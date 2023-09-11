‘No pretence at all of a critical analysis: Malini Parthasarathy criticizes The Hindu
“Becoming a brazen apologist for the hate propaganda spread by @arivalayam (DMK),” Parthasarathy wrote in a tweet
“As a major stakeholder in The Hindu Group, yet rendered powerless as of now, am deeply disappointed by @the_hindu becoming a brazen apologist for the hate propaganda spread by @arivalayam. Today’s piece is another case in point. “At a time when regional parties need ideological clarity, Mr. Udhayanidhi seems to be retaining in him the vestige of the core values of the Dravidian movement, though it often backfires. He does not seem to be intimidated by the criticisms. However, whether he will remain the Athiveeran of Maamannan, who vent his anger on injustice, or make compromises is to be seen.”
“No pretence at all of a critical analysis here as required by good journalism!,” she mentioned. LLLLLL
As a major stakeholder in The Hindu Group, yet rendered powerless as of now, am deeply disappointed by @the_hindu becoming a brazen apologist for the hate propaganda spread by @arivalayam .
Today’s piece is another case in point. “At a time when regional parties need ideological… https://t.co/fPIDQi04Jh— Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) September 10, 2023
In June 2023, Parthasarathy resigned as The Hindu Chairperson. At the time of her resignation, Parthasarathy had hinted at differences with the Board, Parthasarathy, in a LinkedIn post said, “My term as Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing ends. However, I have also resigned from the Board of the THGPPL as I find the space and scope for my editorial views shrinking. My entire endeavour as Chairperson and Director, Editorial Strategy was to ensure that The Hindu Group revives its legacy of fair and unbiased reporting.”
Malini had two stints as Executive Editor of The Hindu. Her last stint was from 2015 to 2016.
As a brand that engages young fans, we are powerful influencers: Gaurav Banerjee
Banerjee, Head-Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, shed light on Disney Star's ‘Let's Get Healthy’ initiative and the network's endeavours to promote healthy living
By Sonam Saini | Sep 7, 2023 1:28 PM | 6 min read
Disney Star's ‘Let's Get Healthy’ project, which promotes healthy living across its Disney channels, is centred on developing interesting narratives and programming to entertain consumers while also reinforcing the idea of living a healthy lifestyle. They have partnered with brands to create programmes such as Disney Delicious with IKEA, Delicious Minis, Let's Get Healthy with Gary, and many more.
As part of Healthy Living, the network has set nutritional rules to ensure that its brands promote healthful foods and beverages to children while also conducting responsible food marketing to adults. All food and beverage products advertised, sponsored, or promoted on Disney Channel, Hungama, Disney Junior, Super Hungama, and Disney International HD in India, as well as Disney-owned online destinations geared towards families and children, will be required to meet Disney's nutrition guidelines.
In a conversation with exchange4media, Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, shed more light on the initiative and the entertainment network's endeavours to promote healthy living.
What does healthy living mean for Disney Star?
In India, we launched this initiative under the umbrella of ‘Let’s Get Healthy’ in 2020, and through our kids-targeted destinations, we have been consistently working towards building this initiative across multiple touchpoints, hoping to inspire kids and families to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The health of kids is critically important, and we are pleased to be playing our part in encouraging smart eating and exercise. We have introduced initiatives across our platforms that showcase fun, easy ways to incorporate healthy living practices into the fabric of everyday life.
In addition to engaging initiatives that convey the message of Healthy Living, we have also taken the commitment further by only associating our kids’ brands and characters with a more nutritionally balanced range of foods through advertisements and sponsorships.
Why would an entertainment organization venture into the health space?
As a brand that engages our young fans through stories and characters, we are powerful influencers and are in a unique position to shape their thoughts and their world. It’s an immense responsibility and we take it very seriously. This presented us with an opportunity to step into a role that empowers kids and families to make healthier choices. We aim to nurture a generation that is more health-conscious about the decisions they make, and we believe that we can guide them down that path, starting from an early age.
We have identified – nutrition, hygiene and physical activity - as focal points that we want to emphasize. Over the past few years, we have advocated these through various iterations of Let’s Get Healthy in India – our successful on-ground initiative called Stay Fit with Mickey and Minnie, animated shorts with Jojo, cooking based shows like Delicious, Delicious Minis, Let’s Get Healthy with Gary and bit-sized quick paced formats like Healthy Hacks across our television and digital platforms.
Which has been your most successful Healthy Living campaign and why?
