T.A.C raises Rs 100 cr in Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures
The funds raised will be used to expand the brand’s offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development
T.A.C - The Ayurveda Co. has raised Rs 100 crore in its Series A funding round from consumer VC fund, Sixth Sense Ventures. The round also saw participation from actress Kajal Agarwal, other start-up founders and venture debt funds.
The funds raised will be used to expand offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around Ayurveda and T.A.C in the ecosystem. T.A.C plans to integrate and automate Dosha Consultation-based personalized skin, hair and wellness routines.
Param Bhargava, Founder, The Ayurveda Co., said, "T.A.C enjoys a robust online community with Ayurveda at the heart of it. Indians (& humans at large) rely on experiential and assisted purchases for their skin, health & wellness needs. At the cusp of aspiration, affordability & accessibility, within six months, T.A.C has shown stellar retail seeding, expansion & growth pan India."
Shreedha Singh, Co-founder & CEO added, "This Series A funding is a significant milestone for T.A.C and will enable the company to further its mission of bringing Ayurvedic wellness to a wider audience, especially Millennials & Gen Z to make Ayurveda mainstream. We are very excited to have Sixth Sense Ventures onboard, with their expertise in the consumer space, T.A.C is poised to be the Most Loved Ayurveda brand in the years ahead."
Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO Sixth Sense Ventures said, “Though there is a huge clutter of digital-first BPC brands, only a handful have been able to get shelf space in the offline world, where ~90% of the market still resides. GT presence is critical to drive real scale for any consumer brand. Having moved offline early, establishing distribution across offline retail formats and geographies, T.A.C is garnering shelf space in areas dominated by incumbents to become an omnichannel BPC brand. Furthermore, with rapid evolution of consumer preferences towards natural, and now Ayurveda-driven, T.A.C is addressing this with affordable pricing and accessibility across all TGs. Thrilled to partner with the super passionate and determined duo, Param and Shreedha to realise their vision.”
WPL: Dream11 partners with Mumbai Indians
Dream11 has also partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 7:14 PM | 2 min read
Dream11, a fantasy sports platform, today announced its partnership with WPL Mumbai Indians (MI). To support the cause and celebrate the new alliance between Dream11 and MI around International Women’s Day, the Captain of MI and the India Women’s National Cricket Team, Harmanpreet Kaur, and ace cricketers Heather Graham and Yastika Bhatia from MI, visited Dream Sports headquarters in Mumbai.
Commenting on the partnership, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer at Dream Sports, said, “Marquee women-centric leagues like WPL will accelerate the growth of women’s cricket. At Dream11, we are focused on enabling the sports ecosystem and our decision to become the official partners of the WPL, and Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Teams, are testament to this commitment. We are honoured to support the BCCI in their endeavours and believe our partnership is another step towards making sports better for India.”
Echoing similar sentiments, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are delighted to partner with Dream11 and believe this association will strengthen viewership and patronage for women's cricket in India. We look forward to innovative experiences for the fans via this partnership and delivering value to Dream11 through this collaboration.”
Dream11 has also partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL. The brand continues to encourage female cricket fans across India to engage with the sport by providing a trusted fantasy cricket experience for all ICC and BCCI events that include T20 matches, World Cup and Test matches across major Women, Men, Junior and Qualifier events. In 2020, Dream11 was the official partner of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge and has also been associated with ace batter Jemimah Rodrigues since 2021.
Targeting as per the cohort is the marketing mantra for Myntra now: Sunder Balasubramanian
In an exclusive chat with exchange4media, Sunder Balasubramanian, the new Chief Marketing Officer of Myntra, spoke about the platform's marketing strategies, & more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 10, 2023 6:53 PM | 8 min read
The online shopping industry has grown tremendously in the last few years especially fuelled by the pandemic when people had no other option but to order online. One of the many segments that grew at a large scale is the fashion & beauty sector, with many brands, e-commerce platforms and D2C platform entering the business. It’s interesting to see how these platforms are leveraging influencers and using them to their fullest potential. Myntra, being a new-age fashion platform, has also used the tool extensively.
Sunder Balasubramaniam, the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer spoke to us exclusively about what is the brand up to, the marketing strategies as well as how they are keeping up with various cohorts in a diverse country like India.
