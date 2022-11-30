Sudhir Chaudhary’s Black & White on Aaj Tak becomes No.1 news programme in 9 pm slot

Sudhir Chaudhary’s programme Black & White, which airs on Aaj Tak at 9pm, has topped the programme telecast rating of 9 pm slot on weekday in Week 46. The show was launched on July 19 2022 and has been growing steadily.

“Black & White has witnessed significant growth this week that reflected in 737 TVT on Monday programme airing. The show covered the gruesome murder case of Shradha Walker. Apart from television, the show has also gathered millions of views on YouTube and is the top rated news show on the YT live at 9 pm ever since July this year,” read a release from the channel.

“Chaudhary is arguably the top news anchor in the 9 pm slot in the Hindi news space. His coverage on Morbi Bridge collapse, attack on Imran Khan as well as Shradha-Aftab case has delivered record breaking viewership. He is known for his coverage of some of the major issues of our country as well as the world. He has a very rational and explanatory approach to his show. That is the reason why his Monday telecast is the highest rated news programme this week at 9pm,” he added.

He recently also covered the Satyendra Jain video leak, Gujarat elections as well as the restrictions which are being imposed in the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar this year.

Aaj Tak recently launched ‘Mera Swabhimaan’ campaign that helped in restoring the pride of the blue collar workers. The campaign was launched on October 3 during the Sudhir Chaudhary’s ‘Black & White’ show. The campaign was a huge hit and a lot of people participated in it by making a video of themselves talking about their struggles. Sudhir Chaudhary’s latest video travelling with a cab driver crossed 1 million views in just a few days proving that he has a huge fan following among the audience.

“The debut of Sudhir Chaudhary on the Aaj Tak with the show ‘Black & White’ resulted in record concurrent views on YouTube in the 9pm prime time slot. The show had more than one lakh average concurrent views on YouTube on that day. This clearly makes Aaj Tak the clear leader in the 9pm prime time slot,” the channel shared.