In India, we have been curating a wide array of initiatives to promote this initiative and take great pride in presenting the communication through a fun, narrative setting that doesn’t interfere with the viewer experience but effectively delivers the message. We embarked on this journey with Mickey and Minnie, launching this initiative with Star Fit with Mickey and Minnie which has also become one of our most successful campaigns, reaching out to 3 million kids in schools and generating 100+ Mn views across social media platforms. In the nutrition space, we observed fans wholeheartedly embracing Disney Delicious which has garnered about 10 million views on social media.
What are the various touchpoints that you have identified to communicate the message of Healthy Living?
Storytelling has always been at the heart of what we do, and we ensure that we weave in wholesome, entertaining and enriching messages within a fun, engaging narrative – whether it’s through on-ground or content initiatives spanning long-form or short-form content.
For India specifically, we believed the most effective approach for dissemination was through our strong network of kids’ channels – which today holds a leading position with a 30% network share* along with our social media platforms which have a reach extending to a fan base of 10 Mn+.
Since the nutritional guidelines were implemented in October 2021, what are the implications and industry sentiments like?
Globally, these efforts have garnered critical acclaim and recognition from parents, nutrition experts, federal regulators, and the advertising community worldwide. In India as well, the industry sentiments have been extremely positive, and we observe an increasing number of brands introducing healthier alternatives and joining us in our endeavour to promote a healthy lifestyle. In the past three years, we have collaborated with like-minded brands that were enthusiastic about collaborating with us as we embarked on this journey, and we are confident that this initiative will continue to gather momentum as we progress.
What kind of advertising impact have you seen after implementing these guidelines?
We have been working with a wide range of healthy products, as they benefit from an added boost and validation through advertising on our platforms. Also, our position as the leading network in the genre attracts brand categories beyond food and beverages that view us as a preferred brand to collaborate with and to connect with kids and families. Consumer Durables has been a consistent category along with FMCG, Health and Wellness, E-commerce, fashion and lifestyle and consumer electronics who continue to advertise with us.
Brands understand that the kids’ genre presents an opportunity not only to reach kids but also parents due to significant co-viewing. Moreover, they understand that kids nowadays exert an increasing influence on family decisions and are more discerning and knowledgeable in their choices – hence the advertising overall, hasn’t been as impacted.
Did some brands stop advertising with Disney Star after implementing these guidelines?
It’s interesting to note that while we couldn’t continue our association with certain brands’ there have been a lot of brands who have been in dialogue with us to see how they can modify their product composition to work with our guidelines.
What are your plans to amplify the initiative?
Let’s Get Healthy will remain a significant initiative, and this is only the beginning for us. During special occasions like National Nutrition Week, our endeavour is to combine the fun found in Disney’s stories and characters with the enriching message of adopting better and healthier lifestyle choices.
Editors Guild urges the Manipur government to close FIR’s against its members
The Guild also stated that it was shocked by the intimidatory statements made by the CM of Manipur
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 6:46 PM | 3 min read
The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement after FIR’s were filed against the members of the Guild.
The Guild in its statement has said that it is disturbed by the registration of First Information Reports (FIRS) by the Manipur Police against the President of the Guild as well as the members of the fact- finding team that had visited Manipur to study and document media's coverage of ethnic clashes in the state. The Guild also stated that it was shocked by the intimidatory statements made by the Chief Minister of Manipur, Mr. N Biren Singh, in response to the report.
“The Guild would also like to reiterate that the underlying idea of the report was to enable introspection and reflection on the media's conduct in such a sensitive situation. The Guild urges the state government to close the FIRS”, read the press note.
Here is the full copy of the statement:
The Editors Guild of India is disturbed by the registration of First Information Reports (FIRS) by the Manipur Police against the President of the Guild as well as the members of the fact- finding team that had visited Manipur to study and document media's coverage of ethnic clashes in the state. The Guild is further shocked by the intimidatory statements made by the Chief Minister of Manipur, Mr. N Biren Singh, in response to the report.
The Guild had received several representations from civil society as well as the Indian Army raising concerns that the media in Manipur was playing a partisan role in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki-Chin minority. The Guild had sent a three-member team to Manipur to examine the media's reportage in the state as well as the effects of internet shut down. The team met a cross-section of reporters, editors, representatives of the Editors Guild of Manipur, All Manipur Working Journalists Union, civil society activists, public intellectuals, women affected by the violence, tribal spokespersons and the representatives of the security forces operating in Manipur.
The report was released on September 2, 2023.
The Guild is extremely disturbed that rather than respond to the concerns raised in the report in a meaningful way, the state government has registered FIRs invoking multiple provisions of the IPC. The Guild has already acknowledged and corrected an error that was pointed out regarding a photo caption, and we remain open to further discussion.