Excerpts from the interview -
How are you cutting through the clutter with the emergence of D2C brands?
The larger role that we are trying to play is to democratize fashion for consumers and one part of that is how you enable more consumers to be able to buy branded fashion versus unbranded fashion. In that larger journey, we believe that the more players will come, the more it will be beneficial for the consumers.
We have been looking at different consumer cohorts and understand what they need from fashion and provide them consistently
You involve a lot of influencers, and there is a lot of conversation on influencers losing their credibility. How do you leverage this kind of marketing and keeping the credibility intact?
The consumers seek authenticity from brands as well as the platform and that authenticity translates in different ways, one of which is celebrity endorsement as they want to know what their favorite movie stars are wearing and that is their inspiration for fashion. Some other customers get their sense of inspiration from influencers that they follow on social media. So it depends upon the cohort and we would utilize the respective ones. The role influencer play in social commerce is to aid shoppers. We have seen our traffic per live session continuously increase over the months and this is how we utilize influencers on our platform.
There is a lot of conversation about marketers not being able to understand the Gen Z cohort, what is your mantra to stay relevant for them?
I think as a marketer we go through this with every cohort. When millennials got defined, we had a similar situation about how we really understand them. As a cohort, Gen Z will continue to play an important role across all brands of all sizes. They are a cohort that are more uniform across the world and it is important to tap them, they are a quote for exceedingly fluid. While they may be rooted in India, they have an eye out on what's happening around the world so it's very important to tap into that aspiration of theirs.
Over the years what we have seen is that as long as you keep understanding their different needs and wants and you're able to vary that with the service that you provide it's the match made in heaven. A very strong part of our business comes from the Gen Z cohort, this is a cohort that is normally not very sticky, they flirt with their choices so we have been fortunate that they are sticking with us. The cohort looks for authenticity and I think that's where our social commerce please comes in, able to offer that authenticity without being very pushy, they relate to it and they find value in it.
Myntra has been doing a lot of association with celebrities, how are you going to leverage more with this?
It has been only three months since I joined and it’s been a big learning for me as it's the category that demands and requires a lot. When you ask people and consumers how they make their fashion choice, a very interesting start is what my favorite celebrities wear and what brands are they associated with. I can't see celebrities, and the category link is as stronger as it is for fashion where the consumers are looking for celebrities.
And that's why we are using celebrities to bring out those stories for us with this new campaign 'be extraordinary everyday'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3L19mqT7xCE&ab_channel=Myntra
What are the three main marketing strategies that Myntra is going to use?
The marketing mantra is to always be in sync with what the consumer is doing. One of the other things that we do is tap into trends be it on social media or commerce. I really believe that commerce and content as a large bucket are going to be the future for both from a fashion perspective or even otherwise. One of the strategies that Myntra uses is to continue to
unlock more different growth opportunities. One example is the about daily fashion where people look out for looking stylish every day. Another example of this growth opportunity is workwear which has increased, there is a much more increase in casual work wear and that's where we are seeing 100% growth.
Since tier 2 and 3 cities are becoming deeper pocket business regions, how are you going to capitalize on them?
For Myntra, we have always had a very broad-based approach for consumer cohorts across the country. We get more than 45% of our big and important junk from tier 2 and 3 cities.
It gets customized to what each of them is looking out for when we go out targeting consumers from the cohorts. For example, the influencer that I use for Gen Z is probably different from what I use for ethnics versus what is used for South versus what is used for North. So we customize it as per the cohort. And this is what helps us get the loyalty and engagement that we have.
What are the new innovations that you are coming up with?
An important part of a customer's journey is to be able to aid discovery. Technology is helping and making the shopping process simpler for consumers. We have a sizing algorithm as well as an AI-based skin analyzer for consumers. We are working towards more technology in the future.
How can brands make sure that they are not coming across as forced on occasions like Women’s day?
There are many occasions in the country as well as festivals and these occasions become points of consumption which a lot of brands ride on and there is a commercial angle to it. I think from a longer-term perspective the world lens I use, are these opportunities for the brand to be truly more inclusive. If that is something you can leverage and provide and become a brand I think a brand can become better and serves a better purpose. Let's take an example, Women's day is not about making one brand video for that day it's about through the year how can you make sure that as an audience men, women and all kinds of cohorts that we have in this country are inclusive in the brand offering. If that is the larger piece you do, then on specific occasions you can go out and put the brand video and what you want to do.
