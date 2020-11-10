TV9 Network to give out increments with retrospective effect from April 2020

The arrears will be released before Diwali, the Group has said

TV9 Network has announced an increment with retrospective effect from April 2020.

In an internal mail, Barun Das, Chief Executive Officer, TV9 Network, has reportedly said that the Group is announcing a flat percentage increase, based on salary slabs.

The arrears will be released before Diwali, the Group has said. The annual appraisal round will also be carried out in March 2021, the mail is reported to have mentioned.