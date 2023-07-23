The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Awards to recognise top education leaders in India
These awards will be attended by prominent personalities from the education sector, government officials and celebrities
The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Awards which recognizes and honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of education in India, including the performing arts and other allied education sectors, will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on 26th July, New Delhi .
These awards will be attended by prominent personalities from the education sector, government officials and celebrities.
The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Award aims to celebrate the achievements of those who have dedicated their lives to improving education in India and promoting innovative approaches to teaching and learning. It also recognises individuals who have encouraged the adoption of best practices in education and empowered students, teachers, and communities to improve education outcomes and those fostering collaboration and partnerships among education stakeholders.
What makes these awards different is the fact that it does not celebrate the unidimensional approach to education where only academic excellence is celebrated. The GEM Awards take a holistic view of education to encourage efforts that ensure overall development.
The Global Education Mentor Award has a number of categories like: Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of education during their lifetime; Education Leader Award which recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in the education sector, Teacher Award for outstanding teachers who have made a significant impact on their students and communities, Innovation in Education Award to recognize innovative approaches to teaching and learning that have resulted in improved education outcomes.
Among other categories, the X Factor Award will recognize the mentors and achievers from the extracurricular and co-curricular segments like sports, performing arts, other talents etc, while the Education NGO Award will recognize non-governmental organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of education.
The Chief Guest on the occasion will be Shri Gajendra Sing, Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti. Other distinguished guests will include names like: Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education and Shri Manoj Tiwari, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.
The guests of honour on the occasion will include: Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, Gautam Buddha University, Prof. KK Agrawal, Vice Chancellor, Kumar Mangalam University, Shri Sandeep Marwah Chancellor AAFT University of Media & Arts, Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Hon’ble Ambassador of Nepal to India, Dr. Sunil Dabbas
Padma Shri, Coach, National Female Kabbadi Team of India, Shri Himeesh Madaan, Motivational Speaker & Corporate Coach, Shri Navrattan Aggarwal, MD Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd, Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Former Miss India World Wide, noted actor, an odissi dancer, Gunjan Madaan, Fitness Coach, Motivational Speaker & Digital Creator, Shri Akhil Sachdeva, Singer and Composer.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dr. Lalit Shyaam Tekchandani unveils Operation Ganga at the EU Parliament in Brussels
The book was launched at the European Parliament in Brussels by high profile dignitaries and eminent people
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 10:44 PM | 2 min read
The recent EU India Leaders Conference 2023 saw the unveiling of the book Operation Ganga authored by IAS Officer Tarun Pithode. The book was launched at the European Parliament in Brussels by high profile dignitaries and eminent people including Indian Social Activist Dr. Lalit Shyaam Tekchandani.
Out of the high profile personalities present at the Parliament, a special mention to be made of Mr. Niccolò Rinaldi, the Directorate-General for External Policies of the European Union/ Head of Unit for Asia, Australia and New Zealand - European Parliament for unveiling the book. Also present during the unveiling of the book was Dr Vijay Mehta - Member, National Executive, Foreign Affairs, Department - UK & EU, BJP/ Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee 2023 Dr Amit Lath, & EICBI Chairman Sujit.S.NAIR ., M.Sc, M.B.A, FRSA.
As war clouds began to loom over Ukraine, thousands of Indian students living there found themselves in a precarious situation. Some students left Ukraine in time, but many remained in the hope that there would be no war or if there was, it would not affect their studies. However, hope turned into disappointment when all students were advised to leave. Operation Ganga was a campaign conducted by the Government of India to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, during the war. The Government of India appealed to all the countries of Europe, the Indian diaspora, Indian embassies, the corporate world, and social and religious organizations to provide all possible support in moving Indian students back home from the troubled area. This book is the account of the sufferings of the students and their harrowing journeys, and the role of the Government of India and numerous Indians in rescuing them.
