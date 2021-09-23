Rishabh Pant roped in as brand ambassador for 90+ My Tuition app

Edtech start-up 90+ My Tuition App, announced that it has signed Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as its national brand ambassador. This association will build a strong brand resonance and top-of-the-mind recall for the start-up among its potential customers – students and parents. In continuance of his association with 90+, the textbook–oriented digital tuition app, Rishabh launched the CBSE syllabus all over India.

The partnership comes at an opportune time when the start-up is in a business expansion mode across key cities in India. Recently, the start-up has secured USD 5 million investment in a Series A round for market expansion, brand building, and new product development.

“We are thrilled to have Rishabh Pant on board. He is the rising star of cricket and personifies grit, determination, and hard work, qualities that we would like to inculcate in all the students using our app. Our association with Rishabh would enhance our brand’s awareness among millions of school-going young cricketers and our potential customers across the country. As cricket unites India, our CBSE syllabus launched by Rishabh will provide a unifying experience to the students on our App”, said Co-founder and CEO of 90+ My Tuition App, Smijay Gokuldasan.

“I look forward to my journey with 90+ My Tuition App. I love the products they have come up with for school students. I wish I had an app like 90+ My Tuition App during my school days. It would have made studying math and science so much more fun. With the launch of the CBSE syllabus, the learning curve of the students on the App will be further enriched”, said Rishabh Pant.

90+ My Tuition app provides digital tuition to 8th-12th standard students of CBSE and State education boards. Learners get to learn concepts of Math and Science using animated content and can assess their learnings through self-verifiable evaluation tests available on the app. The app also helps parents track the progress of their child using the ‘Parents Corner’ feature available on the app. Students can download videos and play later without the use of the internet.

