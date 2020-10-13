TV9 names Rakesh Khar as Editor & Business Head

After consolidating its leadership in the linear news TV format, TV9 Network is now turning its attention to revamping its digital business. As a step in this direction, the group has appointed Rakesh Khar to set up and lead the business content vertical of its upcoming digital offerings.

Having served the newsroom in a leadership role for over two decades, Khar last served as Editor (Special Projects) at Network 18 Group, driving campaigns and special initiatives across its media assets.

Khar has earlier worked with news brands like The Economic Times, Television Eighteen, Zee News, DNA and Deccan Chronicle. He also serves on the Executive Council of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Commenting on Khar’s appointment, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network, said: “As the digital landscape evolves at a breakneck pace, we are coming up with multiple offerings cutting across various geographies, languages and catering to myriad consumer interest areas. Cutting edge technology will be at the core of our digital expansion plans and one can expect some industry-first products. Rakesh Khar joins us to lead one of the critical verticals.”

On his new assignment, Khar said, “I am looking forward to being part of the TV9 family as it embraces new benchmarks. The digital architecture has enabled both access and empowerment and time is ripe to bring into the ambit of financialization each and every citizen irrespective of the size of his or her savings. We are here to enable this shift at the grassroots level.”

B V Rao, Group Editor, TV9 Network, said: “The mainstream business media is traditionally focused on select top conglomerates and there is an urgent need to reflect the aspirations of other enterprises. Given our strong penetration in language markets, it is time to tell the economy story from a pan India perspective. Our digital offerings will be the most credible vehicle to beam success stories while offering investors an opportunity to draw the right dividends from their investments.”