Paytm Insider launches Shoutouts with personalized celebrity video message feature

Paytm Insider always aims to bring unique experiences to its users. With its new feature, Shoutouts, one can now book a personalized video message for your loved ones from their favorite celebrities across multiple creative circuits.

The multiple genres of artists include popular influencers, actors, music artists, sports personalities, comedy artists, RJs, celebrity lookalikes, poets models, and more from across the country. Some of the renowned celebrities on the platform include comedy artists like Kaneez Surka, Atul Khatri, Supaarwoman, Ahsaan Qureshi, Upasana Singh, Kumar Varun, music artists like Sreerama Chandra, Florence Vohera, Sultaan, actors like Hiten Tejwani, Delnaaz Irani, Sharman Joshi, among many others. Paytm Insider’s partners for these shoutout artists are OML, Kommune, Wysh and Bandedge Talent Agency Pvt Ltd.

The aim of Shoutouts is simply to bring joy to people and their loved ones and add another layer of excitement to their celebrations. All one needs to do to book a Shoutout is select the artist, specify the details such as the occasion and the recipient’s name, and they will receive the message via email within the specified time.

Speaking on the new feature, Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO of Paytm Insider, said, “With Shoutouts, we’re making the important days of your life even more special by adding the celebrity touch to them. Be it your friends, family, or your team, you can now deliver your messages through their favorite artists. There’s nothing quite as cherished as personalized gifts, and this is definitely taking it to the next level. Leave them grateful and starstruck with a Paytm Insider Shoutout!”

