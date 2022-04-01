The Hindu BusinessLine’s Changemaker Awards 2022 to honour champions of change

The fourth edition of the awards seeks to celebrate individuals, entities and organisations, who have contributed to improving the condition of society, the economy, and the planet

The Hindu Business Line’s Changemaker Awards is back in all its glory. The fourth edition of the awards seeks to celebrate those individuals, entities and organisations, who through their work, have contributed to materially improving the condition of society, the economy and the planet. The nomination is open till 30 April 2022.

Changemakers are a rare species. And they are all mere individuals. But each of them, be it Verghese Kurien with his billion-liter idea that sparked the white revolution, Johannes Gutenberg with his printing press, Henry Ford with his mass-producing assembly line or Jeff Bezos, who put the ‘e’ into e-commerce, ushered in a change that transformed the lives of millions. And continues to do so. Today, there are a few such changemakers in our midst, in India. Each of them has impacted society in a big and positive way.

The BusinessLine team have put in place a robust process to identify these changemakers. The first step in the award process is seeking nominations which are then shortlisted, based on a set of criteria, to arrive at the final nominees in each category. These nominees are subject to an independent validation after which a jury comprising eminent personalities will choose the winners, who will be felicitated at the awards function. Our knowledge partners are Ashoka & Deloitte and Validation partner is Niiti Consulting.

The nomination categories for this year are:

Young Changemaker

Changemaker of the Year

Digital Transformation

Social Transformation

Financial Transformation.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine said, “It is not easy to bring about positive change in society, especially during challenging times. Changemakers are a special lot, and they must be lauded and encouraged. That is what we seek to do through these awards.”

Some of the past winners of the coveted recognition are Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who set out to create low-cost sanitary pads, Dutee Chand, India’s fastest sprinter, ISRO, Indian’s space agency, petitioners against Section 377, Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation and Bezwada Wilson, one of the founders of National Convenor of Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA).

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)