As a brand builder, I would take the lesson of inclusivity and build that as the philosophy of the brand.
What is going to be the media mix of the brand?
It goes back to the consumer cohort which will allow you as a brand to make an impact on the target audience there are certain cohorts in the country where the TV will make more sense, whereas there a certain specific part where digital will make more sense. It boils down to who are you reaching and therefore that automatically helps you to make the choice. If a brand is unprepared about who they are going after, it becomes a question of grappling with A versus B but when there is clarity of this the brand is able to provide a solution for them and it is quite a sample to break down the medium that we need to use to reach to the consumers.
We use different channels like TV, influencers, commerce, and notifications on our app to cater to different consumer cohorts. For example, with Gen Z, I will use digital more and in digital also you can break it down to influences versus push videos.
Mother Dairy shares customized wishes for Holi
The dairy brand partnered with mCanvas to create an engaging ad and share a personalised Holi greeting
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 1:45 PM | 4 min read
Mother Dairy wanted to create a unique experience for the audience on the auspicious occasion of Holi and focused on their sweets’ portfolio. The dairy giant partnered with mCanvas to encourage people to opt for Mother Dairy sweets and add joy to their festive celebrations.
With the tagline ‘Khaas Mithai Har Pal Ke Liye’, the mobile campaign encouraged users to bond over their favourite mithai from Mother Dairy. Users could share a personalized Holi wish with friends and family through IM for the festival of colour.
The Mother Dairy Sweets Holi campaign targeted 28- 40-year-old males and females from the Delhi NCR region, who are culturally driven yet modern, urban inhabitants with active social lives. The challenge was to grab their attention to engage with the ad and buy their favourite sweet from Mother Dairy.
To make this an engaging experience for users, the mobile campaign leveraged Augmented Reality (AR), face detection technology, tap functionality and instant message (IM) shareability, to ‘share a special treat with every moment’, this Holi.
Commenting on the campaign, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy said, “The objective behind this campaign was simple – enable tech to engage and connect with today’s consumer and make our sweets synonymous to festivities. The simple narrative of ‘Khaas Mithai Har Pal Ke Liye’ was thus developed. With this campaign, we wanted to encourage our users to opt for our packaged sweets this Holi. We incorporated tech innovations for users to interact with the ad, and message shareability to spread the word with a customized Holi greeting. We’re thankful to mCanvas for an engaging Holi campaign and spreading awareness amongst our audience.”
The Holi ad campaign took users on an AR journey, with elements like water guns and colours, for an immersive experience. After users gave access to their mobile front camera, the ad used face detection sensors to place bright Holi colours on the user’s face for a festive feel. Below this, users could browse a range of sweets by Mother Dairy using the arrow keys.
Users could choose their favourite mithai and tap to capture their festive moment. Once done, a greeting card showed users’ face with Holi colours, their fav mithai and a Happy Holi wish, ‘adding sweetness to the festival of colours’. Users could save the picture and go to the next screen; or they could re-take their festive click.
After saving their picture, the closing screen showed the tagline: ‘Khaas Mithaai Har Pal Ke Liye’, and 2 CTAs. By tapping the CTA: BUY NOW, users were directed to a landing page where they could buy their favourite sweets for Holi.
On tapping the CTA: SHARE, users could send their customized festive pics and a Holi wish to friends and family on IM. The recipient could click on the link in the message to visit the brand’s microsite for more ‘Mithaas.’ This also helped spread awareness among potential consumers about Mother Dairy’s sweets.
Mother Dairy’s Holi campaign reached over 8.6 million users of their targeted audience. Overall, the campaign achieved 1.2% engagement rate, which is 6 times above the industry standard. The ad kept users engaged for 14 seconds on average, with the festive mobile experience.
Rishi Sharma, Senior VP at mCanvas concluded, “We wanted to communicate the key message of Mother Dairy’s campaign for Holi, with an innovative & immersive mobile experience. We leveraged AR, the phone camera, face detection sensors and tap features, along with message shareability, to not only build brand awareness but also reinforce the key message of Mother Dairy for Holi. These innovations resulted in a CTR of 1.2% and consumers spent more than 13 seconds on the ad. A not-so-simple idea, turned into an interactive experience.”