At the Parliament, Dr. Lalit Shyaam Tekchandani also strongly expressed his views and advocated the #MakeWithIndia philosophy. The Europe India Centre for Business and Industry is an independent, multi-lateral organisation which promotes business opportunities across various sectors in Europe and India. EICBI was formed with the intention of making European companies aware of the business opportunities in India and vice versa. EICBI hosts projects and international forums for the promotion of specific business and geo-political initiatives.
The mission of the organisation is to promote trade and investment between India and Europe, and to provide a platform for companies and businessmen who wish to become part of the India- Europe trade community. With a team of seasoned professionals at helm, the organisation also provides all the ground support required for companies to expand and flourish in Europe and India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gujarat Realty Stars converge at 15th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023
The event brought together the who’s who of the real estate sector of Gujarat and celebrated the achievement and the good work of the sector
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 4:11 PM | 7 min read
The 15th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat held on July 6 at Hotel Courtyard by Marriott, Ahmedabad showcased the accomplishments and future prospects of the real estate industry of the state.
The event was supported by:
Industry Partner - CREDAI Gujarat
Co Partners - Solvo Elevators, Magicrete, Nissus Finance
Housing Finance Partner - LIC Housing Finance Limited
Luxury Lifestyle Partner - Nila Spaces Limited
Automobile Partner - Driven by Mercedes Benz Landmark Cars
Event Associates - The Address, Godwitt Construction Pvt. Ltd. Totality, Enlite And Rushabh Group
CRM Partner - DaeBuild CRM
Video Partner - Filmito.io
PR Partner – Simulations
Business Media Partner - BW Business World
Online Media Partner - exchange4media.com
The event brought together distinguished personalities and industry leaders from the real estate sector, providing a platform for insightful discussions on the state of the real estate sector of Gujarat, exchange of ideas, and recognising outstanding contributions.
The event commenced with the inaugural address by Sapna Shrivastava, Editor of Realty+ Magazine, who emphasised the growth of Gujarat’s real estate sector.
“Cities like Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are becoming the growth engine of the real estate sector in India and investors everywhere want to know the developments in Gujarat’s real estate sector,” she said, adding that Realty+ remains committed to promoting growth, knowledge-sharing, and innovation within the real estate sector through engaging and insightful events.
The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat witnessed the presence of eminent personalities and industry experts from Ahmedabad, representing the who’s who of the real estate sector.
The conclave featured a series of panel discussions delving into crucial aspects of the real estate industry. Leading experts shared their views and thoughts in four panel discussions on the topics Gujarat Twin City: Emerging Growth Areas of Real Estate, Vibrant Gujarat: Sales & Marketing Trends of Gujarat Realty, Thinking Ahead: Role of Legal & Regulatory Compliances, and Designing for Bharat: Connecting People Places & Urban Plan.
The star speakers at the event included Ravin Bhojani, Senior Director – Advisory & Transaction Services, CBRE, Deep Vadodaria, CEO, Nila Spaces Limited, Kamal Singal, Managing Director & CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces Limited, Nilam Doshi, Director, Civic Organisers LLP, Hon. Secretary Credai Gujarat, Nirav Kothary, Director, Godwitt Construction Pvt Ltd.
Jigar Mota, Director & Head of Transactions, Gujarat, Cushman & Wakefield, Anup Shah, Real Estate Specialist, Govind Rai, Co-Founder & CEO, Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd., Vipul Lodha, COO, The Address, Neel Thakkar, Managing Director, Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd.
Deval Valia, Senior Director & Head, West India, Capital Markets & Investment Services, Colliers India, Anand Jagtiani IRS ( Rtd.), Planner, Strategist, Versatile Tax Solutions, Mudit Shah, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Prashant Sarkhedi, Director, Nila Spaces Ltd, Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance
Ar Vatsal Joshi, Founder Director, associated architects (i) pvt. ltd., Paresh Sharma, Senior Fellow, World Resource Institute India , Dr. Vatsal Patel, Founder - Setu Infrastructure, Past President - Gujarat Institute of Civil Engineers and Architects and Parul Zaveri, Principal Architect, Abhikram
A number of speakers spoke about the traction the GIFT City in Gandhinagar is witnessing, the immense potential the project holds, and its impact on the real estate sector in the twin city of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. They stressed its unique proposition as the country's only operational International Financial Services Centre. They said that GIFT City is seeing an influx of people from all over the country. They added that the current decade belongs to the GIFT City.
