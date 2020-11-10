TV9 Network to give out increments with retrospective effect from April 2020

The arrears will be released before Diwali, the Group has said

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 12:13 PM
tv9

TV9 Network has announced an increment with retrospective effect from April 2020.  

In an internal mail, Barun Das, Chief Executive Officer, TV9 Network, has reportedly said that the Group is announcing a flat percentage increase, based on salary slabs.

The arrears will be released before Diwali, the Group has said. The annual appraisal round will also be carried out in March 2021, the mail is reported to have mentioned.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Barun das Diwali increments TV9 Network arrears
Show comments
You May Also Like
mtv

MTV India celebrates a DIY Diwali this year
59 minutes ago

Republic

Republic TV issues statement on rejection of Arnab Goswami’s bail plea
5 hours ago

femina

2nd edition of Femina’s ‘All About Women’ research series decodes urban homemakers
18 hours ago