Craft, all in Tokyo, for Suntory “Tennensui Endless Dawn” in Film & Video Craft.
The Green Award was won by Innocean Worldwide with Planit Production, both in Seoul, for “Hydrogen Garbage Truck” on behalf of Hyundai Motor Group.
Top 10 ONE Asia 2022 Agency Ranking:
- Ogilvy Mumbai
- Special New Zealand Auckland
- Ogilvy Group Thailand Bangkok
- Innocean Worldwide Seoul
- Ogilvy Singapore
- (Tsuzuku) Tokyo (tie)
- Dentsu Tokyo (tie)
- Ogilvy Malaysia Kuala Lumpur
- BBDO Bangkok
- TBWA\Media Arts Lab Singapore
Other top rankings for ONE Asia 2022 include the following.
- Independent Agency of the Year: Special New Zealand Auckland
- Brand-Side/In-House Agency of the Year: LIFULL Tokyo
- Client of the Year: Cadbury
- Production Company of the Year: The Post Office Auckland
- Music & Sound Company of the Year: Resonance Sonic Branding Sydney
- Agency Network of the Year: Ogilvy Group
- Agency Holding Company of the Year: WPP
- Highest Ranked Work of the Year: “Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad” by Ogilvy Mumbai with Wavemaker Mumbai, Rephrase.ai Bengaluru and The Pack Mumbai for Cadbury Celebrations
- CCO of the Year (tie): Kainaz Karmakar, Sukesh Naylak, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, all Ogilvy
- ECD of the Year (tie): Jonathan McMahon and Lisa Fedyszyn, both Special New Zealand Auckland
- Creative Director of the Year: Arnya Karaitiana, Special New Zealand Auckland
- Art Director of the Year: Kimberley Scott, Special New Zealand Auckland
- Copywriter of the Year: Anh Nguyen, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Singapore
Overall, there were 18 Gold, 19 Silver, 28 Bronze and 56 Merit ONE Asia winners for entries from Australia, Mainland China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand and Vietnam. The top five countries were Thailand with 31 winners, India and New Zealand with 17 each, Japan with 16, and Singapore with 12.
A jury of more than 70 top creatives from 19 APAC countries and regions — as well as a handful of international creative leaders — judged this year’s entries.
After years of running The One Show Greater China, The One Club Asia, part of The One Club for Creativity, expanded the scope of the awards last year to include all of Asia Pacific as ONE Asia.
Eligible countries and regions for ONE Asia are Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Greater China (Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Starting this year, ONE Asia is now part of The One Club’s renowned Global Creative Rankings for 2022. ONE Asia award wins now gain international recognition for agencies and brands, and contribute as appropriate to network and holding company global rankings totals. The final One Club Global Creative Awards recap for 2022, incorporating points from ONE Asia, will be announced on January 17, 2023.
The One Club Greater China office was founded in 2000, hosting a series of youth events in China, and added The One Show Greater China Awards and related Creative Week programming eight years ago. In the past 20 years, the team has focused on promoting creativity in the APAC region, and greater communications between Greater China and the global industry. This expanded focus prompted the office to rebrand as The One Club Asia.
