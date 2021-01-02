Van Heusen’s campaign for latest collection depicts various moods of winter

Van Heusen, dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, has launched an exclusive campaign for their Winter Collection 2020. ‘The Winter Edit’ campaign showcases the brand’s right blend of fashion and comfort in their latest winter wear collection. The campaign depicts various moods of winter through different looks and seamlessly amalgamates colour play, style and fashion in the collection. With this, Van Heusen calls out to own this winter in style with its latest collection of the season.

“The latest collection features a stylish range of sweaters, jackets, sweatshirts, and cardigans, which are available at nearest Van Heusen stores across the country. The collection is also available across e-commerce platforms. Van Heusen has curated the collection for every winter mood of young modern Indian audiences, who are inclined towards fashion that comes with functionality and comfort. Signifying their belief of extending trendiest yet most functional looks of the season, the brand has brought a wide range of bold, stylish, comfortable, and playful winter wear to its customers,” the company said.

Van Heusen has released the campaign on YouTube, which will be further amplified on other digital platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Inshorts and in store.

Commenting on the launch, Saikat Mitra, Creative Director, Van Heusen said, “Van Heusen is a brand providing sharp, trendy global fashion for our consumers. We have championed the coming-together of aesthetics and innovation in all our products. This winter, we have put together bold colours, new-age fabrics blending with superior comfort and style to create ‘The Winter Edit’ – a collection of sharp jackets, vibrant sweaters, and sweatshirts to keep you warm. The campaign highlights the bold confidence and the active lifestyle of the Van Heusen consumer.”