However, the Chief Minister's labelling of the journalists body as "anti-State" and "anti- national" is deeply disturbing, especially given the way the Union Government has emphasised the country's democratic credentials as well as the spirit of freedom of speech at the global stage for the upcoming G20 summit. The Guild would also like to reiterate that the underlying idea of the report was to enable introspection and reflection on the media's conduct in such a sensitive situation. The Guild urges the state government to close the FIR’s.
Deeply concerned about deterioration of editorial standards: Malini Parthasarathy
Parthasarathy who resigned from The Hindu Group in January 2023 as Chairperson has criticised the paper for carrying a full-fledged election poster
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 11:22 AM | 2 min read
Malini Parthasarathy who resigned from the board of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd in January 2023 has criticised the paper for carrying a full-fledged election poster.
In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “A full-fledged election poster made ready for @arivalayam in the pages of @the_hindu ! If this full-page encomium for the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is not evidence of the blatantly partisan bias of the current editorial management, what else is? Deeply concerned about the deterioration of editorial standards at our prestigious legacy newspaper as all pretensions of fairness & impartiality are being abandoned!”
A full fledged election poster made ready for @arivalayam in the pages of @the_hindu ! If this full page encomium for the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is not evidence of the blatantly partisan bias of the current editorial management, what else is? Deeply concerned about the… pic.twitter.com/crqv1EKNlV— Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) September 3, 2023
At the time of her resignation, Parthasarathy had hinted at differences with the Board, Parthasarathy, in a LinkedIn post said, “My term as Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing ends. However, I have also resigned from the Board of the THGPPL as I find the space and scope for my editorial views shrinking. My entire endeavour as Chairperson and Director, Editorial Strategy was to ensure that The Hindu Group revives its legacy of fair and unbiased reporting.”
Malini had two stints as Executive Editor of The Hindu. Her last stint was from 2015 to 2016.
Venugopal Kasturi elected Chairman of The Hindu Group's Kasturi and Sons Ltd.
He was the founding Executive Editor of Businessline
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 2, 2023 8:30 AM | 1 min read
Venugopal Kasturi has been elected as the Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd., The Hindu Group's holding company.
Venugopal Kasturi was the founding Executive Editor of Businessline.
He is the youngest son of The Hindu's Editor G. Kasturi.
The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd. has a number of publications, namely The Hindu, Businessline, Frontline and Sportstar.
ABC reports gross income of Rs 350 lakh in FY2022-23
According to the annual report, revenue from operations increased by 1.21% to Rs 201 lakh
By Sonam Saini | Aug 31, 2023 8:47 AM | 1 min read
The Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) has reported gross income of Rs.349.55 lakh for FY 2022-23, which is a decrease of 4.79% compared to last year (FY2021-22) when it was Rs 367.13 lakh.
According to the 75th annual report released by the council recently, its revenue from operations increased by 1.21% for the year ended March 31, 2023 to Rs 201.09 lakh against Rs 198.68 lakh in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the council’s total expenditure declined by 16.14% to Rs 170.11 lakh from Rs 202.86 lakh in FY2022-21.
According to the report, for financial year 2022-2023, excess of income over expenditure was at Rs. 179.45 lakh recording an increase of 9.24% over Rs. 164.27 lakh in the previous fiscal.
The bureau also informed that during the fiscal 2022-2023, Prasanth Kumar was appointed as director with effect from September 15, 2022. It also informed that Praveen Someshwar, Dhruba Mukherjee, Vikram Sakhuja, and Shashank Srivastava, who will retire by rotation in terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, are eligible for reappointment. However, H. N Cama, Debabrata Mukherjee and Shashidhar Sinha, who retire by rotation, have conveyed their decision not to seek re-appointment.
During the fiscal, the council carried out six monthly circulation audits of member publications for the audit periods January-June 2022 and July-December 2022. Thereafter, in March, the council decided to carry out annual circulation audits w.e.f. 1st January 2023 i.e. for the period January 2023 to December 2023.
Can MRUC find cost-effective ways to resume IRS?
Sources hint that in the next board meeting on Sept 26, MRUC’s technical committee is expected to come up with viable options for the revival of the IRS
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 30, 2023 9:15 AM | 4 min read
For the past three years, the familiar annual tradition of a front-page anchor story in nearly all prominent publications, which meticulously analysed readership numbers until uncovering their unique path to leadership, has been conspicuously absent.
While almost everything else has resumed normalcy post the pandemic, the Indian Readership Survey (IRS) continues to be suspended.
The print industry, therefore, has been running the show without the latest readership numbers.
The last survey was conducted in 2019 with a sample size of 3.27 lakh households across India with an urban sample size of 2,14,000 households and 1,13,000 households for rural.
