9X Media MD Pradeep Guha succumbs to cancer

Guha's condition deteriorated rapidly in the last three weeks and was put on ventilator support on Thursday morning at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

Updated: Aug 21, 2021 4:53 PM
Pradeep Guha, the MD of 9XM, passed away today on Saturday, August 21 after a short battle with liver cancer.

Guha, known fondly as PG, was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer (stage 4) three weeks ago and was being treated by some of the top specialists in Mumbai in consultation with doctors in Sloan Kettering New York.

Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated rapidly due to the aggressive nature of the cancer. He was put on ventilator support on Thursday morning at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Senior industry leaders expressed their condolences on Twitter as the news of Guha's death broke.

Guha was with 9X for over 11 years. He was associated with the Times Group for about 29 years and was one of the key figures behind the rise of BCCL. He was also the CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises from 2005 to 2008.

He is survived by his wife Papia and son Sanket. The Guha family has requested that they be allowed to grieve in private:"We will share a date for a prayer meeting in a few days. No condolence visit at home due to Covid restrictions. Please keep him in your prayers."

