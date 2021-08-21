9X Media MD Pradeep Guha succumbs to cancer

Guha's condition deteriorated rapidly in the last three weeks and was put on ventilator support on Thursday morning at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

Pradeep Guha, the MD of 9XM, passed away today on Saturday, August 21 after a short battle with liver cancer.

Guha, known fondly as PG, was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer (stage 4) three weeks ago and was being treated by some of the top specialists in Mumbai in consultation with doctors in Sloan Kettering New York.

Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated rapidly due to the aggressive nature of the cancer. He was put on ventilator support on Thursday morning at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Senior industry leaders expressed their condolences on Twitter as the news of Guha's death broke.

Condolences to Pradeep Guha's family and colleagues... he was a veteran of the media industry. Always filled with larger-than-life ideas and a track record of executing them effortlessly. His colleagues at @IAA_India will miss his presence. — Anant Goenka (@anantgoenka) August 21, 2021

Terrible day for media marketing in India. RIP #PradeepGuha . Outstanding marketer and perfect foil to Samir Jain, when he masterminded the Times Group's spectacular growth . — Vivek Sengupta (@vsengupta) August 21, 2021

Very sad to hear the shocking news of our dear friend Pradeep Guha. A true legend, he was the original trendsetter, and a stalwart of the media & entertainment industry. An inspiration to many people like me, he was a genuine friend. Will miss you PG, RIP till we meet again! ? pic.twitter.com/zonMboJwdJ — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) August 21, 2021

Terrible to hear that Pradeep Guha, PG to many of us, is no more. I haven’t met a man with more swag and stardom in the business side of media. He was fun, large-hearted and backed youngsters who had ideas and ambition. His was the first Merc I sat in. Shall miss PG. pic.twitter.com/b3jvNKvIpO — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) August 21, 2021

Deeply deeply devastated to learn that Pradeep Guha has just passed away. A brilliant marketing man and a superb strategist. And always a fine human being. He added enormous value to the @timesofindia : rest in peace and Om Shanti. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) August 21, 2021

The King has gone , RIP ?? @guhapradeep Long live the King .. you shall be missed ? PC : PG da agreeing to pose for me at AdAsia Bali a few years ago @IAA_India @TheAdClub_India @AAAIOfficial pic.twitter.com/sGMkj3Yg0u — Pradeep Dwivedi® (@PradeepDwivedi) August 21, 2021

Good bye my friend #Pradeep Guha

I will always be indebted for your genuine love n support to I needed n we all ⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩ international 4 your enriched guidance as a director on board since its birth.

U were the makers of many in our industry?

RIP MY FRIEND?? pic.twitter.com/Io33oh5gM3 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 21, 2021

MY MENTOR, BOSS, n SUPPORTIVE FRIEND ALWAYS… PRADEEP GUHA…passed away today. Will be remembered by many of us with eternal gratitude ? pic.twitter.com/jKoAL8W4ll — khalid mohamed (@Jhajhajha) August 21, 2021

Sad to learn of the early demise of Ex-TOI CEO #PradeepGuha, a marketing genius and a great human. Without him I’d never have got a break in TOI two decades ago. Overruled other sharks upto their usual games. Om Shanti! — Sudhir Kumar Singh (@sudhirksingh) August 21, 2021

Guha was with 9X for over 11 years. He was associated with the Times Group for about 29 years and was one of the key figures behind the rise of BCCL. He was also the CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises from 2005 to 2008.

He is survived by his wife Papia and son Sanket. The Guha family has requested that they be allowed to grieve in private:"We will share a date for a prayer meeting in a few days. No condolence visit at home due to Covid restrictions. Please keep him in your prayers."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)