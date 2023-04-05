T.A.C partners with MAD to empower girl child education across India
Under this new collaboration, a portion of T.A.C's sales proceeds will be allocated to support special projects focusing on girl child education
The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C) has announced a strategic partnership with Make a Difference (MAD), a leading not for profit organization, to support girl child education in India.
T.A.C has a long-standing commitment to social justice, empowering women, and uplifting local communities in remote areas. Through this partnership with MAD, T.A.C aims to shape the future of the country by investing in girl child education.
Sharing her personal connection to the cause, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C Shreedha Singh said, “I've had humble beginnings, and had it not been for my mother's undeterred grit to educate me even at the cost of making personal and financial sacrifices, I wouldn't have been here. Promoting education among the girl child not only fosters an equitable future but also reduces the chances of social injustice faced by women due to financial dependence.”
Founder of T.A.C Param Bhargava said, “We are excited to partner with MAD to advance our shared vision of providing quality education to the girl child. We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their background; with this partnership, we can work towards ensuring that more girls have access to quality education for a better future of society.”
Under this new collaboration, a portion of T.A.C's sales proceeds will be allocated to support special projects focusing on girl child education throughout the year. T.A.C customers will be Internal & Confidential, intended for served recipients only. made aware of every development and contribution made towards the betterment of the shelter homes. Additionally, the partnership opens volunteering opportunities for all T.A.C employees, providing industry exposure for the children and fostering a strong connection between the kids, the company, and team members.
Commenting on the collaboration, Founder and CEO of Make a Difference Jithin Nedumala said, “We are truly excited to collaborate with The Ayurveda Co. as it will enable us to empower the girl children we work with. What makes this even more special is that Shreedha has volunteered with Make a Difference. She has seen the need for our work and the impact all the volunteers create weekly. I am confident that a socially conscious brand like The Ayurveda Co. will grow and help MAD reach more children and change their lives.”
Sensodyne asks Indians to ‘BeSensitiveToOralHealth’
The brand has taken various initiatives around ‘World Oral Health Day’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Sensodyne has initiated a campaign from 13th – 31st March 2023 to celebrate ‘World Oral Health Day’. The campaign ‘BeSensitiveToOralHealth’ was initiated to educate the consumers about the need for proactive oral care and to enable them a basic dental consultation.
Team Sensodyne has planned approximately 500 dental camps to create awareness about basics of dental hygiene and oral care in 70 cities in all four regions of India, targeting around 5,000 patients. Also, in partnership with over 100 dental colleges and approximately 3000 dental clinics in 85 cities, Sensodyne has planned free dentist consultations for around 1 Lakh + consumers across India. In partnership with Practo, team Sensodyne is targeting to provided free dental consultations to almost 30,000 people.
Commenting on the success of the campaign, Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing– Oral Care, India Sub-continent Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) said, "Sensodyne has been a trusted brand in India for more than a decade now, known for its approach of driving condition education among consumers. This World Oral Health Day, our mission was to educate people about the need for a better oral health, thus improving their quality of life. While we have become sensitive to our overall health, we still ignore oral health and hygiene which is a critical part of our overall health. Through this campaign, we were able to encourage people to take charge of their oral health & hygiene.”
Bhawna Sikka, Category Head – Oral Healthcare–Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) also expressed her excitement on the success of the campaign and said, "We believe that everyone deserves to have access to good oral care, and hence with 'BeSensitiveToOralHealth' campaign, we succeeded in empowering Indians with the right knowledge and solutions to take better care of their oral health and providing them access to dental consultation. These initiatives are a reflection of our commitment to improving oral health outcomes and creating awareness about the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene."
Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2020-21 & 2022 is back
Kamal Hassan, Surya, Aishwarya Rai, A.R Rahman bag awards
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 1:53 PM | 4 min read
2022 - Natchathiram Nagargiradhu
2022 - Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi
2022 - Kamal Haasan for Vikram
2022 - Sai Pallavi for Gargi
2022 - Kaali Venkat, Gargi
2022 - Geetha Kailasam, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu
2022 Hariharan Raju and Gautham Ramachandran for Gargi
2022 -Thamizharasan Pachamuthu for Nenjuku Needhi
2022 - Yogi Babu Love, Today
2022 - Ravi Varman, Ponniyin Selvan: I
2022 - Pradeep E. Ragav, Love Today
2022 - Thotta Tharani, Ponniyin Selvan: I
2022 - A. R. Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan: I, Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu & Cobra
2022 - A. R. Rahman For the song "Marakkuma Nenjam" from Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu
2022 - Madhushree, For the song "Mallipoo" from Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu
2022 Vivek for the song Anbare from Gulugulu and Sanda Veerachi from Gattagusthi
2022 - Eka Lakhani, Ponniyin Selvan: I
Adani Group refutes The Ken’s claims regarding repayment of loans against shares
Adani Group CFO, Jugeshinder Robbie Singh, criticised the digital publication for its deliberate misrepresentation
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
Adani Group has refuted The Ken’s recent claims regarding repayment of loans against shares.
