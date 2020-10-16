Chingari collaborates with 9XM to promote ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals'

Home-grown short-videos sharing platform, Chingari collaborates with Indias popular Hindi music channel 9XM to promote their independent / non-film music festival ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’. The celebrations to kickstart by mid- October playing original tracks of top Bollywood singers on the most user-friendly Chingari app.

The long hour music block of Bollywood songs and some original tracks of top-notch Bollywood singers, like Shreya Ghoshal, Babul Supriyo, Amit Mishra, Ankit Tiwari and Bhoomi Trivedi will be played on Chingari for an entire month. This collaboration will also witness non-stop on-air party music block to usher in the New Year and some interesting contest and exciting prizes for the winners. Earlier this year, Chingari had won the Atmanirbhar Bharat innovate challenge award in the best Indian apps project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have seen very few film releases happening during the past 8 months. This has led to a change in the listening habits of Indian audiences who are now consuming a lot of non-film / independent music. Keeping this trend in mind and to make the festive season more special, 9XM and SpotlampE have created this unique property called 9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari, said, Chingari has today become the most sought after app for music lovers. To capture this opportunity, we decided to promote 9XM Indiefest, bringing the original tracks of top Bollywood singers for music lovers. Chingari has already become the new hotspot for original content creators. The vision behind this move is to motivate the talent of our country and provide them with the platform to showcase their talent We are confident that the music lovers will love to dance to the tunes of their favourite singers.

Kanan Dave, Vice President Marketing 9X Media, said, We are pleased to partner with Chingari for 9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals. 9XM is the preferred destination for the latest and the best curated Hindi songs. 9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals will have a fantastic line-up of original tracks by superhit artistes. So, keep watching 9XM and enjoy the original hit tracks all through this festive season.

Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO Chingari, stated, "Electronic music as a genre is changing the landscape of Bollywood film music. Music enthusiasts love mash-ups as much as they love the originals and Bollywood songs to breathe life into a party. To lighten up the mood this festive season we have decided to partner with 9XM and their several other musical brands to promote the playlist of several Bollywood chartbusters that will make the Chingari audience who are currently homebound, swing and groove. This is a small attempt by Indias fastest growing app to lighten up the stressed mood of the Indian audience."