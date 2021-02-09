Star Vijay to telecast Valentines Day show 'Kadhaley Kadhaley'

The show will feature real and 'reel' life couples from Tamil TV industry

STAR VIJAY is all set to telecast a Valentine day special show on 14 Feb, Sunday at 3 pm, an event with Dance, Music and Romance with stars and their spouses. The event will feature a romantic special moment with Real and Reel couple who are all-time favourites of Tamil viewers.

A show titled Kadhaley Kadhaley will be an event of wholesome entertainment & Romance with stars performing live on stage with their real or reel couple.

An event filled with romance, music and dance, taking us through a journey of nostalgia love and soulful experience unveiling the romantic side of our most popular faces of Star Vijay.

The real couple to take part in this romantic show are Sidhu – Shreya, Sanjeev – Manasa, Vinoth – Sindhu, Manimegalai – Hussain, Nisha – Riyaz, Thangaduria – Aruna, Reshma – Madan.

The Reel couples are Prajin – Reshma, Pavithra – Dhiraviyam, Naveen – Neha, Dharsha Azhar – Pughazh, Arun – Farina, Bala – Rithvika. Bigg Boss 4 fame Archana is all set to host the show.

Kadhaley Kadhaley takes the viewers through a journey of the various era of love periodically, with songs starting from MSV, Ilayaraja, A.R. Rahman, Yuvan Shankar Raja and so on. Don’t miss to watch the show only on STAR VIJAY on 14 Feb from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