On Tuesday, Adani Group CFO, Jugeshinder Robbie Singh, criticised the digital publication for its deliberate misrepresentation.
"Deliberate misrepresentation ( and if i speculate out right lies) of @TheKenWeb ( @SudzzBTS an @nimishshp) they know that relevant exchanges will update end of quarter. The deliberate subterfuge will be clear to all once exchanges update the data post end of quarter,"tweeted the company CFO.
In its latest article, The Ken had cited Adani group's regulatory filings and claimed the company of not paying a significant portion of the promoters' shares.
“Regulatory filings examined by The Ken show that banks have not yet released a large portion of its promoters’ shares, as they should have if the loans had indeed been completely repaid. As per Indian laws, disclosures on the release of shares need to be filed with stock exchanges by lenders within two working days, and by promoters within seven working days. But neither the Adani Group nor the lenders have made these disclosures to stock exchanges," Adani group quoted the Ken's article in its release.
Debunking the claims made in the article, the company clarified that all the pledged shares have been released subsequent to prepayments.
“As per the present rules, any share pledge or release is automatically reported by system driven disclosure (SDD) mechanism of the depository participant, and no separate filing is required to be made" said the company in its release.
Big Bang Awards 2022: Mindshare & Wavemaker among big winners
Mondelez India was the client of the year
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 25, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
At the recently held Big Bang Awards 2022, organised by The Advertising Club Bangalore, Mindshare India was named the Digital Agency of the Year and Wavemaker won the Media Agency of the Year. Mondelez India was the client of the year. The Creative Agency of the Year award went to Maitri Advertising Works. Pink Lemonade was the Design Agency of the Year.
The awards for Excellence in Creative, Design, Media, Digital and Marketing were announced on March 22.
“We received over 800 entries from 51 agencies and 8 clients, from all over India. We decided to move away from the traditional venue for the event and do something completely different and we are delighted with the participation for the awards night themed “Finding the Balance,” said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore.
The Big Bang awards were open to all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity.
The high-power jury comprised of eminent advertising, media and marketing professionals, people drawn from across the country and the APAC region. The Big Bang Awards for Excellence will celebrate market winning campaigns covering various facets of brand and marketing strategy in the ‘phygital” world and will honour the innovative work being done by Brands, Creative, Media and Digital agencies.
Ashish Kaul chosen as Jury for Promax Awards
Kaul has spent 29 years in the global media and entertainment industry
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 2:08 PM | 2 min read
Promax Awards, the iconic global association for media and entertainment industry, has chosen media veteran Ashish Kaul as a coveted jury member for Promax India Regional Awards 2023.
The association represents more than 10,000 companies and individuals at every major media organization, marketing agency and research company.
Promax International/BPME (branded as Promax) sponsors awards competitions at the global level, as well as in North America, Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Africa, Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand.
There is also a competition at the local level in the United States and Canada.
The award categories include network TV, TV stations, cable networks, cable systems, network radio, radio stations, syndication distributors and interactive media.
Ashish Kaul has spent 29 years in the global media and entertainment industry and served as a business leader across global organisations. He was Group President (Corporate Brand Development), Zee Network & Essel Group, Group CEO News 24, Business Head Bajaj Herbals, Business Head Hi Duma Group, CEO Prakash Jha Films among other conglomerates.
He is also a best-selling author of critically acclaimed books on women of Kashmir including Didda-The Warrior Queen of Kashmir released by Amitabh Bachchan.
Winners in the past have included FX Networks, Showtime, Red Bee Media, HBO, A&E Networks, 4Creative, Les Télécréateurs Paris, Rogers Media and Bell Media Agency.
The Promax Global Excellence and North America Awards are handed out each year at Promax’s annual conference.
The conference in June is typically held in Los Angeles at the JW Marriott at LA live or New York at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel.
The Promax Awards at Station Summit honouring local station marketing are handed out in late June at the annual Promax Station Summit event at the Mirage in Las Vegas.
Design Doyens meet corporate honchos at BW Businessworld Future of Design
BW Businessworld is back with the fourth edition of the BW Future of Design Summit and Awards on 6 April 2023 in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 2:32 PM | 2 min read
Connect, Create, and Innovate with Ajay Jain, Head of Global Design Strategy, Tata Motors, Darshan Gandhi, Global Head of Design, Godrej, Pallavi Utagi, Founder & CEO, SuperBottoms, Pernia Qureshi, Creative Director, Saritoria, Gautam Sinha, Founder & Creative Director, Nappa Dori, Sonali Rastogi, Co-Founding Partner, Morphogenesis, Rahul Kadri, Partner & Principal Architect, IMK Architects, Akshat Bhatt, Principal Architect, Architecture Discipline, Anuj Sharma, Founder, Button Masala, Rahul Vohra, Actor, Himani Dehlvi, Costume Designer, Amit Khanna, Design Principal, AKDA, Pearl Uppal, Founder & Creative Director, Talking Threads, Siddharth Das, Founder, Siddharth Das Studio, Pradyumna Vyas, Former Director, National Institute of Design & Board of Member, World Design Organization and many more at the Future of Design Summit & Awards.
BW Businessworld is back with the fourth edition of the BW Future of Design Summit and Awards on 6 April 2023 in Mumbai at the Four Seasons Hotel.
This year the conference focuses on regenerative design. Thought leaders are emphasizing the regeneration of our economies and societies. The summit brings together design thinkers from across industries to discuss the focus on regenerative design.
The day-long conference will see design thinkers from across sectors highlighting examples of design done right. In addition to talks and presentations, the audience will be invited to immerse themselves in workshops and masterclasses. Anuj Sharma of Button Masala will lead a workshop on an innovative method of creating clothing. The Isha Foundation will conduct a session on meditation and design for well-being. From calm to high energy, the audience can look forward to a performance by The Dharavi Dream Project.
The day will close with the much-anticipated jury-led design awards. “The awards recognize and felicitate the best prototype and finished designs by designers, architects, innovators, and businesses. This exclusive event curated by us will cater to products from across industries that touch human lives and make them future-ready” says, Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief, of BW Businessworld.
For more information please visit the event site. The Future of Design Summit & Awards 2023.
BW Wellbeing World announces 2nd edition of Better Life campaign
The event will take place on 5th April in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 2:23 PM | 2 min read
BW Wellbeing World is excited to announce the 2nd edition of their annual conclave, an extraordinary experience for everyone who's passionate about wellbeing. The event will take place on 5th April, at Four Seasons Hotel, Worli, Mumbai.
This year's event theme is "Holistic Approach Towards a Better Life." BW Wellbeing World believes that wellbeing is not just about physical fitness, but also about mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. To deliver insights on this, BW Wellbeing World has curated an exciting line-up of speakers who are experts in the fields of immunity, mental wellbeing, harmony & abundance, physical fitness and technology.
The line-up of speakers includes holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, global leading holistic health guru and corporate life coach Dr. Mickey Mehta, celebrity master Pilates instructor and Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image founder Yasmin Karachiwala, angel investor and wellness enthusiast Mira Kapoor, bestselling author and yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi, President of Divine Shakti Foundation Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati PhD., Buddhist teacher and spiritual speaker His Eminence the 8th Choekyong Palga Rinpoche of Ladakh, fitness and nutritional scientist and Food Darzee co-founder Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, CEO of Prime Land Promoters & Builders Sumit Singla, Director of Fortis National Mental Health Program Dr. Samir Parikh, Founder & Chairperson of Dr. Batra's Healthcare Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder & CEO of Leena Gupta Inc Leena Gupta, Managing Director of Daivik Moringa Devika Bajaj, Cancer, Nutritional & Mental Health Therapist Rachna Chhachhi, and lifestyle chef, India's Cultural Ambassador, and Tedx Speaker Chef Amrita Raichand.
In addition to the conference, the event will also feature the launch of two prestigious awards: BW Wellbeing 30under30 Awards and BW Wellbeing Person of the Year, and the 2nd edition of BW Wellbeing 40under40 Awards. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore and browse various wellbeing products, pick up their favorite books and get a signed copy, and indulge in a delicious spread of meals.