During a fireside chat titled “Real Talk: Inspiring Success Stories”, Prahladbhai Patel, CMD & CEO of PSP Projects, and Yatin Pandya, Founder & Principal Architect at Footprints Earth, shared their remarkable journeys and insights into achieving success in the real estate sector.
The event also featured an informative presentation by GST expert Vijay Thakkar, who discussed the GST structure for redevelopment projects. He shed light on the complexities and compliance requirements related to GST in the real estate industry.
The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat concluded with the Excellence Awards ceremony, where outstanding individuals and organisations were recognised for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the real estate industry.
The winners of the Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023- Gujarat were:
And now ladies and gentlemen, we present to you the winners of the 15th Realty Plus Excellence Awards 2023 - GUJARAT.
Our winners are a testament to building visions and creating reality, with their hard work and dedication to Indian real estate!
The Awards are divided into broad categories of Real Estate Projects, Developers, Architects, Interior Design, Proptech & Co-Working, Branding and Individual Achievement.
REAL ESTATE PROJECT AWARDS
EWS Housing Project of the Year - Shree Balaji Construction For Shree Balaji Park
Residential Project of the Year - Kavisha Group For The Canvas
Affordable Housing Project of the Year - Samarthya Group For Evolve By Samarthya
Most Popular Mall of the Year - The Phoenix Mills Ltd. For Palladium Ahmedabad
Design Project of the Year - Sangini Group For Sangini Evoq
Iconic Project of the Year - Swagat Group For Swagat Twin City High Street
Commercial Project of the Year - PSP Projects Ltd. For Surat Diamond Bourse And Pramukh Group For Pramukh Orbit
Plotted Development of the Year - Arvind SmartSpaces Limited For Arvind Highgrove
Hospitality Project of the Year - Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd. For Patang Hotel
Residential Complex of the Year - Prayosha Group For Prayosha Prime
Mid-Segment Project of the Year - Kavisha Group For Kavisha Aer And Sharanya Group For Sharanya Altura
Ultra Luxury-Lifestyle Project of the Year - Saanvi Nirman For Skydeck Seasons
Themed Project of the Year - Rajyash Group For Rajyash Regius AND
Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd. For NK Anantaya
Villa Project of the Year - Gruham Developers Pvt. Ltd. For Gruham Heritage
Best Selling Project of the Year - Samarthya Group For Samarthya Heights
Most Work-Friendly Office Space of the Year- Zade Infrabuild LLP For Z2
Luxury Project of the Year - Sangini Group For Sangini Vedanta And
Ratnaakar Group For Ratnaakar Pristine
Most Popular Project of the Year - Suvidha For INTERSTELLAR
Industrial/Warehousing Project of the Year - Contrans Logistic Pvt. Ltd. For Multi-Modal Logistics Park Pipavav
Mixed-Use Project of the Year - Ratnaakar Group For Ratnaakar Verte
Skyscraper of the Year - Rajyash Group For Royce One
Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space - Shaligram Group For Shaligram Felicity
Second Home Project of the Year - SR Group For The Lake Side
Redevelopment Project of the Year - Rajyash Group For Rajyash Reanand
Emerging Developer of the Year - Dholera Worldmark LLP
Developer of the Year – Residential - Sangini Group
Developer of the Year – Luxury - Ratnaakar Group
Developer of the Year – Commercial- Suvidha
Developer of the Year – Township - rvind SmartSpaces Limited
INTERIOR DESIGN AND ARCHITECT AWARDS
Interior Design Firm of the Year - PDC Architects
Category Architectural Design of the Year – Residential - Prashant Parmar Architect | Shayona Consultants For The Narrow House
Architectural Firm of the Year - PDC Architects
BRANDING & MARKETING AWARDS
Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida
Advertising Agency of the Year - Kagrecha's, A Real Estate Branding Agency
OOH Campaign of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida
Experiential Marketing Campaign of the Year - VR Surat For Christmas Carnival 2023
Innovative Marketing Concept of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida
PROPTECH & COWORKING AWARDS
PropTech Architectural Firm of the Year - DSP Design Associates
Proptech Construction Technology of the Year - digiQC
PropTech Realty Firm of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd.