But how long can it continue to run on this 4-year-old data? And how long will it take for the IRS to make a comeback?
Going by the latest buzz in the industry, amidst subtle resistance from a few players towards the resumption of the IRS, the MRUC board seems bullish in its efforts to revive the survey. The latest attempt was made this Monday when the board met to discuss possibilities of bringing it back and how.
If industry sources are to be believed, the biggest challenge in reviving the survey is to manage the required funds. As per an estimate, the IRS, the way it has been conducted traditionally needs a budget of Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore. The print industry has been under stress for the last few years due to the rise of digital news, an increase in newsprint prices (which has now finally stabilized) and a significant drop in subscription numbers during the pandemic. The players are hence in no mood to spend on conducting the survey - at least not a significant amount.
So, the option before the board now is to explore alternate “cost-effective” ways to conduct the survey. For instance, one way could be to conduct a part of it online. But even that is being opposed by the ‘purist’ lobby, which wants the survey to be conducted as per the old, tried and trusted methodology.
Sources have hinted that in the next board meeting on September 26, the MRUC technical committee is expected to come up with viable options that are acceptable to all parties, leading to the possible revival of the IRS.
Pointing out the other challenge, a senior executive said, “The process of the survey is so long and detailed that even if MRUC finds a solution in the next month or so, the survey will not be ready before the next year. This means, in all, there will be four years without a measurement.”
Is this delay deliberate?
Talking on the condition of anonymity, another senior executive hinted that the delays are deliberate as the print industry fears a measurement may go against it.
“The prevailing notion suggests that publishers might be deliberately evading participation in the survey due to concerns about a potential downward trend in print readership. This apprehension stems from the broader shifts in media consumption patterns that have been witnessed in the recent years,” he added.
The rise of digital media platforms and the widespread accessibility of online content have undoubtedly influenced how people consume information and news.
The 2019 survey, which is pre-Covid, had indicated a drop in print readership numbers. This gap is expected to have widened significantly post the pandemic.
“Participating in a readership survey, especially after a hiatus caused by the pandemic, could entail revealing statistics that reflect a decline in print readership figures. This, in turn, could fuel concerns about the long-term viability of print publications in an era dominated by digital channels. Publishers might fear that such data could be used against them in negotiations with advertisers, potentially affecting their ability to secure advertising revenue,” the senior executive further said.
Meanwhile, there are other stakeholders who believe that measurement is important and it is only when they will have these numbers that they will be in a better position to negotiate. “Due to the lack of available statistical data, the print industry has found itself at a disadvantage when it comes to engaging in negotiations with advertisers. Without the essential numerical insights provided by readership surveys and other metrics, the industry has been grappling with a significant informational gap,” claimed a publisher.
Advertisers on the other hand are pushing for data. “In normal circumstances, advertisers rely heavily on data such as readership numbers, audience demographics, and engagement metrics to make informed decisions about where to allocate their advertising budgets,” shared an advertiser.
All eyes are now on MRUC’s tech committee to see how they will resolve the IRS issue, and pave way for the survey’s revival.
Dainik Jagran receives flak for 'fake news'
The news was labelled ‘fake’ by PiB Fact Check’s Twitter page
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Dainik Jagran has come under criticism for a front-page article titled ‘Bharat ne Pakistan par fir ki surgical strike’ in their Tuesday edition. The news report, reported by Gagan Kohli, later turned out to be fake.
The news was labelled as ‘fake’ by PiB Fact Check’s Twitter page.
.@JagranNews द्वारा दावा किया गया है कि भारत ने पाकिस्तान पर फिर से सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 22, 2023
✔️यह दावा गलत है।
✔️21 अगस्त को जनरल एरिया हमीरपुर में घुसपैठ की कोशिश को सेना द्वारा नाकाम किया गया था जिसका विवरण @prodefencejammu ने मीडिया के साथ साझा किया था। pic.twitter.com/CDG4I6TzpQ
The news report received a lot of criticism from netizens.
“The Indian Army has DENIED the story. Question here is how did Dainik Jagran publish a totally FICTITIOUS news item!! Shocking!”, a media person tweeted.
Dainik Jagran, one of the largest circulated Hindi dailies, has put out a story of “another surgical strike” on Pakistan by Indian Army.— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) August 22, 2023
The Indian Army has DENIED the story.
Question here is how did Dainik Jagran publish a totally FICTITIOUS news item!! Shocking! pic.twitter.com/IFIdcM9gr0
Another user tweeted, “Today morning Dainik Jagran published a fake news regarding a Surgical Strike. Lets see what next???”