Mia by Tanishq partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s woman team
The jewellery brand has come on board as the principal sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 1:11 PM | 2 min read
Mia by Tanishq is partnering with Royal Challengers Bangalore's first all-women team as their principal sponsor.
After a successful collaboration with Indian Olympic women athletes last season, the jewellery brand is strengthening its long-standing commitment to encourage and support women in sports with cricket, the sport that resides in every Indian’s heart.
Speaking about the association, Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq said, "Our association with RCB women's team is a matter of great pride. Mia celebrates the modern woman achiever, who is fiercely independent, liberated, unapologetic about her choices, exuberates confidence, is a go-getter, and whose aura lights up everyone's lives. All the women players are trailblazers and each one of them is independent, a dreamer, an achiever, and self-expressive - they espouse everything that a Mia woman is.
The association has brought in perfect synergy as Mia is a brand for the contemporary Indian woman who believes in realizing her dreams and that she is limited only by her vision which is exactly what our athletes believe in."
Speaking on the occasion Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of RCB, said, “RCB is thrilled to partner with Mia by Tanishq, a brand that fits perfectly with our vision on the WPL franchise and how we wish to scale our marketing program with the help of like-minded partners. We look to build on the integrated marketing & communication plan from this season to a longer-term partnership.”
Janhvi Kapoor to represent RENÉE Cosmetics' perfume range
The homegrown cosmetic brand has released three fragrances in the premium category
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Janhvi Kapoor expressed her thoughts on the association, "I enjoyed working with RENÉE. They have set a high standard for innovation and product quality, their products are impressive, and I wish. them all the best as they continue to create unique and luxurious fragrances."
Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-founder and Director of RENÉE Cosmetics, further added, “It's amazing to have Janhvi as the face of our fragrance category. Her infectious energy and effervescence appeal to our audiences, and I am sure that her popularity will garner all the more adulation from our
consumers."
Mumbai Indians unveils playing kit for IPL 2023
The new jersey has been conceptualized by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 11:24 AM | 2 min read
Mumbai Indians has unveiled its official playing kit for the upcoming (2023) season of the Indian Premier League.
Conceptualized by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil, the new jersey captures the essence of Mumbai in the iconic blue and gold colours.
The official collection (Match and Training jersey) will be available for sale from March 10 exclusively on MI Shop for the first 7 days from launch and then available across multiple platforms.
The MI Paltan will be in for a bigger treat this time around, with one of its kind customisation features being made available for fans, where they can personalise their jerseys with their names and a number of their choice.
Speaking on the unveiling, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson, said, “Our team jersey is a reflection of the ethos of Mumbai Indians. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have been home to many aspirations which have emerged as inspiring stories. This is synonymous to the spirit of Mumbai which opens its arms with opportunities to every individual who dreams and believes in his future. We look forward to stepping onto the field with the support and passion of our fans as we don this jersey.”
Shantanu and Nikhil said, “Amidst the hustles and blinding glamour of the city, there lies a dream. A dream so strong that drives a culture forward. Millions commuting from comfort to the brink of breakdowns that eventually converts their saw dust aspirations to flickering gold. A city surrounded by depth of Arabian Sea and heights of human aspirations that reportedly never sleeps. If India was a poet, Mumbai is the verse that makes it a legend with each dreamer contributing syllables weaving in a beautiful poetry.
This year’s MI jersey celebrates that dream. Carefully picking elements almost synonymous to the city like the famous Kaali Peeli ride, Sea link, a skyline that makes people gaze in awe for hours and the spirit to continue expanding our goals. Bringing in the euphoria of Street into prints, the gold line navigates its path on jersey like every dreamer who zig zags in the city running behind dreams, eventually meeting their best selves.”
Rising AdEx: What’s making advertisers look South?
Industry players say there has been a shift towards regional marketing and the south market has been attracting a large chunk of ad spends
By Nilanjana Basu | Mar 10, 2023 9:51 AM | 5 min read
A growing appetite for consumer goods and services among the southern states of India is translating into a rise in advertising expenditure too, say marketers and brand managers. A lot of attention is being paid towards branching out the media mix, trying to target each state with regional media campaigns.