Co-Working Start-up of the Year – Regional - Opulence COWO Pvt. Ltd
Co-working Leader of the Year – Regional - Yash Shah, Founder & CEO, The Address & Director, True Value Group
Co-Working Brand of the Year – Regional- The Address
LEADERSHIP AWARDS
Co-Working Young Achiever of the Year – Regional - Chirag Thakkar, Founder, Opulence COWO Pvt. Ltd
Co-Working Firm for Managed Spaces - The Address
CSR Excellence Award - VR Surat
Young Achiever of the Year Award - Neel Thakkar, Managing Director, Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Macho Sporto’s campaign with Sportskeeda gets over 12 mn engagements during IPL
The “Toing Craze”video and social campaign also reached over 41 million users during the same time period
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 11:51 AM | 3 min read
Macho Sporto partnered with Sportskeeda to leverage the immense popularity of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Together, they successfully captivated a wider audience and heightened brand awareness by spreading the electrifying "Toing Craze" during IPL.
The groundbreaking "Toing" campaign, reintroduced by Macho Sporto in 2021, centred around the bold and progressive concept of the female gaze. It showcased a confident and empowered young woman (Rashmika Mandanna) fearlessly expressing her attraction towards a man (Vicky Kaushal). Challenging traditional gender norms, the campaign celebrated the modern woman's confidence in making the first move, breaking patriarchal stereotypes.
With Sportskeeda's collaboration, the primary objective of the campaign was to ignite the "Toing Craze" among IPL enthusiasts and establish a strong connection with the target audience through captivating content. Macho Sporto amplified its brand presence and engaged with the key demographic of men aged 18-34, while also encouraging women to participate and share their special "Toing" moments from IPL and cricket.
To achieve the campaign objectives, Sportskeeda launched the "#MyToing” contest on its social media platforms, providing IPL fans an interactive platform to immerse themselves in the exhilarating "Toing Craze." The campaign employed a comprehensive 360-degree approach, utilising engaging video content, display ads, and interactive social media activations to amplify the contest and promote the Macho Sporto brand.
Throughout the campaign, captivating videos were produced and published daily, showcasing various aspects of the "Toing Craze." These videos featured enthralling "Toing Moments" captured through the News IP, interviews with cricketing experts sharing their memorable "Toing" experiences, and a special weekend edition of "SK Match ki Baat." Additionally, the campaign highlighted the match day experiences of the “#MyToing” contest winners and explored the vibrant atmosphere of the city through the "SK Squad" IP.
Complementing the video and display campaigns, Sportskeeda crafted ten compelling articles on its website, covering a range of IPL-related topics, including standout players and stylish cricketers. These articles seamlessly integrated brand hashtags, concluding with a clear call-to-action directing users to the Macho Sporto website.
To further augment the campaign's reach organically, over 100 influencers were activated, sharing their personal "Toing" moments from their favourite cricketers and matches, driving engagement for the #MyToing contest. The campaign also featured live commentary branding activities on the Sportskeeda website, enhancing user engagement through animated celebrations, tickers, and branded markers.
The campaign achieved remarkable results, with substantial reach, views, and engagement across multiple channels:
Video and Social Campaign:
Reach: 40 million+
Views: 15.5 million+
Engagement: Over 12.8 million
Influencer Activity:
Reach: 1.2 million+
Views: 1.36 million+
Engagement Rate: 1.5%
Display Properties:
Impressions: 11 million+
Clicks: 3,22,000+
Click-Through Rate (CTR): 2.70%
"The successful execution of the Macho Sporto 'Toing Craze' campaign exemplifies the power of leveraging IPL and cricket's popularity to promote and elevate brand awareness," stated Kanav Sud, Business Head- India, Sportskeeda. "Through our campaign for Macho Sporto, we have effectively connected the brand with their desired audience while delivering engaging content and experiences that resonate with fans."
