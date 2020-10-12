9XM & SpotlampE collaborate for musical initiative

Hindi music channel 9XM and music label SpotlampE are all set to launch ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’. As part of this initiative, 5 original tracks by top Bollywood singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Babul Supriyo, Amit Mishra, Ankit Tiwari and Bhoomi Trivedi, will be launched starting mid-October. ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’ will culminate with an on-air on-stop party music block curated by acclaimed DJ Shilpi Sharma.

With very few films being released during and immediately after lockdown, music streaming platforms have noticed a change in the listening habits of Indian audiences who are now consuming a lot of non-film / independent music. Keeping this new trend in mind, music platforms have now curated their music lists with a lot of independent music.

Commenting on 9XM Indiefest, Clyde D’Souza – Head of programming, 9XM said, “India is seeing a wave of independent music with artists expressing their own musical creations. 9XM is happy to team up with India’s best musicians to celebrate India’s Independent music by launching ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’. 9XM is the destination for the best music from Bollywood songs to Independent songs and talented musicians are encouraged to send their songs to us.”

From ‘Busy Busy’ by Neha Pandey and ‘Belly Ring’ by Mika Singh and Grammy winner Shaggy, to Mohit Chauhan’s ‘Meethi Meethi Gallan’ and other super hit originals by Daler Mehndi, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and by Payal Dev among others, SpotlampE has successfully launched many independent tracks collaborating with established as well as upcoming singers.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajitta Hemwaani, Chief Content & Operating Officer, SpotlampE said, "We are pleased to present a rocking line-up of originals as part of ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’. It doesn't get bigger than this... Beginning with an ode to our beloved devi maa by Shreya Ghoshal... there would be three months of super hit originals by super hit artistes... All coming straight home to our viewers first!”

Besides the line-up of original songs ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’ will also include artistes’ interviews, a series of 5 podcast episodes of 9XM SoundcastE, edutaining content pieces and super exciting contests.

‘9XM Indifest with SpotlampE Originals’ is extensively marketed across the 9X Media Network and its social media handles. The team has also collaborated with 3 partners - Hungama, BIG FM and Chingari app to market and promote the mega fest on all their platforms.