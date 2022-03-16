9XM to launch food show 9XM KA YUM

Ever heard of Flying Dosas, Closed Pizzas, Lava Idlis, Bahubali Sandwiches, Cheese Masala Pavs and many such mouth watering delicacies? Now, you can get to know about all these scrumptious street food dishes on a single platform with ‘9XM KA YUM’ – a show offering the viewers a visual treat of super tasty Khaana with superhit Gaana.

‘9XM KA YUM’ will feature some of India’s most popular food vloggers namely Harry Uppal, Chicken Leg Piece, Official Sahi hai, Bhooka Saand, Sadi Gaddi and many more. These vloggers will take you through an Indian street food journey exploring the cultural diversity of tastes and flavors. The show also offers insights on what it takes to be a successful content creator.

Commenting on the show, Amar Tidke, Chief Programming Officer, 9X Media said, “Food and music are both happy spots for everyone. People bond over them as food and music are loved by family and friends. With ‘9XM KA YUM’ we want to showcase the awesome work that’s being done by content creators from India and bring their amazing food stories to a larger audience. These creators are extremely popular amongst the youth and have a massive fan-following across the country.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)