"We are thrilled with the phenomenal results achieved through our partnership with Sportskeeda," expressed Sweta Jhunjhunwala, Head of Media and Ecommerce, J.G Hosiery Pvt Ltd). "The extensive reach, high engagement levels, and significant click-through rate are a testament to the effectiveness of our 'Toing Craze' campaign in connecting with our target audience and going beyond. The campaign was successful in leading to a substantial increase in brand awareness during this IPL season."
The promising collaboration between Sportskeeda and Macho Sporto has not only helped the athleisure brand in highlighting its brand messaging distinctly but also ushered in a new era of empowerment and inclusivity. It showcased the confidence and enthusiasm of women in breaking societal barriers that are gender-biased.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bigg Boss OTT gets over 40 crore video views in 2 weeks: JioCinema
The season is being telecast Live 24 hours and is available at no cost
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 11:37 AM | 1 min read
The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT, a digital-only version of the iconic show, in a span of just over 2 weeks since its launch on June 17 has become the most-streamed entertainment property in India with over 400 million (40 crore) video views, according to Jio Cinema.
The season is being telecast Live 24 hours and is available to all of India at no cost.
The show has generated over 4 Bn (400 crore) minutes of Watch Time across 35 Mn (3.5 crore) Viewers, according to the platform. The season has already broken records for the highest weekly votes ever for a contestant, surpassing the famous Season 13. A record 150 Million+ votes have already been registered in the first 2 weeks, JioCinema said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amul ‘utterly butterly’ ads by Sylvester d’Cunha were truly significant: Dr Shashi Tharoor
The Lok Sabha MP was speaking at an event organized by Pepper Creative Awards Trust to honour the ad legend
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
Lok Sabha MP Dr Shashi Tharoor recently delivered a virtual keynote address at a function organized by Pepper Creative Awards Trust, Cochin, to pay tribute to the advertising legend Sylvester d’Cunha. Shobha Tharoor, the first Amul baby also attended the meeting.
Dr Tharoor said the Amul campaign was the longest-running outdoor advertisement in India. It was not only inspiring and clever, but also remained topical with a lot of pun and humour. Tharoor recalled that Sylvester d’Cunha had rejected as many as 712 photos of babies before finalizing his own sister Shobha Tharoor as the first Amul Baby for the campaign, which was launched in black and white initially. When the agency changed the campaign to colour, his younger sister Smitha Tharoor replaced Shobha.
Shobha Tharoor recalled how she walked up to filmmaker Shyam Benegal who had photographed her for the first Amul campaign and introduced herself as the first Amul Baby. She said, “He was so excited and hugged me and took me to meet his wife.”
The programme conducted by Pepper Trust, organizers of South India’s largest advertising creative awards, was attended by leading media, production houses and advertising agencies in Kerala. K Venugopal, Chairman, G Sreenath, Secretary, R Madhava Menon, Treasurer, and trustees Dr T Vinay Kumar, U S Kutty, P K Natesh, Lakshman Varma, Rajeev Menon, Chitra Prakash, Sandeep Nayar and Anil James were present at the commemorative event.
B K Unnikrishnan, Vice President Asianet News, Vishnu Nagapally, AGM Marketing Mathrubhumi, were among those who delivered commemorative speeches on the occasion.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Champions4Change: Making charity go viral
Created by student Krishang Khandelwal, Champions4Change is a platform that has helped organise and host various fundraising events
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 7:56 PM | 4 min read
“We can’t help everyone but everyone can help someone.” This philosophy was the inspiration behind Champions4Change. Created by student Krishang Khandelwal, this platform strives to empower young people to make a change in their own communities.
