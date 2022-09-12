The Hindu BusinessLine crowns India’s Changemakers

The awards celebrate individuals, entities and organisations who have contributed to materially improving the condition of society, the economy and the planet

The Hindu BusinessLine Changemaker Awards 2022 were bestowed on the recipients on September 9 in a glittering ceremony in New Delhi. The awards honour people who are leading change in society.

Bharat Biotech was announced the ‘Changemaker of the Year’ award by The Hindu BusinessLine for playing a key role in saving millions of lives from Covid-19 with its indigenous intramuscular Covaxin.

Mithali Raj, Former Indian women’s cricket captain, was announced as the ‘Iconic Changemaker of the year’.

The awards, which completed its 4th edition now, celebrate individuals, entities and organisations, who through their work, have contributed to materially improving the condition of society, the economy and the planet.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine said, “We have an exciting set of winners this year who embody the letter and spirit of our Changemaker Awards. The awards reflect the values and ethos of BusinessLine and The Hindu Group.”

The winners were awarded across six categories. Ramesh Raliya, a nano urea scientist, won the Changemaker- Social Transformation, DeHaat, an agri tech start-up was awarded the Changemaker-Digital Transformation, Zerodha was awarded the Changemaker-Financial Transformation for playing a significant role in India’s retail revolution in equity markets.

Prachi Shevgaonkar and Akash Singh, who are in their early 20s, were announced as the ‘Young Changemakers’ for working towards reducing drivers of climate change and coming up with innovative social solutions.

Union Minister For Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman who was the event’s chief guest said, “BusinessLine’s Changemakers focus on agriculture and climate. We need remarkable changes in these areas. We also need a change in the mindset of people in these areas.”

She further said, “Today within a matter of 10 years, India has moved to the fifth position from the 11th position. It is all our achievements and the people of India should take credit for it.”

The BusinessLine team has put in place a robust process to identify these changemakers. The first step in the award process sought nominations, which were then shortlisted, based on a set of criteria, to arrive at the final nominees in each category. These nominees were subject to an independent validation after which a jury comprising eminent personalities will choose the winners.

Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson of The Hindu Group said, “The fourth edition of the awards intends to recognise human catalysts. These awards are for the real agents of socio-economic change.”

The BusinessLine Changemaker awards is presented by Life Insurance Corporation of India and powered by State Bank of India and Sastra University. Manipal Hospitals is the Healthcare partner; Karnataka Bank is the Banking partner; Punjab & Sind Bank is the Associate partner; PepsiCo is the sustainability partner, CUB is co-partner, Zee Business is the telecast partner, Gift partner Anand Prakash, Knowledge partners- Ashoka and Deloitte and Validation partner Nitti.

