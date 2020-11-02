SpotlampE launches love song 'Shayera' by Babul Supriyo

9X Media’s SpotlampE has launched a new Hindi love song titled ‘Shayera’ by Babul Supriyo. ‘Shayera’ is a melodious love song celebrating eternal love and it is all set to rule the heart of listeners! The Song is part of ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’ initiative by 9XM and SpotlampE where there would be three months of super hit originals by some of Bollywood’s top & leading singers. Beginning 30th October, ‘Shayera’ will be available exclusively on SpotlampE and will be aired on 9XM, 9X Jalwa and on 9X Tashan.

The soothing music of ‘Shayera’ is composed by Jam 8 under the careful supervision of none other than Pritam, one of the most successful and accomplished music composers of Bollywood. The music video is beautifully directed by Attreyi Sen and artistically headed by the national award winning director Srijit Mukherjee. ‘Shayera’ features Bengali films’ heartthrobs Saheb Bhattacharya and Parno Mittra. The track is sung by the multi-talented singer Babul Supriyo.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Shayera’, Babul Supriyo said “All of us have worked very passionately on every aspect of the song for the last few months & we are all very happy & super-excited with the outcome. It’s time for melody & music to take over & win hearts. My very special thanks to my very dear friend Rajitta, CC&OO of SpotlampE without whom this wouldn’t have been possible & of course Pritam, another dear friend who needs no introduction, helped enrich the song with his rich & exemplary acumen with today’s sound & music that strikes a chord with not only young minds but music lovers across the horizon.”.

In a short span of time, SpotlampE has successfully launched many independent tracks collaborating with established as well as upcoming singers. Currently, this vibrant music label has partnered with top 5 Bollywood singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Babul Supriyo, Amit Mishra, Ankit Tiwari and Bhoomi Trivedi, to launch their original / independent tracks as part of ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’.

Commenting on the launch of this eternal romantic song ‘Shareya’, Rajitta Hemwaani, Chief Content & Operating Officer, SpotlampE said, “Babul and I go back a long way. I'm amazed to see how he's grown as a person and how his voice has matured over the years. Us, Babul, Srijit and Jam 8 with Pritam, I think it's an unbeatable combination! Shareya will definitely resonate with the listeners.”

‘Shayera’ will be promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. Hungama, BIG FM and Chingari app will also promote the Song on all their platforms. This melodious ode to love will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms & on YouTube.