The world is too big and complex for any of us to change it alone. But we can take the initial step towards changing the world by helping people in our immediate ecosystem, because when we change what we can, we end up changing the world while inspiring others.
Initially, the idea of helping others was incubated during the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) program in the summer of 2019 which helped provide a structure to this social cause. The idea was well received and helped Krishang to secure a 2nd prize of INR 30,000 to help him build on it along with his studies.
But as the concept was being developed, the Covid 19 Pandemic struck the world. It was during this time that Krishang and his parents went the extra mile to help their house help Reena Didi, and took her 10-year-old son, Manoranjan, under their guardianship and brought him from his village in West Bengal to their own home in Gurgaon.
Seeing the transformation and joy brought about in the lives of the mother-son duo, Krishang soon realised that there were many more such people in his immediate ecosystem who needed help and there were friends and family members willing to contribute but not knowing how to do so in an organised and transparent manner. Krishang cites this to be a great motivating factor in Champions4Changes pivot from a business idea to a social cause. Furthermore, it was a driving factor for him to make sure his platform succeeds since this would mean helping many more underpriviledged people secure a better future during and after the pandemic.
Having realised the need to give Champions4Change a better spread rather than just word-of-mouth publicity, Krishang used his spare time during the Covid lockdown to build his coding skills through coursework like Harvard CS50: Introduction to Computer Science, which he used to design the product and develop the website, Champions4change.org so that it becomes a fully functional, easy to use platform.
Since going live with the website, the platform has helped campaigners organise and host various fundraising events, including charity sports tournaments, birthday celebrations, and anniversary dinners where, instead of gifts, people donate money to a cause. “Together, these have raised tens of thousands of rupees for various charitable causes. Recently, Champions4Change helped to raise money for a social cause to help underprivileged kids under Nukkad Paathshaala by organising a soccer event with his school friends who donated to participate in this event. So, this helps make charity ‘enjoyable yet effortless’.”
Similarly, a wedding anniversary event was championed by Shubham to host a family dinner while raising money (instead of gifts) for his social cause. The money so collected using a payment gateway was then paid out to this charity and updates provided to all concerned.
Krishangs’s vision for Champions4Change is to make charity go viral. Just like the ice bucket challenge made charity fun while creating awareness about the cause, he would like the platform to create a ripple effect that starts with one champion and expands to friends, friends of friends, and beyond.
As far as tips for people who want to become champions for a social cause close to their heart or help the needy in their network, but don’t know where to begin, Krishang offers the following:
- Start with something that people are already excited about and want to do - for example, marathons or football matches. People want to take part in these, and making them a charitable event only adds to the motivation for people.
- Another way to make charity enjoyable is to turn your special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries into charitable events! Ask your friends to donate to your cause instead of buying you gifts for a more meaningful celebration.
- Recognize volunteers and donors. Tangible rewards such as shoutouts on your Instagram pages or recognition for their volunteering show people that you appreciate their contribution and give them further incentive to get involved.
Whether it’s your gardener who needs help buying health insurance or your driver who needs funds to send his child to a better school or raise money for a bigger social or environmental cause, these can all be championed by you to help make a difference in your community, one person at a time.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hindi news channel India Daily Live to be launched on July 3, 2023
The channel is led by Sr. journalist Shamsher Singh
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 2, 2023 6:22 PM | 1 min read
The new Hindi national news channel India Daily Live is all set to be launched on July 3, 2023.
The channel is led by Sr. journalist Shamsher Singh. He has earlier been part of the launch of channels like Republic Bharat and Zee Hindustan.
Seasoned journalist Mihir Ranjan has joined India Daily team as Consulting Editor. Also, Neeraj Kumar Singh has joined the channel as output editor. Prior to this, he was the Output Editor at Zee Media, while Vivek Prakash has been roped in as the Input Editor of the channel.
The channel’s team also features some of the known names from the anchoring world like Pratyush Khare, Vivek Shandilya and Aditi Awasthi to name a few.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube