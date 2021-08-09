upGrad raises $185M from Temasek, IFC & IIFL

The company is in advanced talks for $400 million fundraise at a valuation of $4 billion, suggested recent reports

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 3:00 PM
upGrad

upGrad, Asia’s higher edtech major, has turned a unicorn as it closes a series of raises from Temasek, IFC (International Finance Corporation, a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group), and IIFL. It has raised a total of USD 185 Million at a value of USD 1.2 Billion.

“We are very focussed on our path to being in the top 3-5 companies globally in EdTech and serving the 1 Billion workforce across the age group of 18 to 60 years. We are pleased with the investor interest ever since we opened up for a fundraise, and had our maiden raise from Temasek, followed by IFC and IIFL in the last 60 days. We will announce further updates on M&As, and unlocking value as they unfold.  Yes, the last value was at USD 1.2 Billion, but as I keep saying, we are not a fan of the tag name unicorn - for us, it is only a means to a much larger goal,” said Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-founder, upGrad confirming the news.

The edtech has always been promoter-funded with the founder group still owning 70% plus in the company. Recent reports suggest, the company is in advanced talks for a USD 400 Million fundraise at a valuation of USD 4 Billion, and so this milestone of unicorn is just a path to the larger mission of the global edtech major - upGrad.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Temasek Upgrad Iifl edtech Unicorn fund raise Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
OroPocket

OroPocket's new initiative to extend financial freedom to wives of brave Martyrs
8 minutes ago

Facebook - UNICEF

Facebook and UNICEF team up to build safer & healthier online experiences for all
37 minutes ago

Onmobile

OnMobile Q1 revenue dips 8% to Rs 135.1 crore
50 minutes ago