According to Dentsu’s Amplifi, until the Covid-imposed lockdown, the South market contributed to a little less than 30 per cent of the AdEx, but now it has is almost close to 30-35 per cent. Sujata Dwibedy, Chief Investment Officer of Amplifi India, says that in 2023-2024, the south ad spends should clock almost 35 per cent of the AdEx. “This should be on the back of not only TV but also digital, including the growing OTT/video, gaming and social ad spends, and print.”
Sujata put forward evidence for the pull that southern publications and digital platforms have over marketers. “The story is quite clear when we study the inventory fills across not only the top channels in these markets but also the 2nd and 3rd ranking channels. Even in Print, the Southern regional publications bounced back the fastest, and each of these markets has its lead publications. The importance is evident from the fact that even on IPL, they now have individual states’ language, and for any creative, South creatives are not merely dubbed, but a different creative is made. South also has an excellent digital presence. In fact, digital consumption of news in the languages of the South scaled up much before Hindi news started getting consumed on digital platforms.”
Meanwhile, Dinesh Singh Rathore, CEO, Madison Media Omega, says there has been a 29 per cent increase in south AdEx in 2021 over 2020 and a further 13 per cent increase in 2022 over 2021. Growth projections, according to him, for 2023 stands at 15 per cent.
Baggry’s and Arrow, two of the national brands with a significant base in the south market, say they expect a significant uptick in ad expenditure in the South.
Arrow’s Head of Marketing, Soumali Chakraborty, shares, “Southern states have been an important part of our overall brand plan. So, essentially when we look at these states, we tend to be quite tactical hence there is a fair amount of insistence on increasing the footprint on a yearly basis. In addition to this, there is a prominent emphasis that the brand positions for Southern states which comes in two categories. One is to channel brand awareness through campaigns that are encapsulated in pan India. Secondly, we aim to be more tactical wherein we look at a number of factors - mainly sites on hire, outdoor hoardings, local influencers, etc. - so there is definitely a local angle towards our activities and that is where we incorporate a prominent part of the budget.”
“We definitely anticipate an uptick since the virtue of these markets is becoming stronger and more relevant. Secondly, there is a significant increase in the number of stores opening up, which will only grow, in proportion,” she adds.
Baggry’s spokesperson believes scaling up digital in South is the best way to move forward. “We have upscaled our digital-first approach over the years (from the traditional advertising approach), which has largely been driven by mediums of print and Out Of Home along with additional work on the point of sale. In the past, we have also explored different TV markets in the southern regions, such as Kerala. From a futuristic point of view, given the data-driven approach of digitalization, it is the best medium to reach a wide spread of segments and is the most effective way to target consumers from different walks of life.”
Distribution by states
Dinesh Rathore from Madison Media Omega says Print ad spends have been the strongest and breaks down the contribution towards ad expenditure state-wise in the South. "Print adex is very strong in southern states due to very strong local retail market. AP & TN are the larger states with contribution close to 30-32% each followed by Karnataka @25 % and Kerala is the smallest with 12% contribution."
Dentsu’s Amplifi India provides a subtle breakdown of how the ad expenditure is distributed among the five states. “The AdEx distribution clearly depends on the Products’ availability and distribution. Tamil Nadu is a high priority across most of the advertisers almost 10-14% of the share, followed by Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, then Karnataka, and then Kerala. Between Karnataka and Kerala, the ranks might interchange depending on the advertisers/products. In terms of numbers, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh markets are quite stable when it comes to media deliveries. Kerala has a unique monopolistic situation with the lead channel being way ahead of the others. Earlier Kerala used to be less than 4% of the AdEx, but it has gained a lot of momentum now. Also, since the size of the market is small, the deviations also tend to be high. Karnataka has a huge spill from Tamil Nadu and has quite a reputation for having fluctuations. However, each of the Southern markets has now carved a niche and has started becoming a priority for advertisers.”
He also adds on to say, “Advertisers are moving Southwards, for better ROI. Tamil Nadu was already quite an important market for most advertisers, now the others have also gradually become critical.”
